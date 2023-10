Saw tenuous link to Leroy Sane. Thoughts?



I'm pretty sure I remember a comment last summer when the talk of Salah leaving came up, that if he was to go we enquired as to Sane's availability and the comment back was he would move next summer, but it was a move he was interested inI would not be shocked in the slightest if next some Salah goes and Sane comes in.Simultaneously I won't be shocked or disappointed if Salah stays again