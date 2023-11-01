« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:48:44 pm
Luton, Champions of South America. We'll never sing that.

To my knowledge, no one has ever debated issues here while on magic mushrooms but we do get to some strange places all the same!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:18:24 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm
Luton would only win that league if they could take their PL money with them and start buying the best local players. This current Luton team would get battered.

Unless they played Liverpool of Montevideo, in which case the game-raising twats would play as if their lives depended on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:43:32 pm
André was scouted by Arsenal, Fulham, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in the Copa Libertadores final. However, the Gunners have no interest in signing a midfielder in the January window. [via @OJoaoBrandao]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:59:21 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.

No time off, world club thingy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:59:21 pm
No time off, world club thingy.
Didn't know that. Bugger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:02:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:43:32 pm


If Arsenal arent in the running (not that this is 100% reliable!), surely wed be best placed to land him. Unless he was a boyhood Chaz and Dave fan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.

The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm
The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.
If we were to sign him (I hope we do, but I'm not so sure), I think we'd sooner give him an extended summer holiday (at least a month off) than have him sitting on various benches in January
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm
Looks like we're competing with the fat oompah loompah Boehly for a Real Betis 18 year old winger as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:19:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm
Looks like we're competing with the fat oompah loompah Boehly for a Real Betis 18 year old winger as well.
Sure that's where they need players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:49:08 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:19:25 pm
Sure that's where they need players.
But they can offer a path to retirement on the spot with a 10-year contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:15:15 am
Luton would not win the Copa Libertadores. :lmao
One of the worst shouts I've seen on here, haha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:32:43 am
45m up front and 15 in bonuses. Apparently.

Quote


According to AS via Diario de Noticias, Sporting signed a new deal with the defender in the summer but would be willing to offload him in January.

The news source have mentioned that Inacios current contract with the Liga Nos giants has a release clause of 60 million euros.

However, in the winter transfer window, they are ready to accept an installment plan.

As per DN, the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Seleccao star.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:51:18 pm
Brazilian journo saying Fulham is in the lead to sign Andre.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:01:26 pm
If we beat them Dec 3rd, he'll come to us.

That's how it should work at least
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:08:53 pm
Weren't they linked with him before?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:46:35 pm
Yeah he was meant to be the Paulinha replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:56:29 pm
I thought he pretty much said no to them, or was that someone else?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:21:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:51:18 pm
Brazilian journo saying Fulham is in the lead to sign Andre.  :D

To be fair, that would be a good place for him, if Palinha leaves ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:27:01 pm
If we are allowing Fulham to get in first on Andre, we clearly don't rate him that highly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:30:46 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:27:01 pm
If we are allowing Fulham to get in first on Andre, we clearly don't rate him that highly.

It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...
