LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

killer-heels:
Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm
Identify the best centreback, midfielder and attacker that we can for next summer. Sign for a 4-4-2.
cdav:
Yesterday at 02:54:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm
Identify the best centreback, midfielder and attacker that we can for next summer. Sign for a 4-4-2.

Yep- buy the best centre back and left footed forward we can afford, then an athletic holding midfielder. These would be replacements for Matip and Thiago, then maybe look at fullback prospects
Skeeve:
Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm
I'd like us to be looking a little longer term than merely replacing departures, next summer we should be signing two central defenders, one to replace the departing Matip and then one with an eye on an eventual VVD replacement, the ideal time to be bringing in replacement is before they are immediately required rather than after.
Magix:
Yesterday at 05:15:16 pm
With how incomings and outgoings eventually panned out, I think we're in a good spot for future transfers. We have two windows ahead for, say, two centrebacks, one midfielder, one left-footed attacker. Pretty doable.

Don't have any issue with another left-footed attacker coming in because Doak is still so young that he can rotate with, act as backup to and learn from a more established 20-something. Plus I think Doak can offer a threat playing on the left as a more classic left winger sometimes, especially as a sub.
AmanShah21:
Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Maybe just me but I think a midfielder may not be a priority right now. We have lots of options there and we dont seem to want another out and out no.6. I think Klopp only wants one of those to finish games with control and Endo is more than capable of it.
I think the priority has to be a central defender with strength, pace and aerial ability since Matip will leave. Those are pretty rare in themselves. I also think we need another rapid wide player. Currently, we have a glut of talent in forward positions but only Mo and Lucho are players who can receive the ball on the touchline and carry it either wide or inside when needed. Doak is a promising talent but will take time. The rest are all much better suited centrally in either of our systems. I think another pacy winger who can change games would add some much needed depth.
Fromola:
Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Maybe just me but I think a midfielder may not be a priority right now. We have lots of options there and we dont seem to want another out and out no.6. I think Klopp only wants one of those to finish games with control and Endo is more than capable of it.
I think the priority has to be a central defender with strength, pace and aerial ability since Matip will leave. Those are pretty rare in themselves. I also think we need another rapid wide player. Currently, we have a glut of talent in forward positions but only Mo and Lucho are players who can receive the ball on the touchline and carry it either wide or inside when needed. Doak is a promising talent but will take time. The rest are all much better suited centrally in either of our systems. I think another pacy winger who can change games would add some much needed depth.

We're okay in midfield as long as Endo lives up to the billing and Bajcetic picks up more where he left off last season. But if Mac is going to keep getting moved to a 6 because we don't trust Endo there then we need to sort that position properly, whether it be Andre in Jan or someone else in by the start of next season. It's still early days though.

Endo might be a good squad player but the issue is we needed to sign a starter for that position after Fabinho left.
PeterTheRed...:
Yesterday at 07:50:08 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Maybe just me but I think a midfielder may not be a priority right now. We have lots of options there and we dont seem to want another out and out no.6. I think Klopp only wants one of those to finish games with control and Endo is more than capable of it.
I think the priority has to be a central defender with strength, pace and aerial ability since Matip will leave. Those are pretty rare in themselves. I also think we need another rapid wide player. Currently, we have a glut of talent in forward positions but only Mo and Lucho are players who can receive the ball on the touchline and carry it either wide or inside when needed. Doak is a promising talent but will take time. The rest are all much better suited centrally in either of our systems. I think another pacy winger who can change games would add some much needed depth.

Yes, a left-footed central defender is probably our next priority. As for the new wide attackers, I suspect it will depend on Salah's status next summer. If Mo is to leave, I expect that we will still get a considerable amount of money, and use it on someone younger. I have noticed recently that Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, a player we've been linked with before, will be out of contract next summer ...
AmanShah21:
Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 07:50:08 pm
Yes, a left-footed central defender is probably our next priority. As for the new wide attackers, I suspect it will depend on Salah's status next summer. If Mo is to leave, I expect that we will still get a considerable amount of money, and use it on someone younger. I have noticed recently that Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, a player we've been linked with before, will be out of contract next summer ...

If we allow Salah to leave, we'll need more than 1. I am saying we need another proper wide option with Salah here. Preferably someone comfortable on either side.
I also hope we can somehow convince Mo to extend. He is far too clever and far too good to see the sprt of decline we saw in Hendo and Fab. He has already started adapting his game to become a provider more often when with that extra yard, he would have made different decisions. I think he will easily play at this level until 35 because of his fitness level and conditioning standards. No player can replace his output for us immediately. Not Mbappe or anyone else. We'll get lots of money but our first XI will have a drop off, however small, when Mo.leaves.
PeterTheRed...:
Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 09:28:46 pm
If we allow Salah to leave, we'll need more than 1. I am saying we need another proper wide option with Salah here. Preferably someone comfortable on either side.
I also hope we can somehow convince Mo to extend. He is far too clever and far too good to see the sprt of decline we saw in Hendo and Fab. He has already started adapting his game to become a provider more often when with that extra yard, he would have made different decisions. I think he will easily play at this level until 35 because of his fitness level and conditioning standards. No player can replace his output for us immediately. Not Mbappe or anyone else. We'll get lots of money but our first XI will have a drop off, however small, when Mo.leaves.

No proper wide option would join us, with Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo here. There is simply no playing time for another senior wide attacker ...
Melbred:
Today at 06:25:38 am
Kubo worth a look as a left footed right winger?
AmanShah21:
Today at 06:29:55 am
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 06:25:38 am
Kubo worth a look as a left footed right winger?

I like Kubo... think he has a 60million euro (51 million pounds) release clause but Real also has a much lower buyback of 33 million euros. Every possibility that they will.probably execute that before anyone can match the release clause.

AmanShah21:
Today at 06:32:18 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm
No proper wide option would join us, with Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo here. There is simply no playing time for another senior wide attacker ...

That runs on the assumption that all those options are always fit. With five subs, we ALWAYS see atleast 5 of them get on the pitch at come point in the game. When we play 4-4-2, more than likely we have 4 of them on the pitch at the same time, so I think anyone coming in will get minutes in all competition but may initially have to settle for starting in the cups and earn more starts in other comps.
PeterTheRed...:
Today at 06:40:49 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:32:18 am
That runs on the assumption that all those options are always fit. With five subs, we ALWAYS see atleast 5 of them get on the pitch at come point in the game. When we play 4-4-2, more than likely we have 4 of them on the pitch at the same time, so I think anyone coming in will get minutes in all competition but may initially have to settle for starting in the cups and earn more starts in other comps.

You scenario suggests one (or more) of Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo being injured, and Doak not getting any minutes in the cups. Nah, I still don't like it ...
BarryCrocker:
Today at 08:45:29 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:29:55 am
I like Kubo... think he has a 60million euro (51 million pounds) release clause but Real also has a much lower buyback of 33 million euros. Every possibility that they will.probably execute that before anyone can match the release clause.

They're so certain they've still got him on the webpage.

https://www.realmadrid.com/cs/Satellite?c=RM_Jugador_FA&cid=1330648078337&pagename=RealMadridResponsive%2FRM_Jugador_FA%2FRM_JugadorPrimerEquipo
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Today at 08:53:32 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:45:29 am
They're so certain they've still got him on the webpage.

https://www.realmadrid.com/cs/Satellite?c=RM_Jugador_FA&cid=1330648078337&pagename=RealMadridResponsive%2FRM_Jugador_FA%2FRM_JugadorPrimerEquipo

Probably one of those where any club that wants him will basically have to deal with Real. They'll buy him back and then sell him on.
PeterTheRed...:
Today at 09:06:58 am
I have a feeling this will be our replacement for Salah next summer. He has just turned 21, and will be out of contract next summer ...

https://youtu.be/z3H_hbr-1k8
clinical:
Today at 09:35:10 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:29:55 am
I like Kubo... think he has a 60million euro (51 million pounds) release clause but Real also has a much lower buyback of 33 million euros. Every possibility that they will.probably execute that before anyone can match the release clause.

He would still have to say yes. WHy would he go there when he wouldn't play?
clinical:
Today at 09:36:57 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:06:58 am
I have a feeling this will be our replacement for Salah next summer. He has just turned 21, and will be out of contract next summer ...

https://youtu.be/z3H_hbr-1k8

6 la Liga goals in 73 games. I very much doubt he'll be the one. I'd be shocked if he was the main Salah replacement.
clinical:
Today at 09:40:15 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:51:32 pm
Identify the best centreback, midfielder and attacker that we can for next summer. Sign for a 4-4-2.

Inacio/A.Silva

Zubimendi/Andre


The attacker is much more difficult. I think much will depend on Doak. If he steps up then we'll go for more experienced option.
PatriotScouser:
Today at 09:41:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:40:49 am
You scenario suggests one (or more) of Salah, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo being injured, and Doak not getting any minutes in the cups. Nah, I still don't like it ...

Apart from Doak there is no one to play as the right sided forward of the front 3 (at a competent level anyway). We're we to get another forward who for that right hand side, then in essence they'd only have Salah and to a lesser extent Doak as competition. Not Jota, Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo.
