« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1805 1806 1807 1808 1809 [1810]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2302125 times)

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72360 on: October 7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  5, 2023, 01:37:26 pm
Full stop  :wave

I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72361 on: October 7, 2023, 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on October  7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm
I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMQ-lwTi7WU

The ball is kept out for a period of time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMyz7A6j7s4

The goalkeeper brings the ball to a full stop.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72362 on: October 8, 2023, 02:58:15 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on October  7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm
I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 

That's a saying in Mascarpone. I remember it well.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72363 on: October 8, 2023, 08:31:44 am »
What happened to that lad who was adamant that his "sources" suggested we wouldn't sign anyone after Alexis & Dom iirc?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72364 on: October 8, 2023, 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 08:31:44 am
What happened to that lad who was adamant that his "sources" suggested we wouldn't sign anyone after Alexis & Dom iirc?
I don't know, what happened to him?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72365 on: October 8, 2023, 04:05:21 pm »
Mac Allister is no long-term no.6 I'm afraid.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72366 on: October 8, 2023, 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on October  8, 2023, 04:05:21 pm
Mac Allister is no long-term no.6 I'm afraid.
Well you're correct, he's number 10.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72367 on: October 8, 2023, 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  8, 2023, 04:06:24 pm
Well you're correct, he's number 10.

I know Peter will say we're done buying midfielders but we'd be dumbasses if we don't get a no.6 unless Bajcetic is that guy
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72368 on: October 8, 2023, 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on October  8, 2023, 04:09:18 pm
I know Peter will say we're done buying midfielders but we'd be dumbasses if we don't get a no.6 unless Bajcetic is that guy
Thiago is number 6, what you mean is we need an elite defensive midfielder, I really don't care what number they have on their shirt.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72369 on: October 8, 2023, 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  8, 2023, 04:04:01 pm
I don't know, what happened to him?
I can't remember who he was and if he still posts on here.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72370 on: Yesterday at 02:19:45 am »
Its a strange situation. We do not have a dedicated, elite number 6. Endo is the defensive midfielder, but he seems more of a squad man at this point. We have tended to select three others to play, without a dedicated six, but someone filling in there, as needed.

As such we have been much better than last years old midfield, and even in the current guise, we will likely improve further as it is early days.

The question is whether or not we will go to market and buy a defensive midfielder to go to the top of the class and play more often than not. OR will we continue as is, with the trio growing in understanding, and Trent fitting in as the inverted fullback too? OR do we have Bajcetic earmarked for the role, but he needs to develop a bit more?

Its an interesting situation.

Brighton were hunting in packs today, and MacAllister was getting swarmed. But the team that whacked Brighton last week, Villa, were comprehensively outplayed by our newly forming midfield, so it is probably too early to draw definitive conclusions.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72371 on: Yesterday at 06:31:29 am »
Were done buying midfielders, Bajcetic is that guy 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72372 on: Yesterday at 07:11:23 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 06:31:29 am
Were done buying midfielders, Bajcetic is that guy 

Pretty heavy burden to place on a kid that has been out of action for a good while, all in a season where we could objectively compete for a european and domestic title.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72373 on: Yesterday at 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 06:31:29 am
Were done buying midfielders, Bajcetic is that guy 

I don't think so. Not yet anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72374 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 am »

What do you guys think of Adingra
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,590
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72375 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:06:46 am
What do you guys think of Adingra

Looks a good player but I think we have to be careful as too much arse kissing is being sent Brightons way about the players they have. They have a system and it works and they recruit well for it but all their signings are of a level and not sure how much above that level they actually are.

Like I heard a podcast which they talked about not selling Kellaher to Brighton because the fact that Brighton want him means we are missing something. Erm no, there is a level for Brighton and a level for us.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72376 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 am »
Caught the end of the Forest game and the pundits were waxing lyrical about Murillo. They picked him up from Corinthians and he's a 21 year old Brazilian who is left footed. Was playing CB but can also play LB. Looked powerful and pretty good on the ball. Sort of player we could maybe have taken a punt on in the summer for less than £15m but might be worth keeping an eye on for next summer.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72377 on: Yesterday at 12:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
Caught the end of the Forest game and the pundits were waxing lyrical about Murillo. They picked him up from Corinthians and he's a 21 year old Brazilian who is left footed. Was playing CB but can also play LB. Looked powerful and pretty good on the ball. Sort of player we could maybe have taken a punt on in the summer for less than £15m but might be worth keeping an eye on for next summer.

Saw a clip of him playing for Forest the other day, looked impressive but also looked pretty small. Said it a few times over summer but I think it's a tough gig recruiting for this hybrid LCB/LB. There were a few who looked the part, but my issue was what happens when we revert to a more traditional back four. They either need to be capable of playing as a straight-forward CB which for Klopp means size matters loads, and that rules out your Murillos, Inacios, Lukebas. Or they need to be capable of playing as an orthodox LB, which in our system traditionally means bombing forward and that again probably rules out those names too. It's why I think Colwill was seen as the main target, because he could do the hybrid bit or just play as a CB (he's very good in the air). From all accounts, Van de Ven has looked the part for Spurs so that is maybe one we should have pursued, although too early to know for sure.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72378 on: Yesterday at 12:40:38 pm »
Next few purchases need to get defensive priorities sorted. A new lb and cb please
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72379 on: Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm »
Unless we plan on trying to move Robertson on (seems unlikely at the moment) I can't see us signing a left back.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72380 on: Yesterday at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:40:38 pm
Next few purchases need to get defensive priorities sorted. A new lb and cb please

Either Bajcetic becomes a mainstay or else we need a defensive midfielder. We're wasting Mac Allister there. A CB also top priority. Then a lb.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72381 on: Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm »
We should have got Van De Ven. Was an easy deal to do as well
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72382 on: Yesterday at 02:47:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm
We should have got Van De Ven. Was an easy deal to do as well
Hes looked good, but even the Bundesliga experts have been surprised by his form. I dont think he will maintain this level.

Id rather have Gravenberch than Van De Ven. In theory, it shouldnt be an either or situation, although our CBs have held up well through 10 matches this season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72383 on: Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm
We should have got Van De Ven. Was an easy deal to do as well
A lot of money to be back up to Van Dijk who barley misses a match
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,275
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72384 on: Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
Unless we plan on trying to move Robertson on (seems unlikely at the moment) I can't see us signing a left back.
I thought last summer that we need a left-sided CB, who can fill in at LB, but with Robbo's hot/cold performances I think now that we need a LB who can fill in for LCB when needed. Kostas is a good backup to Robbo, but he's not a starter in a title-chasing team.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72385 on: Yesterday at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Looks a good player but I think we have to be careful as too much arse kissing is being sent Brightons way about the players they have. They have a system and it works and they recruit well for it but all their signings are of a level and not sure how much above that level they actually are.

Like I heard a podcast which they talked about not selling Kellaher to Brighton because the fact that Brighton want him means we are missing something. Erm no, there is a level for Brighton and a level for us.
Very true. They have plenty of players that look like Pro Evo default players. Their goalkeeper now for
example is awful.

I think Caicedo is looking like an example of a perfect system player that maybe doesnt shine outside of that specific context; albeit hes a good player.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72386 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:14:24 pm
We should have got Van De Ven. Was an easy deal to do as well
He currently winning 44.8% of his aerial duels. This is kinda important for CB. He won 52.2% at Wolfsburg.
He would be behind Quansah here is my thought unless he was at LB
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72387 on: Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm »
Joe Gomez is clearly the long term 6. Except for his attacking instincts. it'll be hard to rein him in. Maybe he's an 8. Mac'll have to back up rb   ;D 


ahh jk but i do love his midfield play so far. we forget the athlete this guy is. He just walked into lb at whatever age it was and toyed with it. Partnered vvd for 99 points.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72388 on: Today at 07:35:19 am »
Sign Andre.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,526
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72389 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,092
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72390 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Is it just me who is more than a little skeptical about Andre? Hes 5ft9 and plays in a much slower league.
The comparisons with Fabinho are weird. Fab was playing for a top team in France against top players, and hes pretty tall.

Andre would be a project, not someone who could boost us in January
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72391 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Is it just me who is more than a little skeptical about Andre? Hes 5ft9 and plays in a much slower league.
The comparisons with Fabinho are weird. Fab was playing for a top team in France against top players, and hes pretty tall.

Andre would be a project, not someone who could boost us in January

Are people comparing him with Fabinho?  They're clearly different styles of DM.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72392 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:43:01 pm
https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1711762107195093275

Bit confusing, do they mean Andre alone, or someone else alongside Andre?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72393 on: Today at 05:46:31 pm »
Doyle isn't reliable.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72394 on: Today at 06:15:25 pm »
Will be interesting to see if we go back in for him in January. Certainly seems like a player on the up.

Quote
And with the Brasileiro running from April until December, the window of opportunity is there for Liverpool to reignite their pursuit of the player, as was hinted by Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt during the summer when explaining why the Reds' initial inquiry was resisted.

"The chief executive of Liverpool contacted me directly," he said. "And I replied to him 'My friend, I don't sell a player now and I don't deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December'.

"Saying this first hand, we didn't receive a proposal for him, only surveys for Andre. We chose not to sell him because we believed that we would reach the final stages of the Libertadores. It was a decision made with sporting criteria."
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72395 on: Today at 06:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:15:25 pm
Will be interesting to see if we go back in for him in January. Certainly seems like a player on the up.


Maybe we bought Endo instead and so may not go back in for Andre?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1805 1806 1807 1808 1809 [1810]   Go Up
« previous next »
 