Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2376578 times)

Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72760 on: Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm »
If we go for Andre, it's because we're being super-careful with Bajcetic's minutes.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72761 on: Yesterday at 08:00:36 pm »
Anyone spotted our reps in the crowd yet?
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72762 on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:21:11 pm
Loaning someone whos over 30 and whos into his second of a 3 year contract? I dunno, that seems silly. As for the 8s as forwards, yeah maybe but we have 5 senior forwards and at least one youngster knocking on the door, there arent many minutes available there these days. Its not like when we only had mane, Firmino and Salah.
I just don't expect him to jump up the squad depth by then and bringing a six in puts him at 3rd choice at best in that role. Would be waste of a non-hg slot especially if you could have Bajcetic as cover there as well. We were quick to move out Carvalho and Minamino when they weren't going to get minutes and think that'd happen again
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72763 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:00:36 pm
Anyone spotted our reps in the crowd yet?

Probably the foreigners wearing stab proof and bullet proof vests.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72764 on: Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:24:11 am
Ait-Nouri would be really good competition for Robbo, but it makes the Tsimikas contract renewal a tad weird.

Robbo leaves before Tsimikas IMO. Maybe not this summer but I reckon hell have left by summer 2025.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72765 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
Robbo leaves before Tsimikas IMO. Maybe not this summer but I reckon hell have left by summer 2025.

Nah I dont think that will be the case. He may not be automatic first choice by then but I reckon he is one we hang onto for a bit.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72766 on: Yesterday at 08:52:19 pm »
Andre looking good lads.  8)
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72767 on: Yesterday at 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:52:19 pm
Andre looking good lads.  8)

Yup, he is looking very good. Some great material for Jurgen to work with ...
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72768 on: Yesterday at 09:03:43 pm »
Seems pretty nailed on that well be signing him.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72769 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm »
Are we actually going after Andre. He looks pretty damn good
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72770 on: Yesterday at 09:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm
Are we actually going after Andre. He looks pretty damn good

Tim Vickery thinks so, and he is pretty reliable ...
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72771 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Lovely christmas unveil like VVD and Gakpo?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72772 on: Yesterday at 09:22:52 pm »
Brazilian League finishes in 3 weeks.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72773 on: Yesterday at 09:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:52 pm
Brazilian League finishes in 3 weeks.
Theyll then be at the world club cup
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72774 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm »
That's the new season. Andre said to the President he will play until this current season finishes.  :P
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72775 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
Were not signing him, you do know that. Well get gazzumped.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72776 on: Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm »
Anyway, time for a new squad depth chart for January:

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Jota - Gakpo - Elliott - Doak

Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai
Jones - Andre - Endo - Gravenberch

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Matip - Gomez - Bajcetic - Bradley

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian

It should be enough for the quadruple ...
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72777 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm »
Fuck you going with Thiago in the middle there lad
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72778 on: Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm »
Quote
Eric Faria, from @geglobo reports Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, made an agreement with André for him to go to Europe at the end of this year.

He said this during the broadcast of the Libertadores final.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72779 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
Fuck you going with Thiago in the middle there lad

Fuck you, too. Thiago would be awesome as the No.6 in our new setup. At least for the league games from January onwards. The others can play the No.6 in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72780 on: Yesterday at 09:37:28 pm »
You on the Bostik?

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72781 on: Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm »
Mac, what Chops meant is Thiago will probably come back in 2033 and so there's no point in putting him there.  ;D
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72782 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
Mac, what Chops meant is Thiago will probably come back in 2033 and so there's no point in putting him there.  ;D

To be honest, I don't care what Chops thinks. I am going by what Jurgen has said yesterday:

Quote
Klopp added: With Thiago it is slightly different, its an ongoing thing and we cannot put any kind of pressure on there as well.

We expect him to be back - and I would say probably the start of the New Year. Its now already November, so that would mean another four weeks. I would say thats probably a realistic thing to try and I cant wait, to be honest, to have him back.

The player he is is just exceptional. I understand you ask, but its nothing where we can have a week by week update because that will not change a lot in this moment.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/thiago-alcantara-and-stefan-bajcetic-fitness-latest
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72783 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
What he hasnt said, is hell be first choice centre mid. Hes done what all managers do, big the player up and wish them a speedy recovery.
Think you are taking it all too literally.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72784 on: Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm »
I really hope we do sign him now . Lovely footballer.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72785 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
We're in Extra Time but his current numbers...

Quote
Andre's Copa Libertadores final in numbers:

79 Touches
59/63 Passes completed [94%]
2 Tackles
7 Recoveries
7/9 Ground duels won [78%]
1/1 Aerial duels won [100%]
2/2 Dribbles completed [100%]
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72786 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
We're in Extra Time but his current numbers...
I am happy that he won it. He's a legend already and he can join us on a high.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72787 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
One of the stupidest game I've seen in a while - dumb fouls and red cards for shits and giggles... And the referee didn't know what a foul looks like... A lot of adversity. And I'm glad Andre went through it, and did it with flying colors.

Go get him now Schmadke!

Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72788 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
We're in Extra Time but his current numbers...

Andre's Copa Libertadores final in numbers:

79 Touches
59/63 Passes completed [94%]
2 Tackles
7 Recoveries
7/9 Ground duels won [78%]
1/1 Aerial duels won [100%]
2/2 Dribbles completed [100%]

Need him to put those numbers in to stop Man City winning the FIFA Club World Cup.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72789 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm »
Any footage/compilation of Andre in that game?
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72790 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
To be honest, I don't care what Chops thinks. I am going by what Jurgen has said yesterday:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/thiago-alcantara-and-stefan-bajcetic-fitness-latest

You're going by the word of a man who thinks the New Year is 4 weeks after the 3rd of November?
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72791 on: Today at 12:43:56 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
You're going by the word of a man who thinks the New Year is 4 weeks after the 3rd of November?

It is probably because I am not English either, so I can understand what Jurgen has said there. Thiago is expected back in training in 4 weeks, and back on the team at the start of the new year ...
Offline Frenchie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72792 on: Today at 01:30:33 am »
Don't get the fuss about André, looked slow and small.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72793 on: Today at 01:52:04 am »
I watched the whole game, he was good and the stats back that up.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72794 on: Today at 04:26:37 am »
Quote from: Frenchie on Today at 01:30:33 am
Don't get the fuss about André, looked slow and small.
Because Fab was a rocket...

He mopped everything that came his way. And Fluminense play a crazy style that requires a lot of such work.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72795 on: Today at 06:30:27 am »
Quote from: Frenchie on Today at 01:30:33 am
Don't get the fuss about André, looked slow and small.

Small I get but slow?
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72796 on: Today at 08:05:44 am »
Quote from: Frenchie on Today at 01:30:33 am
Don't get the fuss about André, looked slow and small.

You watched the wrong player ...
