Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72680 on: November 1, 2023, 11:46:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on November  1, 2023, 11:44:53 pm
Hello Mac!  :wave

Hello, Samie!

I see you have things under control ;D
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,602
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72681 on: Yesterday at 12:21:28 am
If I had any control mate RAWK might have it's lights switched off.  :D
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72682 on: Yesterday at 01:35:17 am
Yes!!

We got Mac on the pitch and Mac on the forum. The way it should be.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,493
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72683 on: Yesterday at 01:37:45 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:35:17 am
Yes!!

We got Mac on the pitch and Mac on the forum. The way it should be.

I'd like to know what happened to El Lobo, DeFacto, and Amir87.

Prolific posters then gone.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72684 on: Yesterday at 01:41:01 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:37:45 am
I'd like to know what happened to El Lobo, DeFacto, and Amir87.

Prolific posters then gone.
Yeah some great posters have disappeared recently. Amir tends to wander off for a while and then come back so not too worried there, but miss Lobo and DeFacto a lot. Two great posters who made the place come alive whether you agreed with them or not (I did, mostly ;) )
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,634
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72685 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:37:45 am
I'd like to know what happened to El Lobo, DeFacto, and Amir87.

Prolific posters then gone.

Lobo got banned sadly, was confirmed in another thread by John.
No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72686 on: Yesterday at 08:08:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:50:38 am
Lobo got banned sadly, was confirmed in another thread by John.
B*gger. Anyway, welcome back Mac R. Knew you'd find our allure irresistible.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72687 on: Yesterday at 08:18:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:50:38 am
Lobo got banned sadly, was confirmed in another thread by John.

I'd heard those rumours, but it didn't make a lot of sense when you look at his last posts - I'm guessing they were deleted then. It's genuinely a massive loss and I think this thread would've been a far more bearable place over the summer if he'd been in it!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72688 on: Yesterday at 08:47:28 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:18:24 am
I'd heard those rumours, but it didn't make a lot of sense when you look at his last posts - I'm guessing they were deleted then. It's genuinely a massive loss and I think this thread would've been a far more bearable place over the summer if he'd been in it!

 ;D. Not even trying to hide it. I respect it.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72689 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:47:28 am
;D. Not even trying to hide it. I respect it.

Please explain  ???
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72690 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  1, 2023, 04:22:10 am
We've been heavily linked with Ajax's Devyne Rensch this evening.

I don't know much about him but seems he can play RB and CB.

Quansah is making this sort of option a safer bet. We need someone to come in that can cover as many positions as possible in the backline and Rensch is as two footed as you'll likely find in a defender.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,864
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72691 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November  1, 2023, 11:44:43 pm
Thank you, mate!

I've been missing this crazy place  ;D

Welcome back, Peter.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72692 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 am
Lol Avens is so funny.

Re Lobo, the guy could be pretty toxic but also added value on occasion.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72693 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:58:04 am
Lol Avens is so funny.

Re Lobo, the guy could be pretty toxic but also added value on occasion.

I won't hold my breath waiting for that apology  :thumbup
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72694 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:05:12 am
I won't hold my breath waiting for that apology  :thumbup

When I learnt the supposed proof that you're not one and the same I decided to hold off. You're genuinely not toxic though so if you are Lobo thanks for the different approach. And if you're not, thanks for being a good poster!
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72695 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  1, 2023, 04:22:10 am
We've been heavily linked with Ajax's Devyne Rensch this evening.

I don't know much about him but seems he can play RB and CB.

Interesting player. Very two-footed, from what I have seen of him. Probably too short to play a central defender in a back 4, but certainly an interesting option to play the right-sided or the left-sided defensive position in a back 3. It will be interesting to see if there is anything in this link ...
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72696 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 am
My minimal YouTube scouting of him makes me think he's a player who could potentially step into midfield from fullback too.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72697 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:47:13 am
My minimal YouTube scouting of him makes me think he's a player who could potentially step into midfield from fullback too.

Yeah, he does seam to have that quality. It would be nice to hear the opinion on him from the people who have watched him more frequently ...
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72698 on: Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:44:09 am
Interesting player. Very two-footed, from what I have seen of him. Probably too short to play a central defender in a back 4, but certainly an interesting option to play the right-sided or the left-sided defensive position in a back 3. It will be interesting to see if there is anything in this link ...

An Arbeloa?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72699 on: Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm
An Arbeloa?

Yeah, that type of a player. We could use one of those ...

https://youtu.be/vmi-zicdq6o
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,602
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72700 on: Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
Tap-in saying we want Luiz Guilherme, a 17 year old Brazilian who plays for Palmeiras. But so do Chelsea and Bayern. He also has a release clause,.  ;D
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72701 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November  1, 2023, 11:44:43 pm
Thank you, mate!

I've been missing this crazy place  ;D

Welcome back mate. How long was your ban?
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72702 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:18:24 am
I'd heard those rumours, but it didn't make a lot of sense when you look at his last posts - I'm guessing they were deleted then. It's genuinely a massive loss and I think this thread would've been a far more bearable place over the summer if he'd been in it!

Lobo was a WUM of the highest order. Glad he got banned.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72703 on: Yesterday at 08:15:05 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:18:24 am
I'd heard those rumours, but it didn't make a lot of sense when you look at his last posts - I'm guessing they were deleted then. It's genuinely a massive loss and I think this thread would've been a far more bearable place over the summer if he'd been in it!

Massive loss :lmao
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72704 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm
Welcome back mate. How long was your ban?

I wasn't banned mate. Just decided to take a break from football for some time. I was really pissed off with that circus at Tottenham ...
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72705 on: Today at 12:25:38 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November  1, 2023, 11:04:57 pm
Actually, with the league being wide open, and with us having a realistic chance of winning the quadruple this season, I wouldn't mind us getting Andre on January 1st ...

Yes, but it will really impact endos playing time which is a shame 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72706 on: Today at 04:14:18 am
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72707 on: Today at 06:20:19 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:14:18 am
Correct.

Mate it was enough to go round agreeing with yourself. This is too much.
xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72708 on: Today at 07:28:41 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
Tap-in saying we want Luiz Guilherme, a 17 year old Brazilian who plays for Palmeiras. But so do Chelsea and Bayern. He also has a release clause,.  ;D

our record with players named luis/luiz seems pretty decent. a certain wee little spaniand, a crazy uruguayan and now a electric columbian.

get big jorg on the babelcopter!
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72709 on: Today at 07:45:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
Tap-in saying we want Luiz Guilherme, a 17 year old Brazilian who plays for Palmeiras. But so do Chelsea and Bayern. He also has a release clause,.  ;D

He looks amazing in clips.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72710 on: Today at 07:47:10 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:25:38 am
Yes, but it will really impact endos playing time which is a shame 

If Thiago and Bajcetic were back from injury, that would have been the case. But it is already November, and the workload on our fit midfielders is already higher than expected. Therefore, getting Andre on the team as soon as January 1st will help up, especially since Jurgen has already indicated that he is willing to use Bajcetic as a backup for Trent.

01.01. Newcastle (h)
06.01. FA Cup 3rd round
10.01. League Cup semi-final 1st leg
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. League Cup semi-final 2nd leg
27.01. FA Cup 4th round
31.01. Chelsea (h)
03.02. Arsenal (a)

It could be crazy 34 days, with 8 important games ...
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,017
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72711 on: Today at 07:48:26 am
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,115
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72712 on: Today at 08:17:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:47:10 am
If Thiago and Bajcetic were back from injury, that would have been the case. But it is already November, and the workload on our fit midfielders is already higher than expected. Therefore, getting Andre on the team as soon as January 1st will help up, especially since Jurgen has already indicated that he is willing to use Bajcetic as a backup for Trent.

01.01. Newcastle (h)
06.01. FA Cup 3rd round
10.01. League Cup semi-final 1st leg
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. League Cup semi-final 2nd leg
27.01. FA Cup 4th round
31.01. Chelsea (h)
03.02. Arsenal (a)

It could be crazy 34 days, with 8 important games ...

They look like AFCON dates
Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,009
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72713 on: Today at 08:39:41 am
Mad we only have 1 league game between 1st and 31st Jan.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72714 on: Today at 09:56:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
Tap-in saying we want Luiz Guilherme, a 17 year old Brazilian who plays for Palmeiras. But so do Chelsea and Bayern. He also has a release clause,.  ;D

Can't wait for Chelsea to break the next transfer record for him and twitter to go into meltdown over how they've officially destroyed us as a sporting institution. While they battle to get into the top half and we challenge for the title.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72715 on: Today at 11:08:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:47:10 am
If Thiago and Bajcetic were back from injury, that would have been the case. But it is already November, and the workload on our fit midfielders is already higher than expected. Therefore, getting Andre on the team as soon as January 1st will help up, especially since Jurgen has already indicated that he is willing to use Bajcetic as a backup for Trent.


I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72716 on: Today at 11:20:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:08:19 am
I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.
We have strong midfield options its clear he wouldnt be playing that much at the start
Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72717 on: Today at 03:03:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
