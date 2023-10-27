Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.



The mistake we've made in recent seasons is resting on our laurels when the team or squad is in good shape. You have to constantly strengthen and evolve. It doesn't mean you have to spend massive money, but you do need to keep strengthening.We can let Thiago go and replace with a DM. Let Kelleher go (at least on loan) and Adrian and get a back up keeper in. At least one defender. The forward line probably depends what happens with Mo but we could target another wide player, potentially. The development or otherwise this season of Bajcetic, Bradley, Quansah, Doak and Chambers might answer some of these but we still have to strengthen, even if it's 1 or 2 first team ready players rather than 3-5. We want to be there or thereabouts this season, but if not we want to be building a squad that can win the league next season and have a good go at the CL if we're back in it.