Samie

  
Reply #72720 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm
 ;D #MBAPPE2024

Quote
Liverpool have 'never broken contact' with Kylian Mbappe's entourage, after initial attempts to sign him in 2017.

[@lequipe]
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Reply #72721 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm
Just as Mac has returned.  It's a sign.
A-Bomb

  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #72722 on: Today at 03:44:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:35 pm
;D #MBAPPE2024


Noooo don't Mac Red has only just returned to the boards! We'll be hearing all about how Nike are buying him for us all over again  ;D
killer-heels

  
Reply #72723 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm
Mbappe rumour just before Mac Red returns.
Skeeve

Reply #72724 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:39:41 am
Mad we only have 1 league game between 1st and 31st Jan.

Still amounts to 3 league games in January, so not quite as sparse your comment implies though.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #72725 on: Today at 03:54:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:35 pm
;D #MBAPPE2024
They said Madrid are favorites. It's a click-bait.

I trust the club to make the right signings.
Nobby Reserve

  
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Reply #72726 on: Today at 04:02:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:35 pm
;D #MBAPPE2024


Pah! We don't need him!

PeterTheRed ...

  
Reply #72727 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:08:19 am
I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.

He is having his last game of the season on December 6th. He can rest, join us (officially) on January 1st, and then we slowly introduce him into the team over the 4 FA Cup/League Cup games in January ...
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #72728 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm
Salah play making for Darwin and Mbappe most likely equals an unbeaten quadruple (plus European super cup we'll be in next season)
PeterTheRed ...

  
Reply #72729 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:35 pm
;D #MBAPPE2024

I think that Real Madrid are by far the biggest favorites to sign him on a free transfer next summer, but who knows, stranger things have happened ...
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #72730 on: Today at 04:22:46 pm
Itd be fun for a season, come here to taste the PL before heading to Madrid, well pay you the same that we pay Salah. Not gonna happen obviously.
Kopenhagen

  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #72731 on: Today at 04:37:28 pm
Would you even want him? He and his entourage are as toxic as they come.
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Reply #72732 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:37:28 pm
Would you even want him? He and his entourage are as toxic as they come.

Because he's arguably the best footballer on the planet.  If you think Klopp wouldn't take him if the option was there, then you're mad.
