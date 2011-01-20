« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 04:16:20 pm
Liverpool have been scouting Germany U18 midfielder Raul Paula. The midfielder has six goals and two assists in the last nine games for Stuttgart's reserve side!

[@ed_aarons]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 05:33:16 pm
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 27, 2023, 03:31:13 pm
Disagree. The inverted full back is only when we have the ball.

That is what makes the role so difficult. You need to be able to play in tight spaces when we have the ball and be press-resistant. Then the moment the 2nd pivot drops into defence you have to have the athleticism to cover huge areas on your own.

That is why technically gifted, physical monsters cost so much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 06:27:16 pm
Al, are you a technically gifted physical monster too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2023, 05:33:16 pm
Did the Boss tell you this ?

He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 10:10:56 pm
Nobody has convinced me yet, that Mac Red isn't some kind of advanced AI bot that's been scripted to reply to every post on this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 10:12:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 27, 2023, 06:27:16 pm
Al, are you a technically gifted physical monster too?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 10:13:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He don't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:06:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...

Is this the most Mac Red post ever?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:08:02 pm
Mac was there at the beginning, he will be there at the end. He is eternal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:11:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:12:03 pm


Mac, how many times mate? No showing your holiday pics on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:22:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 27, 2023, 11:08:02 pm
Mac was there at the beginning, he will be there at the end. He is eternal.
Hes RAWKs Ken Barlow?


(Although he may or may not be dead, I dont know, so this might be a terrible analogy)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:26:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2023, 11:22:58 pm
Hes RAWKs Ken Barlow?


(Although he may or may not be dead, I dont know, so this might be a terrible analogy)

Pete reading yet another know nothing ignoramus posting a terrible footballing opinion.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 27, 2023, 11:28:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 27, 2023, 11:26:22 pm
Pete reading yet another know nothing ignoramus posting a terrible footballing opinion.


Is that Barlow or Partridge in that gif?, the mannerisms are uncannily similar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 28, 2023, 12:08:24 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 28, 2023, 01:16:04 am
Why would Hogan care about inverted full backs ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 28, 2023, 01:44:23 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 27, 2023, 10:10:56 pm
Nobody has convinced me yet, that Mac Red isn't some kind of advanced AI bot that's been scripted to reply to every post on this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 28, 2023, 12:47:36 pm
Last night, I believe, Liverpool fielded 4 out of the 5 signings they made in 2023... and they ALL got a goal or an assist.

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far

If we ignore duds due to injuries and loan signings then:

Karius


We sign really well. Maybe just sometimes 1 or 2 short.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
If we ignore duds due to injuries and loan signings then:

Karius


We sign really well. Maybe just sometimes 1 or 2 short.

We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:23:36 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes

No but we could predict him not being good enough from him not being good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:29:51 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:23:36 am
No but we could predict him not being good enough from him not being good enough.

People used to say ah who needs a world class GK and fullbacks they're not that important. Then we got Alisson, Trent and Robbo and hopefully their opinions have now changed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:26:09 pm
Karius
Regrettably, Keita
Melo was really dumb
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 01:26:09 pm
Karius
Regrettably, Keita
Melo was really dumb

you actually think Klopp wanted Arthur Melo?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:24:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
you actually think Klopp wanted Arthur Melo?  ;D

If he's getting the credit for all those signed during his time as manager then it would also seem fair he gets the blame for the misses too though, it is not like during the Rodgers years where there was a clearer split between the manager's signings and the others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:27:47 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:24:01 pm
If he's getting the credit for all those signed during his time as manager then it would also seem fair he gets the blame for the misses too though, it is not like during the Rodgers years where there was a clearer split between the manager's signings and the others.

Have at it!

Guess its a slow few weeks on the transfer thread, that this is even a thing  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:10:42 pm
Caulkner, then.  ;D


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:32:18 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far

https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/28/1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes

I don't think Karius ever had a strong enough profile/pedigree to be number 1 for Liverpool. If he was the back up for someone else (i.e. an Adrian) then fine. Problem was we already had a weak number 1 keeper in Mignolet, so we were left with 2 keepers who should have been warming the bench.

Even if he did a Dudek and won us that final he still needed upgrading. As Dudek was that summer with Reina.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:16:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
I don't think Karius ever had a strong enough profile/pedigree to be number 1 for Liverpool. If he was the back up for someone else (i.e. an Adrian) then fine. Problem was we already had a weak number 1 keeper in Mignolet, so we were left with 2 keepers who should have been warming the bench.

Even if he did a Dudek and won us that final he still needed upgrading. As Dudek was that summer with Reina.
Mignolet was a better keeper than Karius.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:16:07 pm
Mignolet was a better keeper than Karius.

There was a reason Mignolet was dropped though. He'd go through spells of not saving anything and was a confidence player which you can't carry in a keeper. Karius was just even worse for that as it turned out. Mignolet was also dreadful with his feet (which is odd given Rodgers signed him) and a complete weakling at commanding the box.

The pair of them were number 2 keepers at the most and Adrian level at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
There was a reason Mignolet was dropped though. He'd go through spells of not saving anything and was a confidence player which you can't carry in a keeper. Karius was just even worse for that as it turned out. Mignolet was also dreadful with his feet (which is odd given Rodgers signed him) and a complete weakling at commanding the box.

The pair of them were number 2 keepers at the most and Adrian level at best.
I'm not suggesting Mignolet was a very good GK, but out of the two he was better, no way he'd have lapsed twice like that in one game, I don't even remember him making any howlers, I just remember him being a run of the mill GK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Think some people are unkind to Karius. Pre CL final, he was fairly decent. The concussion then subsequent fall out had a greater effect and he just wasn't the same after that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Think some people are unkind to Karius. Pre CL final, he was fairly decent. The concussion then subsequent fall out had a greater effect and he just wasn't the same after that


Hadn't he been picked as Bundesliga goalie of the year the season before we bought him? On paper, he was perfect: a young, really promising sweeper-keeper who was good with his feet and pretty commanding in the box.

Specialists said about the concussion (a deliberate elbow from that dirty piece of shit Ramos) "objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event"

Media in the aftermath focused partly on Ramos fouling Salah out of the game, but mostly on fellating Madrid - and that it was Liverpool they beat was even better.

There was next to nothing about Ramos elbowing Karius.

Can't imagine such indifference (if we're being generous) if the keeper of certain other teams had had that done to them.

Then again, there was no shortage of journos and pundits trying to gaslight everyone that Ramos dislocating Salah's shoulder was just an innocent accident.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm

Hadn't he been picked as Bundesliga goalie of the year the season before we bought him? On paper, he was perfect: a young, really promising sweeper-keeper who was good with his feet and pretty commanding in the box.

Specialists said about the concussion (a deliberate elbow from that dirty piece of shit Ramos) "objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event"

Media in the aftermath focused partly on Ramos fouling Salah out of the game, but mostly on fellating Madrid - and that it was Liverpool they beat was even better.

There was next to nothing about Ramos elbowing Karius.

Can't imagine such indifference (if we're being generous) if the keeper of certain other teams had had that done to them.

Then again, there was no shortage of journos and pundits trying to gaslight everyone that Ramos dislocating Salah's shoulder was just an innocent accident.
The arm lock and deliberately falling down in that way is a move in a martial art, might be judo, of which funnily that ratbastard was a practicing at the time, nothing deliberate about it at all though, imagine he'd have done it to Harry Kane or another white knight of the England team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:02:40 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 10:48:59 am
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far

For me, but with a focus on availability 

Success (by value for wages and availability)
Mane
Matip
Wijnaldum
Salah
Robertson
Vvd
Fabinho
Allison
Shaqiri
Darwin Nunez
solanke
Gakkers (missing link)
Karius
Minamino
Tsimikas

Absolute borderline
Diaz (not value because of injury, but Manager rates him)
Thiago
Jota

Jury out (loan / too soon to tell)
Gravvers
Carvalho
Doak
Gordon
Mac Red
Elliot
Dombosslad
Vdb
Wataru
Pita
Ramsay
Bajcetic


Played too little but were still available for selection
Klavan
Manninger
Adrian
Kabak
Davies
Lonergan
Grujic

Duds
Caulker
Grabara
Melo (sad it didnt work out, was excited for this loan, you tried your best YNWA lad )



