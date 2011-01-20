Liverpool have been scouting Germany U18 midfielder Raul Paula. The midfielder has six goals and two assists in the last nine games for Stuttgart's reserve side! [@ed_aarons]
Exactly ...
Disagree. The inverted full back is only when we have the ball.
Did the Boss tell you this ?
Al, are you a technically gifted physical monster too?
He don't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
He doesn't need to. Unlike some people in this thread, I actually understand the game of football ...
Mac was there at the beginning, he will be there at the end. He is eternal.
Hes RAWKs Ken Barlow?(Although he may or may not be dead, I dont know, so this might be a terrible analogy)
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pete reading yet another know nothing ignoramus posting a terrible footballing opinion.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Nobody has convinced me yet, that Mac Red isn't some kind of advanced AI bot that's been scripted to reply to every post on this thread.
Out of all signings by Klopp who would you put on the success list and who would you put on the dud list? Feel like there's been a lot more hits, great signs from the new signings so far
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If we ignore duds due to injuries and loan signings then:KariusWe sign really well. Maybe just sometimes 1 or 2 short.
We couldn't really predict his mental meltdown neither after them mistakes
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]