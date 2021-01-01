Loaning someone whos over 30 and whos into his second of a 3 year contract? I dunno, that seems silly. As for the 8s as forwards, yeah maybe but we have 5 senior forwards and at least one youngster knocking on the door, there arent many minutes available there these days. Its not like when we only had mane, Firmino and Salah.



I just don't expect him to jump up the squad depth by then and bringing a six in puts him at 3rd choice at best in that role. Would be waste of a non-hg slot especially if you could have Bajcetic as cover there as well. We were quick to move out Carvalho and Minamino when they weren't going to get minutes and think that'd happen again