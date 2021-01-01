It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the wailing and gnashing of teeth, where's the failure to celebrate what we do have? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Hilariously, after Zero Zero started mashing his keyboard in utter consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later. Utterly bizarre.



Why would Szobo and Bellingham be great together? Not that they wouldn't be good, they would but they are very very similar and like to operate in the same area of the pitch, so would they excel? Both are exceptional footballers and both could probably play anywhere ont he pitch to a high level but really hitting their maxium? I'd say they both should be playing right sided 8 come 10 attacking box to box midfielder.Putting them together would be asking one of them to curb their natural game a bit to the detrement of the player and team.Our best football has come when we've had an attacking right sided 8 - Szobo, with a strong posession recycler/retainer left sided 8 - Jones, and a no.6 plugging gaps and helping build up - Mac Allister.Balance is key to the team playing well, like when we had Gerrard, Alonso, Masher or Fabinho, Hendo, Gini.