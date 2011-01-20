We've been heavily linked with Ajax's Devyne Rensch this evening.



I don't know much about him but seems he can play RB and CB.



Interesting player. Very two-footed, from what I have seen of him. Probably too short to play a central defender in a back 4, but certainly an interesting option to play the right-sided or the left-sided defensive position in a back 3. It will be interesting to see if there is anything in this link ...