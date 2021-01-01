Maybe just me but I think a midfielder may not be a priority right now. We have lots of options there and we dont seem to want another out and out no.6. I think Klopp only wants one of those to finish games with control and Endo is more than capable of it.

I think the priority has to be a central defender with strength, pace and aerial ability since Matip will leave. Those are pretty rare in themselves. I also think we need another rapid wide player. Currently, we have a glut of talent in forward positions but only Mo and Lucho are players who can receive the ball on the touchline and carry it either wide or inside when needed. Doak is a promising talent but will take time. The rest are all much better suited centrally in either of our systems. I think another pacy winger who can change games would add some much needed depth.