Really really hope so of course as he's one of the very best talents out there but always felt it'd be near impossible for any club to pry him away from Bayern.

If there's actually a chance we better have a mountain of dough reserved for the deal!



Is this another one where we have no chance but yet people choose to get their hopes up on? We wont be signing Musiala.Im sure the Echo will love this rumour. They always need one to string gullible fans along.