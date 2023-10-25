« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1811 1812 1813 1814 1815 [1816]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2351893 times)

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72600 on: Yesterday at 04:02:51 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 25, 2023, 11:33:23 pm
We are not buying anyone

And it's criminal

Concrete links to Andrizzy and Bambi in the last 3 pages alone. Have some faith ...
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72601 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 am »
Imagine shitting yer pants at not signing anyone months before the window has even opened and despite your team having made a good start to the season youre still pining for new signings.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72602 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 am »
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72603 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:55:48 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,307
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72604 on: Yesterday at 03:27:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

We are in a decent position now after overhauling the midfield, we need to take advantage of that situation to refresh the squad somewhat each summer, to try and minimise the chances of any area of the team getting into a similar state and be bringing in replacements for existing players just before they are required rather than waiting for a window or two after they are needed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72605 on: Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

We definitely need reinforcements. You never know at anytime when the legs of certain players will no longer be the same and you have to factor in that despite the array of talent we have, Mo, Van Dijk, Robertson are all key players and they have a lot of miles in their legs.

We should be targeting a player in every area of the field at the very least. So an attacker, a midfielder and a defender.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72606 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:01 am
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
1. Doak
2. Bradley
3. Quansah
4. Mac/Curtis/Grav

Now, it won't all work out like that in practice, but I don't think it's a stretch to suggest some of the solutions are already at the club.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,539
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72607 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm
We definitely need reinforcements. You never know at anytime when the legs of certain players will no longer be the same and you have to factor in that despite the array of talent we have, Mo, Van Dijk, Robertson are all key players and they have a lot of miles in their legs.

We should be targeting a player in every area of the field at the very least. So an attacker, a midfielder and a defender.
It's not that simple though. It's more like 11 positions, we could need a right sided attacker or a central striker, a left or centre midfielder and so on. Now obviously I think we can predict some positions need replenishing before others, but you never know when there will be a career ending injury or even shortening. I'm thinking maybe we'd get another year or two from vvd if not for Pickford. I agree with the thrust of your argument though, we can never afford to rest on our laurels.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72608 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:01 am
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
spending money on a backup rb is not smart when you can plug in a versatile Midfielder there who also right footed reason for a like for like lb is it hard to find left footers. Bajcetic and Jones have already played rb so far, Im sure Endo could also. Also still have Bradley and Ramsay.

Quansah looking like he might the 4th cb next season.
Doak might grow into that role for Mo. Elliott can play Rw a little too.
LB and another Midfielder probably the biggest need wise imo right now. LB might be from Chambers or Scanlon also
 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,427
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72609 on: Today at 08:06:18 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

The mistake we've made in recent seasons is resting on our laurels when the team or squad is in good shape. You have to constantly strengthen and evolve. It doesn't mean you have to spend massive money, but you do need to keep strengthening.

We can let Thiago go and replace with a DM. Let Kelleher go (at least on loan) and Adrian and get a back up keeper in. At least one defender. The forward line probably depends what happens with Mo but we could target another wide player, potentially. The development or otherwise this season of Bajcetic, Bradley, Quansah, Doak and Chambers might answer some of these but we still have to strengthen, even if it's 1 or 2 first team ready players rather than 3-5. We want to be there or thereabouts this season, but if not we want to be building a squad that can win the league next season and have a good go at the CL if we're back in it.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:04 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72610 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
But you're all tending to confirm my hypothesis. We need two, perhaps three, players in 2024 -- depending not only on who goes (Mo) but on who's available of the quality desired. Also, on who develops and who is moulded into new roles.
Imo, if Gomez is doing the RB back-up successfully and getting enough minutes there and as Konate's understudy, then why do we need another RB? Will we not risk diminishing Gomez's role to the extent he looks to move on? There's a balance to be struck between the size of the squad and the understanding and harmony within it.
Watching this team gel and the likes of Quansah is going to be exciting. I'd be reluctant to add too many new names to the sheet.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:43 am by No666 »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72611 on: Today at 09:16:41 am »
Even discounting Thiago we have 7 midfielders at the club

1. Dom
2. Mac
3. Jones
4. Grav
5. Elliott
6. Endo
7. Baj

7 midfielders for three positions

Will we bring in another midfielder? Andre, maybe. We'll see.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72612 on: Today at 09:37:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:16:41 am
Even discounting Thiago we have 7 midfielders at the club

1. Dom
2. Mac
3. Jones
4. Grav
5. Elliott
6. Endo
7. Baj

7 midfielders for three positions

Will we bring in another midfielder? Andre, maybe. We'll see.
Hopefully next season we go back to CL, and we'll need everyone of those midfielders. Bajcetic and Jones both pick up niggles and we absolutely still need a proper DM. Endo is the rotation option in that role.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72613 on: Today at 09:42:25 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:37:32 am
Hopefully next season we go back to CL, and we'll need everyone of those midfielders. Bajcetic and Jones both pick up niggles and we absolutely still need a proper DM. Endo is the rotation option in that role.

You need more midfielders for UEFA rather than the CL. Klopp tends not to rotate much for the CL.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72614 on: Today at 10:16:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:21:02 am
spending money on a backup rb is not smart when you can plug in a versatile Midfielder there who also right footed reason for a like for like lb is it hard to find left footers. Bajcetic and Jones have already played rb so far, Im sure Endo could also. Also still have Bradley and Ramsay.

Quansah looking like he might the 4th cb next season.
Doak might grow into that role for Mo. Elliott can play Rw a little too.
LB and another Midfielder probably the biggest need wise imo right now. LB might be from Chambers or Scanlon also
Matip might leave soon so we'll need another CB. Also, Doak isn't ready and Elliott isn't quick enough (better suited to midfield).
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,414
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72615 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm »
Matips been imperious this year, i'd love him to sign an extension. Granted hes getting older so brining in a quality younger replacement for him and virgil both pretty soon would not be amiss, but
 ideally for me somebody who could learn from the pair and eventually take over beats the heck out of just getting rid and bringing in a new guy. we have Gomez and Konate as natural replacements already and Quansah looking the part..

Plus i just cant live without occasional Giraffe on the March moments its the best thing since the Klavan turn. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72616 on: Today at 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:16:26 am
Matip might leave soon so we'll need another CB. Also, Doak isn't ready and Elliott isn't quick enough (better suited to midfield).
Quansah looking like he probably going take over the 4th cb spot.
They not blocking Doak if he keeps looking good. Elliott there at times is ok(i agree on Midfield).
There 5 senior forwards right now.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72617 on: Today at 07:39:09 pm »
This Andre lad has a great mentality.

Quote
André Trindade on Liverpool's offer, and why he stayed⚪️🟢🔴
Via
@LibertadoresBR

"There's a lot of things, the last window I didn't talk about it. It was a really I couldn't refuse, the club, the league, every player dream to play in a Europpean Big Club, an Europpean Big League, I decided to keep my word and stay, because when the January window closed, Diniz told me he wanted me until the end of the year, we didn't know an offer like that would appear, and no matter what, I'd stay until december, months passed by, and in Europpean summer window, we were in the round of 16 of Libertadores, it was a really hard decision, I think that if I've accepted that offer, I don't know if I'd feel 100% comfortable with myself, because I gave my word to Diniz, and he values the word a lot, the honesty, he always talks that when we do the things the right way, good things happen, in January he told me that, 100% sure, if I stayed, I'd play, and my value would grow, and I didn't have to think about it, and tddo it right, our team could be knocked in round of 16, I had to take the decision, now getting to the final, everyone will say I took the right decision, I think it was a loyalty gesture of staying and try to win the Libertadores, so, it was not important if we stayed or not, I'm 100% comfortable on taking the decision to stay, now he have to do everything to win this title, and by the end of the year, I don't know exactly what will happen, a lot of things can happen, but I'm sure that, being here, know everything went right, helped me a lot as a person, and also helped my career,  got all the National Team Call-ups of the year, so I think that, as Diniz talked, when we do the right thing, be loyal and honest, good things always happen"[quote/]
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72618 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm »
Andre on Liverpool's offer last summer:

"There's a lot of things last window that I didn't talk about. I couldn't refuse, the club, the league. Every player dreams of playing for a big European club, however, I decided to keep my word and stay because when the January window closed, Diniz told me he wanted me until the end of the year, we didn't know an offer like that would appear, and no matter what, I'd stay until December, months passed by, and in European summer window, we were in the round of 16 of Libertadores, it was a really hard decision, I think that if I'd of accepted that offer, I don't know if I'd feel 100% comfortable with myself."
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,472
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72619 on: Today at 07:57:07 pm »
Andre is ours.  :D
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72620 on: Today at 07:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:07 pm
Andre is ours.  :D

I'm not sure we need him now to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1811 1812 1813 1814 1815 [1816]   Go Up
« previous next »
 