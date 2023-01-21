Because he wants the best for Liverpool as well as for himself. This is a club legend that we're talking about.



Fair enough.So he signs a contract that allows Liverpool to recoup, let' say, 50-100M for him in 2025 when he has x years left on his new extended contract.Or he doesn't sign a contract, fulfils his contractual obligations to Liverpool and then as a free agent asks for all or a proportion of that 50-100M as a signing on fee (+ massive wages)I really hope he signs a contract and stays with Liverpool for many years. Whether we get a fee for him or not at the end of that period.I've no idea what is likely to happen and doubt the club does too. Liverpool will want Salah for as long as he is at an elite level and wants to stay at Liverpool. That could easily be beyond his current contract.However, a lot depends on what Salah wants. If he wants to stay then great. Is that for this season? For the length of his current contract? For longer? Who knows apart from Salah and maybe even he is undecided at this point.What I don't see as realistic is hoping/expecting a player to sign a new deal, give up a lot of money and freedom of choice of next club, so that the club (Liverpool in this case) can get a transfer fee commensurate with the market value of the player. Some players will sign a contract out of loyalty with the club. MacAllister with Brighton as an example of this but it came with a low release clause below his true market value. Maybe that's what Salah might do.It just wouldn't expect a standard 1-2 year extension with a slight bump in wages so Liverpool can pocket 100M in a transfer fee at a later date. That suits Liverpool's interests massively but not Salah's. I think it would be absolutely fair of Mo not to sign this type of contract extension unless he thought he was going to play for Liverpool for the entirety of it's length.