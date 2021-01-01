« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72840 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:44 pm
Luton, Champions of South America. We'll never sing that.

To my knowledge, no one has ever debated issues here while on magic mushrooms but we do get to some strange places all the same!
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72841 on: Today at 03:18:24 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:30:05 pm
Luton would only win that league if they could take their PL money with them and start buying the best local players. This current Luton team would get battered.

Unless they played Liverpool of Montevideo, in which case the game-raising twats would play as if their lives depended on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72842 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm
Samie
Quote
André was scouted by Arsenal, Fulham, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in the Copa Libertadores final. However, the Gunners have no interest in signing a midfielder in the January window. [via @OJoaoBrandao]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72843 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm
Phineus
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72844 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm
Boaty McBoatface
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72845 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm
DelTrotter
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:58:03 pm
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.

No time off, world club thingy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72846 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm
Boaty McBoatface
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:59:21 pm
No time off, world club thingy.
Didn't know that. Bugger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72847 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm
Crosby Nick 128
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:32 pm


If Arsenal arent in the running (not that this is 100% reliable!), surely wed be best placed to land him. Unless he was a boyhood Chaz and Dave fan.
