Yes, but it will really impact endos playing time which is a shame
If Thiago and Bajcetic were back from injury, that would have been the case. But it is already November, and the workload on our fit midfielders is already higher than expected. Therefore, getting Andre on the team as soon as January 1st
will help up, especially since Jurgen has already indicated that he is willing to use Bajcetic as a backup for Trent.
01.01. Newcastle (h)
06.01. FA Cup 3rd round
10.01. League Cup semi-final 1st leg
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. League Cup semi-final 2nd leg
27.01. FA Cup 4th round
31.01. Chelsea (h)
03.02. Arsenal (a)
It could be crazy 34 days, with 8 important games ...