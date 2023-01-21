« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:27:46 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:29:40 am
I get Salah wanting to stay and see out his contract.

I get Salah wanting to sign a new contract because he wants to continue playing for Liverpool and competing for trophies beyond the next 2 seasons.

However, I've seen a few people suggest we extend Salah, by a year or 2, so that we can have him at Liverpool for a few more years and still be able to get a fee. It's in that situation that I don't see why Salah signs a contract. If Salah want to leave Liverpool at any point after the end of his current contract (i.e summer 2025) then he's in a much better position to do so as a free agent.

I just don't see the situation of him signing a 1 year contract so we can get a fee in summer 2025 as being that realistic. Mainly because why would Salah do that rather than see out his current contract and leave on a free?
Because he wants the best for Liverpool as well as for himself. This is a club legend that we're talking about.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:27:35 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:52:28 am
Ha ha.

The January 1st thing was a consequence of my boredom and not serious.

The stuff about Salah less so. Still donlt see why he signs a contract so Liverpool can protect his value. There's virtually no gain in that at all for him. The opposite in fact.

I saw it and realised I left out a just. Sad 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:46:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:46 am
Because he wants the best for Liverpool as well as for himself. This is a club legend that we're talking about.

Fair enough.

So he signs a contract that allows Liverpool to recoup, let' say, 50-100M for him in 2025 when he has x years left on his new extended contract.

Or he doesn't sign a contract, fulfils his contractual obligations to Liverpool and then as a free agent asks for all or a proportion of that 50-100M as a signing on fee (+ massive wages)

I really hope he signs a contract and stays with Liverpool for many years. Whether we get a fee for him or not at the end of that period.

I've no idea what is likely to happen and doubt the club does too. Liverpool will want Salah for as long as he is at an elite level and wants to stay at Liverpool. That could easily be beyond his current contract.

However, a lot depends on what Salah wants. If he wants to stay then great. Is that for this season? For the length of his current contract? For longer? Who knows apart from Salah and maybe even he is undecided at this point.

What I don't see as realistic is hoping/expecting a player to sign a new deal, give up a lot of money and freedom of choice of next club, so that the club (Liverpool in this case) can get a transfer fee commensurate with the market value of the player. Some players will sign a contract out of loyalty with the club. MacAllister with Brighton as an example of this but it came with a low release clause below his true market value. Maybe that's what Salah might do.

It just wouldn't expect a standard 1-2 year extension with a slight bump in wages so Liverpool can pocket 100M in a transfer fee at a later date. That suits Liverpool's interests massively but not Salah's. I think it would be absolutely fair of Mo not to sign this type of contract extension unless he thought he was going to play for Liverpool for the entirety of it's length.
filopastry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:50:56 am
Assuming the Saudi interest remains, the only way I could see Mo extending would be on a pretty massive pay increase, maybe not Saudi level money but a significant step towards it.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:00:54 am
So, we agree. We sign Nico Williams in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer, and let Salah leave on a free transfer in 2025. Good deal for everyone involved ...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:26:57 am
The premise of a lot of these discussion is wrong; Salah wont want to go to Saudi next summer - if he didnt want to leave this, with record salary on the table and us not being in the CL why would we want to go into semi retirement next with a better team and back in the CL
If he wants to leave itll be because were not competitive anymore and itll be to Madrid or Bayern or PSG etc etc

Hell be in the MLS or Saudi at 35 ish
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:33:57 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:29:40 am
I get Salah wanting to stay and see out his contract.

I get Salah wanting to sign a new contract because he wants to continue playing for Liverpool and competing for trophies beyond the next 2 seasons.

However, I've seen a few people suggest we extend Salah, by a year or 2, so that we can have him at Liverpool for a few more years and still be able to get a fee. It's in that situation that I don't see why Salah signs a contract. If Salah want to leave Liverpool at any point after the end of his current contract (i.e summer 2025) then he's in a much better position to do so as a free agent.

I just don't see the situation of him signing a 1 year contract so we can get a fee in summer 2025 as being that realistic. Mainly because why would Salah do that rather than see out his current contract and leave on a free?

If he's leaving to Saudi Arabia this line of thinking makes sense because the fee is irrelevant to them. So in that sense it doesn't matter if he signs a contract because they will pay us and him whatever it takes regardless. In fact for their sports washing it probably comes across better for them to say they signed Salah for XXX million rather than on a free.

If he wants to go somewhere else though then yes, it doesnt benefit him to sign a contract extension. 
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:35:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:00:54 am
So, we agree. We sign Nico Williams in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer, and let Salah leave on a free transfer in 2025. Good deal for everyone involved ...

Letting Salah leave on a free when theres a possible £150m on the table
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:10:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:26:57 am
The premise of a lot of these discussion is wrong; Salah wont want to go to Saudi next summer - if he didnt want to leave this, with record salary on the table and us not being in the CL why would we want to go into semi retirement next with a better team and back in the CL
If he wants to leave itll be because were not competitive anymore and itll be to Madrid or Bayern or PSG etc etc

Hell be in the MLS or Saudi at 35 ish


I think it would be nuts to let him go for free - so next summer is interesting all around
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:37:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:10:18 pm
I think it would be nuts to let him go for free - so next summer is interesting all around
It would, but the market for elite left footed wide forwards is thin right now. It also feels like we are building something potentially great again, and losing our best player would be a setback. Perhaps the money won't mean that much to Salah and/or we might not be willing to increase his wages, but a one year extension on higher wages makes some sense. Salah gets paid more and another chance to (hopefully) compete at the top level, and we can kick the can down the road for another year.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:38:08 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Letting Salah leave on a free when theres a possible £150m on the table

We won't get £150 million for him next summer, with 12 months left on his contract. And winning the Champions League in 2025 will more than justify letting him go on the free that summer. He will be 33 that summer, and we will already have a ready made replacement in Nico Williams, who we will sign on the free in the summer of 2024, plus the young Ben Doak with two more senior seasons under his belt ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:40:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:38:08 pm
We won't get £150 million for him next summer, with 12 months left on his contract. And winning the Champions League in 2025 will more than justify letting him go on the free that summer. He will be 33 that summer, and we will already have a ready made replacement in Nico Williams, who we will sign on the free in the summer of 2024, plus the young Ben Doak with two more senior seasons under his belt ...

Jurgen told you his plans has he?
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:42:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:40:16 pm
Jurgen told you his plans has he?

No KH, I am just making an educated guess. Or a reasonable proposal.

Call it whatever you like, but please don't moan about it ...
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:45:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:42:15 pm
No KH, I am just making an educated guess. Or a reasonable proposal.

Call it whatever you like, but please don't moan about it ...
Peter, why do you end every post with...?
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:54:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:45:04 pm
Peter, why do you end every post with...?

Because it bothers some people, who are usually bothered by everything ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:05:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:42:15 pm
No KH, I am just making an educated guess. Or a reasonable proposal.

Call it whatever you like, but please don't moan about it ...

We are all guessing, but you word it like it will happen.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 04:55:08 pm
Read where Hendo played in front of 900 people the other day.

ha ha 

Dazn has picked up the sportwashing death of football and the odd journalist league, so i sampled a few minutes here and there for information reasons just to understand the look of it. Its shite as you would expect. Mane and Ronaldo sleepwalking through 5-0's against 4th division players. the game ends and the expression on the faces is "the fuck have i done this is a horrible waste of time "

Hopefully Mo or his agent watches some of that. He can go there when he's 37 and score 40 goals easy.
