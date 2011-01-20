If Thiago and Bajcetic were back from injury, that would have been the case. But it is already November, and the workload on our fit midfielders is already higher than expected. Therefore, getting Andre on the team as soon as January 1st will help up, especially since Jurgen has already indicated that he is willing to use Bajcetic as a backup for Trent.





I wonder how much we'd actually want to use Andre even if he joined at the start of the window. Think the concern is the sheer amount of football he's played.. he'd be straight from the end of a full Brazilian season (plus going all the way in the Copa Libertadores), into half a season of PL then potentially the Copa America and then obviously a full season with us. There's a pretty strong argument to use him sparingly if he joins.