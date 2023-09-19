« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 04:42:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 19, 2023, 03:42:00 pm
Rumours are that 2 LFC scouts are in town to watch Benfica's Champions League game.  :D

Gourna-Douath!

The fact Brighton want him is a good sign. Better than that Lavia guy anyway. Tough choice if it's between him and Andre.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:05:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 19, 2023, 04:42:10 pm
Gourna-Douath!

The fact Brighton want him is a good sign. Better than that Lavia guy anyway. Tough choice if it's between him and Andre.

Makes sense if Ward is coming back

theyve got a few in defence that might be of interest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:11:41 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 19, 2023, 04:42:10 pm
Gourna-Douath!


Seen him play. He is good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:21:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 19, 2023, 04:42:10 pm
Doesn't look all that agile, in quite a few of those highlights he gets turned easily and has to rely on his power to get the ball back.  Is he a left back or a left-sided centre half?

Oh, and thanks for taking me off 'ignore'.

You are on probation. If you act like a prick, you go back on "ignore" ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:22:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September 19, 2023, 05:21:13 pm
You are on probation. If you act like a prick, you go back on "ignore" ...

Good job no one applies that rule to you or you'd have no one to talk to on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:22:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September 19, 2023, 05:21:13 pm
You are on probation. If you act like a prick, you go back on "ignore" ...

so basically he shouldn't act like you and he'd be fine? just checking.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:24:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 19, 2023, 05:22:09 pm
Good job no one applies that rule to you or you'd have no one to talk to on here.

I actually have normal discussions with most of the normal posters around here. It is only a few of the usual suspects who have a problem with me ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:26:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September 19, 2023, 05:24:17 pm
I actually have normal discussions with most of the normal posters around here. It is only a few of the usual suspects who have a problem with me ...

I think you can post without talking down to people.  I believe in you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:28:30 pm
Good to hear. Lets start over again without the unnecessary baiting ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:29:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September 19, 2023, 05:28:30 pm
Good to hear. Lets start over again without the unnecessary baiting ...

Let's do it.  Shake on it, pal.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:30:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 19, 2023, 03:42:00 pm
Rumours are that 2 LFC scouts are in town to watch Benfica's Champions League game.  :D

Didn't you post that on here in 1997?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:31:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 19, 2023, 05:29:42 pm
Let's do it.  Shake on it, pal.



  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 05:34:34 pm
It's a shite source, but teamtalk are reporting we are trying to start negotiations to sign Hincapie in January  - based on reports from Spain (not quoted sources). Still that would be good, if true.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 06:02:54 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 09:55:37 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on September 19, 2023, 05:34:34 pm
It's a shite source, but teamtalk are reporting we are trying to start negotiations to sign Hincapie in January  - based on reports from Spain (not quoted sources). Still that would be good, if true.  :)

seems to be a lot of stories about that but not sure if it's all the same source or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
September 19, 2023, 10:41:16 pm
So that's Dr Dre and Hippocampus in January. Nice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:58:00 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on September 19, 2023, 05:34:34 pm
It's a shite source, but teamtalk are reporting we are trying to start negotiations to sign Hincapie in January  - based on reports from Spain (not quoted sources). Still that would be good, if true.  :)

I still think Hincapie is probably too small for Klopp. I believe he's bang on 6ft, and would be surprised if Klopp went for someone that size at CB. Not impossible obviously, just feels unlikely. Could buy it more if he was someone we thought could play LB long term, but the imminent Tsimikas renewal makes me doubt that's the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:26:34 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:00 am
I still think Hincapie is probably too small for Klopp. I believe he's bang on 6ft, and would be surprised if Klopp went for someone that size at CB. Not impossible obviously, just feels unlikely. Could buy it more if he was someone we thought could play LB long term, but the imminent Tsimikas renewal makes me doubt that's the case.

We have a few promising youngsters coming through who can play left back, Scanlon is catching the eye, so i expect us to bring in a 63 centre back to replace Matip
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:02:58 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:26:34 am
We have a few promising youngsters coming through who can play left back, Scanlon is catching the eye, so i expect us to bring in a 63 centre back to replace Matip
I've not watched him so I can't comment on Scanlon's readiness but the replacement for Matip needs to be in his mid 20's at least, not a project player to fill in. I think we sign the VVD replacement in the next Summer window to come in instead of Matip. We need experience at the back, and with Quansah already taking up a young inexperienced CB role I don't think we can have another in our first team squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:30:47 am
Quote from: Asam on September 19, 2023, 05:05:38 pm
Makes sense if Ward is coming back

Is this true? Would be pretty solid news, if so!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:26:17 am
Quote from: Asam on September 19, 2023, 05:05:38 pm
Makes sense if Ward is coming back


Is he finally getting the No1 jersey after promising displays in pre-season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:05:59 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:02:58 am
I've not watched him so I can't comment on Scanlon's readiness but the replacement for Matip needs to be in his mid 20's at least, not a project player to fill in. I think we sign the VVD replacement in the next Summer window to come in instead of Matip. We need experience at the back, and with Quansah already taking up a young inexperienced CB role I don't think we can have another in our first team squad.

22 years old, 6'3. 100 Senior Appearances, 17 Internationals. Alonso managed.

Odilon Kossounou - Bayer Leverkusen.

"Kossounou prevalently plays as centre back and excels in his tackling: his long limbs and the excellent timing of his interventions gives him one of the highest tackle success ratios in Europe"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:02:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:05:59 pm
22 years old, 6'3. 100 Senior Appearances, 17 Internationals. Alonso managed.

Odilon Kossounou - Bayer Leverkusen.

"Kossounou prevalently plays as centre back and excels in his tackling: his long limbs and the excellent timing of his interventions gives him one of the highest tackle success ratios in Europe"

My guess it ends up being Inacio.

I think that's who we want after Colwill but he was hesistant to move with the Euros coming up and he wouldn't have always played here this season and maybe we wanted to see him develop for another year. But if he continues to play well even the increased release clause of £50m could be worth it.

Gomez, Quansah, Konate, VVD, Inacio would be enough if Quansah keeps developing. Gomez able to cover rb and also Inacio can cover lb.

Andre/Douath and Inacio would be fine longterm replacements for Thiago and Matip places in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
Hopefully we have a DM and a CB lined up for January 1st 2024.

Ill be a bit disappointed if we dont
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
Hopefully we have a DM and a CB lined up for January 1st 2024.

Ill be a bit disappointed if we dont

I can understand bringing in a replacement for Matip 6 months early, but a defensive midfielder is absolutely not a priority in January ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72065 on: Yesterday at 03:07:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 02:15:09 pm
I can understand bringing in a replacement for Matip 6 months early, but a defensive midfielder is absolutely not a priority in January ...

Agree, injuries might change the picture of course, in previous windows we brought in attacking players to acclimatise before a major player left (Mane, Firmino) could the same happen ref Salah?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72066 on: Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm »
I don't think we sell Salah next summer. Think it makes more sense for the club and himself to extend another year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72067 on: Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm
I don't think we sell Salah next summer. Think it makes more sense for the club and himself to extend another year.

Why does it make sense for Salah to extend another year?

Unless he thinks he can play (and wants to) at an elite European level until end of 2025/26. And then leave on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72068 on: Yesterday at 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Why does it make sense for Salah to extend another year?

Because we're awesome and all other clubs are dogshit and full of wankers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72069 on: Yesterday at 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm
I don't think we sell Salah next summer. Think it makes more sense for the club and himself to extend another year.


It'll be extend or sell.

They won't risk him leaving on a free.

That's the correct decision IMO.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72070 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:31:41 pm
Because we're awesome and all other clubs are dogshit and full of wankers.

Exactly!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72071 on: Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Why does it make sense for Salah to extend another year?

Unless he thinks he can play (and wants to) at an elite European level until end of 2025/26. And then leave on a free.
Yup, that's the reason. If we extended him, he would presumably get a pay increase and the move to Saudi Arabia will always be there for him. There's also a legacy aspect to it, too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72072 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Why does it make sense for Salah to extend another year?

Unless he thinks he can play (and wants to) at an elite European level until end of 2025/26. And then leave on a free.
We're going for ol big ears next season after winning the Europa League this season. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72073 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
Could see a scenario where he extended for a year with a pay increase to protect his value if we want to flog him to KSA. He doesnt have a loser mentality like Neymar. Hell want to win some more big trophies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72074 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Why does it make sense for Salah to extend another year?

Unless he thinks he can play (and wants to) at an elite European level until end of 2025/26. And then leave on a free.
Because he's an amazing footballer at the best club in the world, with the best supporters and best manager, that's why.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72075 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
And he prefers playing in a cooler climate and he knows he can still win lots of elite level trophies before retiring for a paycheck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72076 on: Today at 07:29:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm
We're going for ol big ears next season after winning the Europa League this season. 

I get Salah wanting to stay and see out his contract.

I get Salah wanting to sign a new contract because he wants to continue playing for Liverpool and competing for trophies beyond the next 2 seasons.

However, I've seen a few people suggest we extend Salah, by a year or 2, so that we can have him at Liverpool for a few more years and still be able to get a fee. It's in that situation that I don't see why Salah signs a contract. If Salah want to leave Liverpool at any point after the end of his current contract (i.e summer 2025) then he's in a much better position to do so as a free agent.

I just don't see the situation of him signing a 1 year contract so we can get a fee in summer 2025 as being that realistic. Mainly because why would Salah do that rather than see out his current contract and leave on a free?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72077 on: Today at 07:42:46 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
Hopefully we have a DM and a CB lined up for January 1st 2024.

Ill be a bit disappointed if we dont

I get the feeling we will develop our DM from a current member of the squad.
