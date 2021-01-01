I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.



He is having his last game of the season on December 6th. He can rest, join us (officially) on January 1st, and then we slowly introduce him into the team over the 4 FA Cup/League Cup games in January ...