LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72600 on: Yesterday at 04:02:51 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 25, 2023, 11:33:23 pm
We are not buying anyone

And it's criminal

Concrete links to Andrizzy and Bambi in the last 3 pages alone. Have some faith ...
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72601 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 am »
Imagine shitting yer pants at not signing anyone months before the window has even opened and despite your team having made a good start to the season youre still pining for new signings.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72602 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 am »
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72603 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72604 on: Yesterday at 03:27:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

We are in a decent position now after overhauling the midfield, we need to take advantage of that situation to refresh the squad somewhat each summer, to try and minimise the chances of any area of the team getting into a similar state and be bringing in replacements for existing players just before they are required rather than waiting for a window or two after they are needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72605 on: Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

We definitely need reinforcements. You never know at anytime when the legs of certain players will no longer be the same and you have to factor in that despite the array of talent we have, Mo, Van Dijk, Robertson are all key players and they have a lot of miles in their legs.

We should be targeting a player in every area of the field at the very least. So an attacker, a midfielder and a defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72606 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:01 am
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
1. Doak
2. Bradley
3. Quansah
4. Mac/Curtis/Grav

Now, it won't all work out like that in practice, but I don't think it's a stretch to suggest some of the solutions are already at the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72607 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm
We definitely need reinforcements. You never know at anytime when the legs of certain players will no longer be the same and you have to factor in that despite the array of talent we have, Mo, Van Dijk, Robertson are all key players and they have a lot of miles in their legs.

We should be targeting a player in every area of the field at the very least. So an attacker, a midfielder and a defender.
It's not that simple though. It's more like 11 positions, we could need a right sided attacker or a central striker, a left or centre midfielder and so on. Now obviously I think we can predict some positions need replenishing before others, but you never know when there will be a career ending injury or even shortening. I'm thinking maybe we'd get another year or two from vvd if not for Pickford. I agree with the thrust of your argument though, we can never afford to rest on our laurels.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72608 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:01 am
1. A pacy rotation option for Mo to prolong his career as he can't play every game. The Wolves lad is my pick.
2. A decent like-for-like backup for Trent like Kostas.
3. A young, versatile centreback that can be a credible rotation option now with the potential to be world class.
4. A versatile midfielder to replace Thiago.
spending money on a backup rb is not smart when you can plug in a versatile Midfielder there who also right footed reason for a like for like lb is it hard to find left footers. Bajcetic and Jones have already played rb so far, Im sure Endo could also. Also still have Bradley and Ramsay.

Quansah looking like he might the 4th cb next season.
Doak might grow into that role for Mo. Elliott can play Rw a little too.
LB and another Midfielder probably the biggest need wise imo right now. LB might be from Chambers or Scanlon also
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72609 on: Today at 08:06:18 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Do we even need much reinforcement in 2024? An eventual replacement for Van Dijk/Robertson, preferably a Theate type who can fill both roles if Chambers or Scanlon looks like doing a Trent. A defensive midfielder type to take over from Endo if Bajcetic needs kid gloves and we don't remould Jones, for example. It's looking sensible to extend Mo's contract, if he's willing, and kick that can down the road for another year.

The mistake we've made in recent seasons is resting on our laurels when the team or squad is in good shape. You have to constantly strengthen and evolve. It doesn't mean you have to spend massive money, but you do need to keep strengthening.

We can let Thiago go and replace with a DM. Let Kelleher go (at least on loan) and Adrian and get a back up keeper in. At least one defender. The forward line probably depends what happens with Mo but we could target another wide player, potentially. The development or otherwise this season of Bajcetic, Bradley, Quansah, Doak and Chambers might answer some of these but we still have to strengthen, even if it's 1 or 2 first team ready players rather than 3-5. We want to be there or thereabouts this season, but if not we want to be building a squad that can win the league next season and have a good go at the CL if we're back in it.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72610 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
But you're all tending to confirm my hypothesis. We need two, perhaps three, players in 2024 -- depending not only on who goes (Mo) but on who's available of the quality desired. Also, on who develops and who is moulded into new roles.
Imo, if Gomez is doing the RB back-up successfully and getting enough minutes there and as Konate's understudy, then why do we need another RB? Will we not risk diminishing Gomez's role to the extent he looks to move on? There's a balance to be struck between the size of the squad and the understanding and harmony within it.
Watching this team gel and the likes of Quansah is going to be exciting. I'd be reluctant to add too many new names to the sheet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72611 on: Today at 09:16:41 am »
Even discounting Thiago we have 7 midfielders at the club

1. Dom
2. Mac
3. Jones
4. Grav
5. Elliott
6. Endo
7. Baj

7 midfielders for three positions

Will we bring in another midfielder? Andre, maybe. We'll see.
