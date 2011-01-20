« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1803 1804 1805 1806 1807 [1808]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2271178 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72280 on: September 27, 2023, 04:16:20 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have been scouting Germany U18 midfielder Raul Paula. The midfielder has six goals and two assists in the last nine games for Stuttgart's reserve side!

[@ed_aarons]
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72281 on: September 27, 2023, 05:33:16 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,868
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72282 on: September 27, 2023, 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 27, 2023, 03:31:13 pm
Disagree. The inverted full back is only when we have the ball.

That is what makes the role so difficult. You need to be able to play in tight spaces when we have the ball and be press-resistant. Then the moment the 2nd pivot drops into defence you have to have the athleticism to cover huge areas on your own.

That is why technically gifted, physical monsters cost so much.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72283 on: September 27, 2023, 06:27:16 pm »
Al, are you a technically gifted physical monster too?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72284 on: September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 27, 2023, 05:33:16 pm
Did the Boss tell you this ?

He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
« Last Edit: September 27, 2023, 10:14:24 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72285 on: September 27, 2023, 10:10:56 pm »
Nobody has convinced me yet, that Mac Red isn't some kind of advanced AI bot that's been scripted to reply to every post on this thread.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72286 on: September 27, 2023, 10:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 27, 2023, 06:27:16 pm
Al, are you a technically gifted physical monster too?

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72287 on: September 27, 2023, 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He don't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...

 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72288 on: September 27, 2023, 11:06:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...

Is this the most Mac Red post ever?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72289 on: September 27, 2023, 11:08:02 pm »
Mac was there at the beginning, he will be there at the end. He is eternal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72290 on: September 27, 2023, 11:11:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:12:03 pm


Mac, how many times mate? No showing your holiday pics on here.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,596
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72291 on: September 27, 2023, 11:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 27, 2023, 11:08:02 pm
Mac was there at the beginning, he will be there at the end. He is eternal.
Hes RAWKs Ken Barlow?


(Although he may or may not be dead, I dont know, so this might be a terrible analogy)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,066
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72292 on: September 27, 2023, 11:26:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 27, 2023, 11:22:58 pm
Hes RAWKs Ken Barlow?


(Although he may or may not be dead, I dont know, so this might be a terrible analogy)

Pete reading yet another know nothing ignoramus posting a terrible footballing opinion.

Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,019
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72293 on: September 27, 2023, 11:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 27, 2023, 11:26:22 pm
Pete reading yet another know nothing ignoramus posting a terrible footballing opinion.


Is that Barlow or Partridge in that gif?, the mannerisms are uncannily similar.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,258
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72294 on: Yesterday at 12:08:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on September 27, 2023, 10:09:16 pm
He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72295 on: Yesterday at 01:16:04 am »
Why would Hogan care about inverted full backs ?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72296 on: Yesterday at 01:44:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 27, 2023, 10:10:56 pm
Nobody has convinced me yet, that Mac Red isn't some kind of advanced AI bot that's been scripted to reply to every post on this thread.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72297 on: Yesterday at 12:47:36 pm »
Last night, I believe, Liverpool fielded 4 out of the 5 signings they made in 2023... and they ALL got a goal or an assist.

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72298 on: Today at 10:48:59 am »
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72299 on: Today at 10:58:18 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 10:48:59 am
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far

If we ignore duds due to injuries and loan signings then:

Karius


We sign really well. Maybe just sometimes 1 or 2 short.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72300 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:58:18 am
If we ignore duds due to injuries and loan signings then:

Karius


We sign really well. Maybe just sometimes 1 or 2 short.

We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,675
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72301 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:10:16 am
We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes

No but we could predict him not being good enough from him not being good enough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 1803 1804 1805 1806 1807 [1808]   Go Up
« previous next »
 