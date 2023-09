Klopp isn’t wedded to one system, he will play what he feels suits the players we have. I think it will be a winger we sign if Salah goes but I wouldn’t rule out a striker.



With Nunez already on the team, plus Gakpo and Jota who can also play through the middle, I can't see us investing into a striker to replace Salah, and switch to 4-4-2. It will simply change too much the way we play under Jurgen. The only real change I can see is getting a right-footed wide attacker as Salah's replacement, to give us more width and create more space for Nunez through the middle. We might even move Diaz there ...