Neto would be a good rotation option. He can do it against big teams.



I checked how old he was after the game against us the other week and was surprised to see he's only 23. Thought he was pushing 30 for some reason. That keeps him alive as an option. Also, didn't know he'd been at Wolves as long as he had been but think he's had injuries the last couple of seasons. The way he's started this season looks like one of those get me out of here campaigns where he proves throughout the season he's good enough to play for a bigger team. I think all of the top six and Chelsea could be after him at the end of the season.Needs more goals in his game though if he's to join Liverpool I'd say.