« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1804 1805 1806 1807 1808 [1809]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2277482 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,696
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72320 on: Yesterday at 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm
Mignolet cost us 2 cups. Absolute terrible GK.. awful signing.

yeah, to say they dont remember any mistakes too, is well, lucky I guess, wish it was easy to forget how many fuckups Mignolet made  ;D  A beyond average goalie who made far too many blunders, Karius was a cheap punt and most certainly wasnt the answer, but no amount of revisonism makes Mignolet any better.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 01:02:40 am
For me, but with a focus on availability 

Success (by value for wages and availability)
Mane
Matip
Wijnaldum
Salah
Robertson
Vvd
Fabinho
Allison
Shaqiri
Darwin Nunez
solanke
Gakkers (missing link)
Karius
Minamino
Tsimikas

Absolute borderline
Diaz (not value because of injury, but Manager rates him)
Thiago
Jota

Jury out (loan / too soon to tell)
Gravvers
Carvalho
Doak
Gordon
Mac Red
Elliot
Dombosslad
Vdb
Wataru
Pita
Ramsay
Bajcetic


Played too little but were still available for selection
Klavan
Manninger
Adrian
Kabak
Davies
Lonergan
Grujic

Duds
Caulker
Grabara
Melo (sad it didnt work out, was excited for this loan, you tried your best YNWA lad )


kinell  ;D
Diaz and Jota :lmao 
There is so much to pull apart in those groupings, but honestly, its harmless fun I get that, so I wont bother beyond those too.
You thought FAR too hard about that.

Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 12:35:14 pm
I think Diaz and Jota are  mint and already should be considered successful.

Klavan was great in my eyes, and a bargain.

Kebak was OK for a stop gap.

Adrian has played his role really well since being here. He was never brought it to play many games.

Some of them need context applying. They were never long term or meant for prolonged 1st team action

Yeah, thats more like it. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72321 on: Yesterday at 01:45:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:28:12 pm
Mignolet cost us 2 cups. Absolute terrible GK.. awful signing.

We wouldn't have conceded 50 league goals in 13/14 with Reina in goal either, if Rodgers kept his ego in check. Or if he'd just replaced him properly. He'd finished 12/13 well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72322 on: Yesterday at 02:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:45:12 pm
We wouldn't have conceded 50 league goals in 13/14 with Reina in goal either, if Rodgers kept his ego in check. Or if he'd just replaced him properly. He'd finished 12/13 well.

Yes, we would have very likely won the league in 2013/14 with Pepe on the team ...
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72323 on: Yesterday at 02:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 01:02:40 am
For me, but with a focus on availability 

Success (by value for wages and availability)
Mane
Matip
Wijnaldum
Salah
Robertson
Vvd
Fabinho
Allison
Shaqiri
Darwin Nunez
solanke
Gakkers (missing link)
Karius
Minamino
Tsimikas

Absolute borderline
Diaz (not value because of injury, but Manager rates him)
Thiago
Jota

Jury out (loan / too soon to tell)
Gravvers
Carvalho
Doak
Gordon
Mac Red
Elliot
Dombosslad
Vdb
Wataru
Pita
Ramsay
Bajcetic


Played too little but were still available for selection
Klavan
Manninger
Adrian
Kabak
Davies
Lonergan
Grujic

Duds
Caulker
Grabara
Melo (sad it didnt work out, was excited for this loan, you tried your best YNWA lad )
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72324 on: Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:41:05 pm
yeah, to say they dont remember any mistakes too, is well, lucky I guess, wish it was easy to forget how many fuckups Mignolet made  ;D  A beyond average goalie who made far too many blunders, Karius was a cheap punt and most certainly wasnt the answer, but no amount of revisonism makes Mignolet any better.

kinell  ;D
Diaz and Jota :lmao 
There is so much to pull apart in those groupings, but honestly, its harmless fun I get that, so I wont bother beyond those too.
You thought FAR too hard about that.

Yeah, thats more like it.

Injury and availability. Theyre clearly good players in the managers plans but all that is pointless if theyre not available for selection, ie the Tomkins rule on value 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72325 on: Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm »
I am not saying this in anger. It's been cooking for quite some time. With Abu Dhabi and the Saudis now owning the Premier League, including the refereeing organization, there is not much point watching Premier League football. You might aswell watch the Saudi league. It's been a pleasure, and I like a lot of you fellas around here, but it is time for a little pause from the corrupt game of football. I wish you all good health and prosperity ...

:wave
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72326 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm
I am not saying this in anger. It's been cooking for quite some time. With Abu Dhabi and the Saudis now owning the Premier League, including the refereeing organization, there is not much point watching Premier League football. You might aswell watch the Saudi league. It's been a pleasure, and I like a lot of you fellas around here, but it is time for a little pause from the corrupt game of football. I wish you all good health and prosperity ...

:wave

See you Tuesday morning Peter.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72327 on: Yesterday at 07:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm
See you Tuesday morning Peter.

Unfortunately, this time it has nothing to do with RAWK. I am just sick of the corruption. You won't see me this Tuesday, or any other Tuesday. I just want to spend quality time with my family, without this unnecessary stress. Have a nice life. You are not a bad fella ...

 :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72328 on: Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm »
See you in January then Mac.  :wave
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72329 on: Yesterday at 07:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm
See you in January then Mac.  :wave

I don't think things will get better by January, mate. The game is gone. Anyway, it was a pleasure having you as a friend. Never change ...

 :wave
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,711
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72330 on: Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:49:10 pm
Unfortunately, this time it has nothing to do with RAWK. I am just sick of the corruption. You won't see me this Tuesday, or any other Tuesday. I just want to spend quality time with my family, without this unnecessary stress. Have a nice life. You are not a bad fella ...

 :wave

Were playing on Thursday mate


See you then ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72331 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm
Were playing on Thursday mate

See you then ;D

Nah mate, UEFA are as bad as the PL. They are owned by Qatar. Anyway, many thanks for your support over the years, when I was having my meltdowns. You are one really sound fella ...

 :wave
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,058
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72332 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
We should sign that Webb fella in January, he's literally worth 10 points a season himself.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72333 on: Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm »
Neto would be a good rotation option. He can do it against big teams.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72334 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm
Neto would be a good rotation option. He can do it against big teams.

Yes please.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,235
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72335 on: Today at 12:54:25 am »
Whatever - Peter is here right now, and tomorrow as well.

"I just want to spend time with my family in war torn Ugandistan where we walk uphill both ways to get bottled clean water and firewood for those cold cold winter nights when we sleep outdoors with no blankets."
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72336 on: Today at 08:19:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm
I am not saying this in anger. It's been cooking for quite some time. With Abu Dhabi and the Saudis now owning the Premier League, including the refereeing organization, there is not much point watching Premier League football. You might aswell watch the Saudi league. It's been a pleasure, and I like a lot of you fellas around here, but it is time for a little pause from the corrupt game of football. I wish you all good health and prosperity ...

:wave

I dont blame you mate. Fans have always been frustrated with refereeing incompetence, but this is beyond incompetence, but they (PGMOL) know they can use that as an excuse as it seems, due to some charter with the PL, they cant be punished for mistakes.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,707
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72337 on: Today at 09:02:15 am »
Mac said last season he'd cancelled his subscription and wouldn't be watching any PL games this season.  He'll be back in a couple of weeks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72338 on: Today at 11:05:24 am »
Still fuming from yesterday but a change of subject, as it seems pretty much nailed on we will get a massive offer for salah at the end of the season and being sensible if we did get offered (hypothetically)£200mil for him its to much to turn down. The player I would like to replace him is Neto of wolves everytime I see him hes impressed me and he made ake look like a snail yesterday.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:15 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72339 on: Today at 12:12:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm
Neto would be a good rotation option. He can do it against big teams.

I checked how old he was after the game against us the other week and was surprised to see he's only 23. Thought he was pushing 30 for some reason. That keeps him alive as an option. Also, didn't know he'd been at Wolves as long as he had been but think he's had injuries the last couple of seasons. The way he's started this season looks like one of those get me out of here campaigns where he proves throughout the season he's good enough to play for a bigger team. I think all of the top six and Chelsea could be after him at the end of the season.

Needs more goals in his game though if he's to join Liverpool I'd say.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 1804 1805 1806 1807 1808 [1809]   Go Up
« previous next »
 