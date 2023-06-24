« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1807 1808 1809 1810 1811 [1812]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2314565 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72440 on: Today at 11:17:05 am »
Andre Al sniffing round Andre now according to the echo
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,810
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72441 on: Today at 11:57:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:17:05 am
Andre Al sniffing round Andre now according to the echo

Is the AI version as good as the original?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72442 on: Today at 12:19:33 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:27:01 am
Sane Been really good at Bayern, also probably his raw number in terms of goals and Assists dont look as good in part bc of how much Bayern just rotate the front line. His numbers are just as good at Bayern as it was in the PL even with the injury.
Wasn't he in Game of Thrones?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72443 on: Today at 12:54:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:07:31 am
Saw tenuous link to Leroy Sane. Thoughts?
Not with that shitty Man City tattoo on his back.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Pages: 1 ... 1807 1808 1809 1810 1811 [1812]   Go Up
« previous next »
 