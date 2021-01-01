Good post Draex. Necessary caveats to avoid the horde descending... Our midfield is going to be ace this season with that setup, I'm not super disappointed that we don't have Bellingham, i don't think our midfield is seriously compromised by not having Bellingham, I'm not wailing or knashing my teeth, this is just a time passing discussion given the international break sucks. All that said, Bellingham is a unicorn so can do anything asked of him in a midfield role. I suspect Szoboslai is too. Bellingham is currently ripping it up in Spain playing as a 10, if you had them both it wouldn't be some total nightmare making it work tactically. If you did have them both you'd potentially build round them in some different way so that our 8s wouldn't have the roles they currently have. Obviously a total hypothetical but sort of fun to think about in a football manager sort of way. If you disagree that's fine, feel free to ignore this