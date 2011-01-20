Think some people are unkind to Karius. Pre CL final, he was fairly decent. The concussion then subsequent fall out had a greater effect and he just wasn't the same after that



Hadn't he been picked as Bundesliga goalie of the year the season before we bought him? On paper, he was perfect: a young, really promising sweeper-keeper who was good with his feet and pretty commanding in the box.Specialists said about the concussion (a deliberate elbow from that dirty piece of shit Ramos) "objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event"Media in the aftermath focused partly on Ramos fouling Salah out of the game, but mostly on fellating Madrid - and that it was Liverpool they beat was even better.There was next to nothing about Ramos elbowing Karius.Can't imagine such indifference (if we're being generous) if the keeper of certain other teams had had that done to them.Then again, there was no shortage of journos and pundits trying to gaslight everyone that Ramos dislocating Salah's shoulder was just an innocent accident.