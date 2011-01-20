Hello Mac!
Yes!!We got Mac on the pitch and Mac on the forum. The way it should be.
I'd like to know what happened to El Lobo, DeFacto, and Amir87. Prolific posters then gone.
I'd like to know what happened to El Lobo, DeFacto, and Amir87. Prolific posters then gone.
Lobo got banned sadly, was confirmed in another thread by John.
I'd heard those rumours, but it didn't make a lot of sense when you look at his last posts - I'm guessing they were deleted then. It's genuinely a massive loss and I think this thread would've been a far more bearable place over the summer if he'd been in it!
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
. Not even trying to hide it. I respect it.
We've been heavily linked with Ajax's Devyne Rensch this evening.I don't know much about him but seems he can play RB and CB.
Thank you, mate!I've been missing this crazy place
Lol Avens is so funny. Re Lobo, the guy could be pretty toxic but also added value on occasion.
I won't hold my breath waiting for that apology
My minimal YouTube scouting of him makes me think he's a player who could potentially step into midfield from fullback too.
Interesting player. Very two-footed, from what I have seen of him. Probably too short to play a central defender in a back 4, but certainly an interesting option to play the right-sided or the left-sided defensive position in a back 3. It will be interesting to see if there is anything in this link ...
An Arbeloa?
Welcome back mate. How long was your ban?
Actually, with the league being wide open, and with us having a realistic chance of winning the quadruple this season, I wouldn't mind us getting Andre on January 1st ...
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Massive loss
Correct.
Tap-in saying we want Luiz Guilherme, a 17 year old Brazilian who plays for Palmeiras. But so do Chelsea and Bayern. He also has a release clause,.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]