Loaning someone whos over 30 and whos into his second of a 3 year contract? I dunno, that seems silly. As for the 8s as forwards, yeah maybe but we have 5 senior forwards and at least one youngster knocking on the door, there arent many minutes available there these days. Its not like when we only had mane, Firmino and Salah.
Anyone spotted our reps in the crowd yet?
Ait-Nouri would be really good competition for Robbo, but it makes the Tsimikas contract renewal a tad weird.
Robbo leaves before Tsimikas IMO. Maybe not this summer but I reckon hell have left by summer 2025.
Andre looking good lads.
Are we actually going after Andre. He looks pretty damn good
Brazilian League finishes in 3 weeks.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Eric Faria, from @geglobo reports Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, made an agreement with André for him to go to Europe at the end of this year.He said this during the broadcast of the Libertadores final.
Fuck you going with Thiago in the middle there lad
Mac, what Chops meant is Thiago will probably come back in 2033 and so there's no point in putting him there.
Klopp added: With Thiago it is slightly different, its an ongoing thing and we cannot put any kind of pressure on there as well.We expect him to be back - and I would say probably the start of the New Year. Its now already November, so that would mean another four weeks. I would say thats probably a realistic thing to try and I cant wait, to be honest, to have him back.The player he is is just exceptional. I understand you ask, but its nothing where we can have a week by week update because that will not change a lot in this moment.
Andre's Copa Libertadores final in numbers: 79 Touches59/63 Passes completed [94%]2 Tackles 7 Recoveries 7/9 Ground duels won [78%]1/1 Aerial duels won [100%]2/2 Dribbles completed [100%]
We're in Extra Time but his current numbers...
We're in Extra Time but his current numbers...Andre's Copa Libertadores final in numbers:79 Touches59/63 Passes completed [94%]2 Tackles7 Recoveries7/9 Ground duels won [78%]1/1 Aerial duels won [100%]2/2 Dribbles completed [100%]
To be honest, I don't care what Chops thinks. I am going by what Jurgen has said yesterday:https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/thiago-alcantara-and-stefan-bajcetic-fitness-latest
You're going by the word of a man who thinks the New Year is 4 weeks after the 3rd of November?
Don't get the fuss about André, looked slow and small.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]