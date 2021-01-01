With how incomings and outgoings eventually panned out, I think we're in a good spot for future transfers. We have two windows ahead for, say, two centrebacks, one midfielder, one left-footed attacker. Pretty doable.
Don't have any issue with another left-footed attacker coming in because Doak is still so young that he can rotate with, act as backup to and learn from a more established 20-something. Plus I think Doak can offer a threat playing on the left as a more classic left winger sometimes, especially as a sub.