LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72480 on: Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm
No. Tonali ended up at Newcastle and was clear as day he didn't want to go. Andy Carroll was hoping he'd fail a medical not to come to us. Who knows if we bid and offered competitive wages have gotten sportswashed. We'll never know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72481 on: Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
Heh heh, woe is us ifithadntbeenferplayersnotwantingtojoinandgoingelsewhere

I'm gonna say it, I miss Mac Red. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72482 on: Yesterday at 03:13:38 pm
because it was realistic to get BOTH Jude and Szoboszlai.


TOTALLY REALISTIC!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72483 on: Yesterday at 03:45:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
I'm gonna say it, I miss Mac Red. ;)
We are all thinking it.

tbf. I feel sorry for his family right now :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72484 on: Today at 08:09:49 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
Shame we didn't get Bellingham. Imagine him and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.
If we'd got Bellingham, we wouldn't have bought Szoboszlai. --Szobolszlai was this year's Mo Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72485 on: Today at 10:12:44 am
I guess if we wanted Bellingham we could have planned a wee bit further back and skipped on buying the likes of Nunez. We shelled a lot of money out on our attack with Nunez, Jota and Diaz coming in. Add the cash we spent on Gapko as well then you got 200m so it's not wild thinking to take half of that and allocate it to the midfield area which was crying out for an upgrade. I honestly think Bellingham was on the radar plus Szosboslai with McAllister would have been amazing but it wasn't meant to be once Real turned his head. Challenge for CL now or have the joys of playing against Union Saint? No wonder he didn't fancy us at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72486 on: Today at 10:18:39 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:09:49 am
If we'd got Bellingham, we wouldn't have bought Szoboszlai. --Szobolszlai was this year's Mo Salah.

We don't half do well with our 2nd choices! Maybe this is a deliberate strategy!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72487 on: Today at 10:19:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
Shame we didn't get Bellingham. Imagine him and Szoboszlai in the same midfield.

It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the 'woe is us' in this? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Bad faith reading on here is out of control sometimes.

Hilariously, after Zero Zero reacted with consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later.

Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 02:29:02 pm
No doubt. He looks amazing ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72488 on: Today at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:19:19 am
It's absolutely wild that this post prompted the response it did. Wheres't the wailing and gnashing of teeth, where's the failure to celebrate what we do have? It's just some idle speculation about how good a couple of players are and how good they'd be together. Hilariously, after Zero Zero started mashing his keyboard in utter consternation at the cheek to post something like this he said exactly the same thing himself just a few posts later. Utterly bizarre.

Why would Szobo and Bellingham be great together? Not that they wouldn't be good, they would but they are very very similar and like to operate in the same area of the pitch, so would they excel? Both are exceptional footballers and both could probably play anywhere ont he pitch to a high level but really hitting their maxium? I'd say they both should be playing right sided 8 come 10 attacking box to box midfielder.

Putting them together would be asking one of them to curb their natural game a bit to the detrement of the player and team.

Our best football has come when we've had an attacking right sided 8 - Szobo, with a strong posession recycler/retainer left sided 8 - Jones, and a no.6 plugging gaps and helping build up - Mac Allister.

Balance is key to the team playing well, like when we had Gerrard, Alonso, Masher or Fabinho, Hendo, Gini.
