Liverpool have 'never broken contact' with Kylian Mbappe's entourage, after initial attempts to sign him in 2017. [@lequipe]
#MBAPPE2024
Mad we only have 1 league game between 1st and 31st Jan.
I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.
Would you even want him? He and his entourage are as toxic as they come.
