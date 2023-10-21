« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 02:54:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 20, 2023, 08:07:15 pm
File under "no fucking chance".
This is exactly the right response.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Quote from: Tobelius on October 20, 2023, 07:12:22 pm
Really really hope so of course as he's one of the very best talents out there but always felt it'd be near impossible for any club to pry him away from Bayern.
If there's actually a chance we better have a mountain of dough reserved for the deal!

Is this another one where we have no chance but yet people choose to get their hopes up on? We wont be signing Musiala.

Im sure the Echo will love this rumour. They always need one to string gullible fans along.
BarryCrocker

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 08:09:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Is this another one where we have no chance but yet people choose to get their hopes up on? We wont be signing Musiala.

Im sure the Echo will love this rumour. They always need one to string gullible fans along.

He'll end up @ Man City once Real Madrid come in for Haaland.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 09:16:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Is this another one where we have no chance but yet people choose to get their hopes up on? We wont be signing Musiala.

Im sure the Echo will love this rumour. They always need one to string gullible fans along.

Bayern are one of the hardest teams to buy from in terms of their best players (they might let an older player go).

When did they last lose anyone in their prime against their will? He's under contract till 2026.
Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 12:20:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Is this another one where we have no chance but yet people choose to get their hopes up on? We wont be signing Musiala.

Im sure the Echo will love this rumour. They always need one to string gullible fans along.

Not seeing anyone getting their hopes up about his one really.

Good to be even vaguely linked with this caliber of talent of course,another thing to get ones hopes up and then get angry when it doesn't happen  :D.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 02:46:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 21, 2023, 09:16:33 am
Bayern are one of the hardest teams to buy from in terms of their best players (they might let an older player go).

When did they last lose anyone in their prime against their will? He's under contract till 2026.
While this is true, the context is also important. When was the last time Bayern had a player wanted by Mardid or Barca (in the past).
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 02:58:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2023, 02:46:29 pm
While this is true, the context is also important. When was the last time Bayern had a player wanted by Mardid or Barca (in the past).

Lewandowsi was linked with everyone but was never really attainable.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 04:24:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 21, 2023, 02:46:29 pm
While this is true, the context is also important. When was the last time Bayern had a player wanted by Mardid or Barca (in the past).

Kroos?
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
October 21, 2023, 07:09:00 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on October 21, 2023, 04:24:44 pm
Kroos?

Alaba too, Bayern offered him a new deal, but he ended up running his contract down.

But yeah, most top clubs dont lose many top players!  Musiala is doing the right thing in not rushing for a new deal, he has 2 and a half seasons left on this one, and will be getting a HUGE contract from Bayern in 12/18 months time, when he is ready.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 01:07:55 am
Maybe ManC turns it around when KdB comes back as good as ever or maybe they spend in a January or maybe Pep figures something else out. What if that doesnt happen? Think the league looks wide open at the moment and we should really push the boat out for a DM or CB that would make a difference if the status quo holds until January.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 01:17:46 am
Looks likely we will sign Andre in Jan I thought?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:43:25 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:17:46 am
Looks likely we will sign Andre in Jan I thought?
Been nothing other than Tim Vickery saying he "expects" Andre to sign, there's no other reputable source making any kind of link.
Thepooloflife

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:43:25 am
Been nothing other than Tim Vickery saying he "expects" Andre to sign, there's no other reputable source making any kind of link.
If Tim Vickery 'expects' it to happen, that's good enough for me....he's as reliable as they come.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 04:09:53 pm
We have been playing Benfica Under 20's in Kirkby and plenty of our scouts watching the game.  :D

Benfica's got a top youth setup.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
If Tim Vickery 'expects' it to happen, that's good enough for me....he's as reliable as they come.

Been quite a bit of chatter last week of Andre to LFC apparently very much on in January. He looks ideal profile-wise, and would arguably be a more suitable (skill-wise) #6 than Mac, but I can't shake the feeling that getting Endo & Gravenberch could have closed that Andre door.

I hope I am wrong.

And FWIW: Endo was signed on a 4-year deal, and Klopp pushed for him, so I wouldn't expect that he will be sold next summer, for instance. Looks like he's here at least for 2 seasons.


If Andre joined in Jan ( & even if the plan is to use him proper NEXT season), the CM group would feel like 1 player too big.

#6 -> Mac, Endo, Andre, Bajcetic

LCM -> Jones, Gravenberch, Thiago

RCM -> Szobo, Elliot

And even NEXT season, if we had Andre in the CM group, surely Bajcetic would have to go on loan? Thiago will likely leave, but we would still have Mac, Andre, & Endo for the #6 position.

Interesting how this all puns out.

Not complaining though, within one window the club have more than refreshed the midfield. One-too-many is a good problem to have, considering the CM-issues we had LAST season.


Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on October 21, 2023, 04:24:44 pm
Kroos?

Bayern let him go, weren't willing to give him parity with their higher earners. He was meant to be signing for United until Moyes stopped it.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm
Been quite a bit of chatter last week of Andre to LFC apparently very much on in January. He looks ideal profile-wise, and would arguably be a more suitable (skill-wise) #6 than Mac, but I can't shake the feeling that getting Endo & Gravenberch could have closed that Andre door.

I hope I am wrong.

And FWIW: Endo was signed on a 4-year deal, and Klopp pushed for him, so I wouldn't expect that he will be sold next summer, for instance. Looks like he's here at least for 2 seasons.


If Andre joined in Jan ( & even if the plan is to use him proper NEXT season), the CM group would feel like 1 player too big.

#6 -> Mac, Endo, Andre, Bajcetic

LCM -> Jones, Gravenberch, Thiago

RCM -> Szobo, Elliot

And even NEXT season, if we had Andre in the CM group, surely Bajcetic would have to go on loan? Thiago will likely leave, but we would still have Mac, Andre, & Endo for the #6 position.

Interesting how this all puns out.

Not complaining though, within one window the club have more than refreshed the midfield. One-too-many is a good problem to have, considering the CM-issues we had LAST season.

Is our non-HG quota full though? That could stop us making a signing in Jan.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm
Bayern let him go, weren't willing to give him parity with their higher earners. He was meant to be signing for United until Moyes stopped it.
Another winner for Moyesy
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm
Douglas Luiz anyone?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 07:14:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm
Is our non-HG quota full though? That could stop us making a signing in Jan.
No only 16 HG for PL. Doak will be back on List B for the EL knock rounds too. Just unregister Adrian still since he can be registered with the UEFA goalie rule
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 07:15:19 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm
Interesting how this all puns out.
Nick?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 07:16:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm
Douglas Luiz anyone?
Weren't we linked with him last summer? Doubt we'd go for him now or if he's good enough.
Newman96

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:16:14 pm
Weren't we linked with him last summer? Doubt we'd go for him now or if he's good enough.

Hes quality imo but Villa would fleece us
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:56:13 am
Quote from: Newman96 on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
Hes quality imo but Villa would fleece us

Why would we even want or need him now?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:00:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:56:13 am
Why would we even want or need him now?

Should have signed him instead of Arthur at the end of that window when he was available. Definitely not now.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:54:50 am
Musicals would be a great signing, lets hope it materialises !!!
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:25:12 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 09:54:50 am
Musicals would be a great signing, lets hope it materialises !!!

We'd all be Misérables if it doesn't happen.
