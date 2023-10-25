But you're all tending to confirm my hypothesis. We need two, perhaps three, players in 2024 -- depending not only on who goes (Mo) but on who's available of the quality desired. Also, on who develops and who is moulded into new roles.
Imo, if Gomez is doing the RB back-up successfully and getting enough minutes there and as Konate's understudy, then why do we need another RB? Will we not risk diminishing Gomez's role to the extent he looks to move on? There's a balance to be struck between the size of the squad and the understanding and harmony within it.
Watching this team gel and the likes of Quansah is going to be exciting. I'd be reluctant to add too many new names to the sheet.