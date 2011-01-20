« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72360 on: October 7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  5, 2023, 01:37:26 pm
Full stop  :wave

I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72361 on: October 7, 2023, 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on October  7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm
I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMQ-lwTi7WU

The ball is kept out for a period of time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMyz7A6j7s4

The goalkeeper brings the ball to a full stop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72362 on: Yesterday at 02:58:15 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on October  7, 2023, 12:01:14 pm
I am sorry, Macedonia has been corrupted by the influence and vagaries of North American media, I will never call it a period again.

It is a nice day outside for a walk, so go out and enjoy the sun 

That's a saying in Mascarpone. I remember it well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72363 on: Yesterday at 08:31:44 am »
What happened to that lad who was adamant that his "sources" suggested we wouldn't sign anyone after Alexis & Dom iirc?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72364 on: Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:31:44 am
What happened to that lad who was adamant that his "sources" suggested we wouldn't sign anyone after Alexis & Dom iirc?
I don't know, what happened to him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72365 on: Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm »
Mac Allister is no long-term no.6 I'm afraid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72366 on: Yesterday at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm
Mac Allister is no long-term no.6 I'm afraid.
Well you're correct, he's number 10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72367 on: Yesterday at 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:24 pm
Well you're correct, he's number 10.

I know Peter will say we're done buying midfielders but we'd be dumbasses if we don't get a no.6 unless Bajcetic is that guy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72368 on: Yesterday at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:09:18 pm
I know Peter will say we're done buying midfielders but we'd be dumbasses if we don't get a no.6 unless Bajcetic is that guy
Thiago is number 6, what you mean is we need an elite defensive midfielder, I really don't care what number they have on their shirt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72369 on: Yesterday at 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm
I don't know, what happened to him?
I can't remember who he was and if he still posts on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72370 on: Today at 02:19:45 am »
Its a strange situation. We do not have a dedicated, elite number 6. Endo is the defensive midfielder, but he seems more of a squad man at this point. We have tended to select three others to play, without a dedicated six, but someone filling in there, as needed.

As such we have been much better than last years old midfield, and even in the current guise, we will likely improve further as it is early days.

The question is whether or not we will go to market and buy a defensive midfielder to go to the top of the class and play more often than not. OR will we continue as is, with the trio growing in understanding, and Trent fitting in as the inverted fullback too? OR do we have Bajcetic earmarked for the role, but he needs to develop a bit more?

Its an interesting situation.

Brighton were hunting in packs today, and MacAllister was getting swarmed. But the team that whacked Brighton last week, Villa, were comprehensively outplayed by our newly forming midfield, so it is probably too early to draw definitive conclusions.
