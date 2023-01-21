« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Today at 09:27:46 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:29:40 am
I get Salah wanting to stay and see out his contract.

I get Salah wanting to sign a new contract because he wants to continue playing for Liverpool and competing for trophies beyond the next 2 seasons.

However, I've seen a few people suggest we extend Salah, by a year or 2, so that we can have him at Liverpool for a few more years and still be able to get a fee. It's in that situation that I don't see why Salah signs a contract. If Salah want to leave Liverpool at any point after the end of his current contract (i.e summer 2025) then he's in a much better position to do so as a free agent.

I just don't see the situation of him signing a 1 year contract so we can get a fee in summer 2025 as being that realistic. Mainly because why would Salah do that rather than see out his current contract and leave on a free?
Because he wants the best for Liverpool as well as for himself. This is a club legend that we're talking about.
Today at 10:27:35 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:52:28 am
Ha ha.

The January 1st thing was a consequence of my boredom and not serious.

The stuff about Salah less so. Still donlt see why he signs a contract so Liverpool can protect his value. There's virtually no gain in that at all for him. The opposite in fact.

I saw it and realised I left out a just. Sad 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Today at 10:46:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:46 am
Because he wants the best for Liverpool as well as for himself. This is a club legend that we're talking about.

Fair enough.

So he signs a contract that allows Liverpool to recoup, let' say, 50-100M for him in 2025 when he has x years left on his new extended contract.

Or he doesn't sign a contract, fulfils his contractual obligations to Liverpool and then as a free agent asks for all or a proportion of that 50-100M as a signing on fee (+ massive wages)

I really hope he signs a contract and stays with Liverpool for many years. Whether we get a fee for him or not at the end of that period.

I've no idea what is likely to happen and doubt the club does too. Liverpool will want Salah for as long as he is at an elite level and wants to stay at Liverpool. That could easily be beyond his current contract.

However, a lot depends on what Salah wants. If he wants to stay then great. Is that for this season? For the length of his current contract? For longer? Who knows apart from Salah and maybe even he is undecided at this point.

What I don't see as realistic is hoping/expecting a player to sign a new deal, give up a lot of money and freedom of choice of next club, so that the club (Liverpool in this case) can get a transfer fee commensurate with the market value of the player. Some players will sign a contract out of loyalty with the club. MacAllister with Brighton as an example of this but it came with a low release clause below his true market value. Maybe that's what Salah might do.

It just wouldn't expect a standard 1-2 year extension with a slight bump in wages so Liverpool can pocket 100M in a transfer fee at a later date. That suits Liverpool's interests massively but not Salah's. I think it would be absolutely fair of Mo not to sign this type of contract extension unless he thought he was going to play for Liverpool for the entirety of it's length.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Today at 10:50:56 am
Assuming the Saudi interest remains, the only way I could see Mo extending would be on a pretty massive pay increase, maybe not Saudi level money but a significant step towards it.
