We're going for ol big ears next season after winning the Europa League this season.



I get Salah wanting to stay and see out his contract.I get Salah wanting to sign a new contract because he wants to continue playing for Liverpool and competing for trophies beyond the next 2 seasons.However, I've seen a few people suggest we extend Salah, by a year or 2, so that we can have him at Liverpool for a few more years and still be able to get a fee. It's in that situation that I don't see why Salah signs a contract. If Salah want to leave Liverpool at any point after the end of his current contract (i.e summer 2025) then he's in a much better position to do so as a free agent.I just don't see the situation of him signing a 1 year contract so we can get a fee in summer 2025 as being that realistic. Mainly because why would Salah do that rather than see out his current contract and leave on a free?