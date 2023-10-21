If Tim Vickery 'expects' it to happen, that's good enough for me....he's as reliable as they come.



Been quite a bit of chatter last week of Andre to LFC apparently very much on in January. He looks ideal profile-wise, and would arguably be a more suitable (skill-wise) #6 than Mac, but I can't shake the feeling that getting Endo & Gravenberch could have closed that Andre door.I hope I am wrong.And FWIW: Endo was signed on a 4-year deal, and Klopp pushed for him, so I wouldn't expect that he will be sold next summer, for instance. Looks like he's here at least for 2 seasons.If Andre joined in Jan ( & even if the plan is to use him proper NEXT season), the CM group would feel like 1 player too big.#6 -> Mac, Endo, Andre, BajceticLCM -> Jones, Gravenberch, ThiagoRCM -> Szobo, ElliotAnd even NEXT season, if we had Andre in the CM group, surely Bajcetic would have to go on loan? Thiago will likely leave, but we would still have Mac, Andre, & Endo for the #6 position.Interesting how this all puns out.Not complaining though, within one window the club have more than refreshed the midfield. One-too-many is a good problem to have, considering the CM-issues we had LAST season.