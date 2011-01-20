Its a strange situation. We do not have a dedicated, elite number 6. Endo is the defensive midfielder, but he seems more of a squad man at this point. We have tended to select three others to play, without a dedicated six, but someone filling in there, as needed.



As such we have been much better than last years old midfield, and even in the current guise, we will likely improve further as it is early days.



The question is whether or not we will go to market and buy a defensive midfielder to go to the top of the class and play more often than not. OR will we continue as is, with the trio growing in understanding, and Trent fitting in as the inverted fullback too? OR do we have Bajcetic earmarked for the role, but he needs to develop a bit more?



Its an interesting situation.



Brighton were hunting in packs today, and MacAllister was getting swarmed. But the team that whacked Brighton last week, Villa, were comprehensively outplayed by our newly forming midfield, so it is probably too early to draw definitive conclusions.

