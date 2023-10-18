« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
October 18, 2023, 02:54:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on October 18, 2023, 01:57:39 pm
No. Tonali ended up at Newcastle and was clear as day he didn't want to go. Andy Carroll was hoping he'd fail a medical not to come to us. Who knows if we bid and offered competitive wages have gotten sportswashed. We'll never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
October 18, 2023, 03:03:14 pm
Heh heh, woe is us ifithadntbeenferplayersnotwantingtojoinandgoingelsewhere

I'm gonna say it, I miss Mac Red. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
October 18, 2023, 03:13:38 pm
because it was realistic to get BOTH Jude and Szoboszlai.


TOTALLY REALISTIC!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
October 18, 2023, 03:45:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2023, 03:03:14 pm
I'm gonna say it, I miss Mac Red. ;)
We are all thinking it.

tbf. I feel sorry for his family right now :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:09:49 am
Quote from: clinical on October 18, 2023, 01:20:45 pm
Shame we didn't get Bellingham. Imagine him and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
If we'd got Bellingham, we wouldn't have bought Szoboszlai. --Szobolszlai was this year's Mo Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:12:44 am
I guess if we wanted Bellingham we could have planned a wee bit further back and skipped on buying the likes of Nunez. We shelled a lot of money out on our attack with Nunez, Jota and Diaz coming in. Add the cash we spent on Gapko as well then you got 200m so it's not wild thinking to take half of that and allocate it to the midfield area which was crying out for an upgrade. I honestly think Bellingham was on the radar plus Szosboslai with McAllister would have been amazing but it wasn't meant to be once Real turned his head. Challenge for CL now or have the joys of playing against Union Saint? No wonder he didn't fancy us at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:18:39 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:09:49 am
If we'd got Bellingham, we wouldn't have bought Szoboszlai. --Szobolszlai was this year's Mo Salah.

We don't half do well with our 2nd choices! Maybe this is a deliberate strategy!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:19:19 am
Quote from: clinical on October 18, 2023, 01:20:45 pm
Shame we didn't get Bellingham. Imagine him and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the 'woe is us' in this? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Bad faith reading on here is out of control sometimes.

Hilariously, after Zero Zero reacted with consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later.

Quote from: zero zero on October 18, 2023, 02:29:02 pm
No doubt. He looks amazing ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:19 am
It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the wailing and gnashing of teeth, where's the failure to celebrate what we do have? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Hilariously, after Zero Zero started mashing his keyboard in utter consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later. Utterly bizarre.

Why would Szobo and Bellingham be great together? Not that they wouldn't be good, they would but they are very very similar and like to operate in the same area of the pitch, so would they excel? Both are exceptional footballers and both could probably play anywhere ont he pitch to a high level but really hitting their maxium? I'd say they both should be playing right sided 8 come 10 attacking box to box midfielder.

Putting them together would be asking one of them to curb their natural game a bit to the detrement of the player and team.

Our best football has come when we've had an attacking right sided 8 - Szobo, with a strong posession recycler/retainer left sided 8 - Jones, and a no.6 plugging gaps and helping build up - Mac Allister.

Balance is key to the team playing well, like when we had Gerrard, Alonso, Masher or Fabinho, Hendo, Gini.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:37:33 am
Good post Draex. Necessary caveats to avoid the horde descending... Our midfield is going to be ace this season with that setup, I'm not super disappointed that we don't have Bellingham, i don't think our midfield is seriously compromised by not having Bellingham, I'm not wailing or knashing my teeth, this is just a time passing discussion given the international break sucks. All that said, Bellingham is a unicorn so can do anything asked of him in a midfield role. I suspect Szoboslai is too. Bellingham is currently ripping it up in Spain playing as a 10, if you had them both it wouldn't be some total nightmare making it work tactically. If you did have them both you'd potentially build round them in some different way so that our 8s wouldn't have the roles they currently have. Obviously a total hypothetical but sort of fun to think about in a football manager sort of way. If you disagree that's fine, feel free to ignore this :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:42:48 am
Bellingham would improve us.  But he's not here and we have a really excellent midfield (6 aside) right now, so it's not really an issue.  If we hadn't sold Fabinho and Henderson, which helped speed up the revamp, then I think it'd be a completely different story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:52:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:42:48 am
Bellingham would improve us.  But he's not here and we have a really excellent midfield (6 aside) right now, so it's not really an issue.  If we hadn't sold Fabinho and Henderson, which helped speed up the revamp, then I think it'd be a completely different story.

Good point

Bellingham might be a bit better than Dom, but I love Doms effort and team ethics, maybe, just maybe Bellendingham wont fill in it at 6 when we go down to 10.


Dom is sound

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:59:29 am
We missed out on a future (perhaps present) world class midfielder, and instead got a future (perhaps present) world class midfielder instead.

IMHO when you do that the difference's as to who is better or not is all swings and roundabouts you've still got a transformative midfielder in your team in the end
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:01:34 am
Bellingham will challenge for Ballon dor hes a bit better than just a future world class midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:05:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:01:34 am
Bellingham will challenge for Ballon dor hes a bit better than just a future world class midfielder.

Hence the (perhaps present) in that comment as well. I don't watch enough England or Real Madrid to say. I know he is going to be a balon d'or winner and most likely the best Midfielder in the world if not already

I very much feel Dom is going to be in that same conversation if not now then in the future

We can cry about not having Bellingham or we can celebrate how good our midfield is. Seems an easy choice to me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:24:25 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:05:14 am
Hence the (perhaps present) in that comment as well. I don't watch enough England or Real Madrid to say. I know he is going to be a balon d'or winner and most likely the best Midfielder in the world if not already

I very much feel Dom is going to be in that same conversation if not now then in the future

We can cry about not having Bellingham or we can celebrate how good our midfield is. Seems an easy choice to me

I dont know if Dom will be in the same conversation, he would have to up his output, as these awards are normally favoured to attacking players, the reason why Bellingham is getting mentioned is because he has had a crazy start to the season, 10 goals in 10 games and a couple assists.

Dom will definitely be world class, I think he already is actually.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:28:55 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:24:25 am
Dom will definitely be world class, I think he already is actually.

Getting a little silly now.  He's played, what, 10 games for us and looked very good, but he's going to have to do a bit more to be considered world class.  The potential is there, sure, but let's not get carried away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:53:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:28:55 am
Getting a little silly now.  He's played, what, 10 games for us and looked very good, but he's going to have to do a bit more to be considered world class.  The potential is there, sure, but let's not get carried away.

I would say I think he has so far operated at a World Class level for us and looked so far this season the best midfielder in the league other than Rodri and maybe Rice (and of course no KDB so far), but for 10 games

If he carries on at the same level then yeah I would call him world class. The output is there, I think the consistency will be there too, but I just want to see him do it before I call him world class.

Come to me in a years time and I expect I will be saying it unreservedly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:09:51 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:19 am
It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the 'woe is us' in this? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Bad faith reading on here is out of control sometimes.

Hilariously, after Zero Zero reacted with consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later.

Yep madness, some odd people in here  ;D

Said imagine how good it would be. Never did i say it was realistic  nor attack any of our current players, who i think are very good  :D.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:13:38 pm
Quote from: zero zero on October 18, 2023, 02:24:56 pm
Yet you demand "proof"? Anyway this brings us neatly back to you posting about "imagining" Real Madrid players playing for us. All you do is provide a steady drip, drip, drip of dissatisfaction with what we've done and "imagined" scenarios of things we haven't done.

Back when I worked in advertising we had a rule to push hard against any client who wanted us to portray "aspirational values" for their products. To our mind it was an excuse to embed a feeling of permanent dissatisfaction into the psyche of consumers exposed o our advertising. It's harmful long-term. Your post is in the same vein.

"Imagine [Bellignham] and Szoboszlai in the same midfield." = Focus on what you don't have.

It's really not that deep with hidden meanings. Maybe it's because you've worked in advertising and brought back some advertising PTSD.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Cant describe Szboszlai as world class yet. His numbers as of yet havent indicated that he is. He may very well get to that level but as of now he is that class of players just below the likes of De Bruyne, Rodri and certainly Bellingham.

About Bellingham in particular, I dont know why everyone is so regretful about it. Its like missing out on someone like Mbappe. We never think a player of that level ends up here and Bellingham is like that, certainly not a player of that profile the moment he left Dortmund.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm
Blowing a significant chunk of our budget wasn't ideal. I prefer the way we went about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:26:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Cant describe Szboszlai as world class yet. His numbers as of yet havent indicated that he is. He may very well get to that level but as of now he is that class of players just below the likes of De Bruyne, Rodri and certainly Bellingham.

About Bellingham in particular, I dont know why everyone is so regretful about it. Its like missing out on someone like Mbappe. We never think a player of that level ends up here and Bellingham is like that, certainly not a player of that profile the moment he left Dortmund.
For me he's already worldclass because he's shown he can excel at a club like Liverpool. Also, he excels at international level.

It's not a case of playing well but excelling. He's added another dimension to that right hand side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:13:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:26:43 pm
For me he's already worldclass because he's shown he can excel at a club like Liverpool. Also, he excels at international level.

It's not a case of playing well but excelling. He's added another dimension to that right hand side.

He has but the ability to be world class would surely require more? He needs a greater body of work at the club to illustrate he is world class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:15:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:13:31 pm
He has but the ability to be world class would surely require more? He needs a greater body of work at the club to illustrate he is world class.

Need to see some man of the match performances at away grounds like Real or Bayern before we really start to believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:50:07 am
Bellingham has gone. We should enjoy the players we have. The midfield has been refreshed, the attack is deep, and has goals and variety. Klopp 2.0 is well on the way. We are at the start of a new cycle, bring it on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:51:31 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:50:07 am
Bellingham has gone. We should enjoy the players we have. The midfield has been refreshed, the attack is deep, and has goals and variety. Klopp 2.0 is well on the way. We are at the start of a new cycle, bring it on.

This is a crucial point, as a club we were somewhat negligent in allowing the group as a whole to age without refreshing it properly. Hopefully now we have done the hard work of addressing the situation and will be more proactive about ongoing maintenance to avoid the need for a rebuild anytime soon, even while Klopp's will always tend to be loyal to players that have delivered and been loyal to him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:52:55 am

World class or not doesn't really matter he just need to preform at his role well for us regularly and so far his work rate and attitude been great and encouraging. He definitely can get a good number of goal or assists for us if we manage to add a good DM, with the red cards and lack of a pacy defensive midfielder his role so far mostly been covering gaps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:58:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Cant describe Szboszlai as world class yet. His numbers as of yet havent indicated that he is. He may very well get to that level but as of now he is that class of players just below the likes of De Bruyne, Rodri and certainly Bellingham.

About Bellingham in particular, I dont know why everyone is so regretful about it. Its like missing out on someone like Mbappe. We never think a player of that level ends up here and Bellingham is like that, certainly not a player of that profile the moment he left Dortmund.

Bellingham would have been a huge deal for us and we could have sold him on for "Name your price" in 3-4 years. But we had neglected the rest of the midfield and needed 2-3 in, so it couldn't happen.

It will always be a regret we weren't in the position to make it happen, one big transfer from Dortmund during Klopp's tenure with us. Have to move on though: Dom and Mac Allister were top signings for us, and I like Gravenberch as well.
