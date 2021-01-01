« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,408
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71920 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm
Identify the best centreback, midfielder and attacker that we can for next summer. Sign for a 4-4-2.
cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71921 on: Today at 02:54:26 pm
Yep- buy the best centre back and left footed forward we can afford, then an athletic holding midfielder. These would be replacements for Matip and Thiago, then maybe look at fullback prospects
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,155
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71922 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm
I'd like us to be looking a little longer term than merely replacing departures, next summer we should be signing two central defenders, one to replace the departing Matip and then one with an eye on an eventual VVD replacement, the ideal time to be bringing in replacement is before they are immediately required rather than after.
Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71923 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm
With how incomings and outgoings eventually panned out, I think we're in a good spot for future transfers. We have two windows ahead for, say, two centrebacks, one midfielder, one left-footed attacker. Pretty doable.

Don't have any issue with another left-footed attacker coming in because Doak is still so young that he can rotate with, act as backup to and learn from a more established 20-something. Plus I think Doak can offer a threat playing on the left as a more classic left winger sometimes, especially as a sub.
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71924 on: Today at 07:17:37 pm
Maybe just me but I think a midfielder may not be a priority right now. We have lots of options there and we dont seem to want another out and out no.6. I think Klopp only wants one of those to finish games with control and Endo is more than capable of it.
I think the priority has to be a central defender with strength, pace and aerial ability since Matip will leave. Those are pretty rare in themselves. I also think we need another rapid wide player. Currently, we have a glut of talent in forward positions but only Mo and Lucho are players who can receive the ball on the touchline and carry it either wide or inside when needed. Doak is a promising talent but will take time. The rest are all much better suited centrally in either of our systems. I think another pacy winger who can change games would add some much needed depth.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,991
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71925 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm
We're okay in midfield as long as Endo lives up to the billing and Bajcetic picks up more where he left off last season. But if Mac is going to keep getting moved to a 6 because we don't trust Endo there then we need to sort that position properly, whether it be Andre in Jan or someone else in by the start of next season. It's still early days though.

Endo might be a good squad player but the issue is we needed to sign a starter for that position after Fabinho left.
PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,106
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71926 on: Today at 07:50:08 pm
Yes, a left-footed central defender is probably our next priority. As for the new wide attackers, I suspect it will depend on Salah's status next summer. If Mo is to leave, I expect that we will still get a considerable amount of money, and use it on someone younger. I have noticed recently that Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, a player we've been linked with before, will be out of contract next summer ...
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71927 on: Today at 09:28:46 pm
If we allow Salah to leave, we'll need more than 1. I am saying we need another proper wide option with Salah here. Preferably someone comfortable on either side.
I also hope we can somehow convince Mo to extend. He is far too clever and far too good to see the sprt of decline we saw in Hendo and Fab. He has already started adapting his game to become a provider more often when with that extra yard, he would have made different decisions. I think he will easily play at this level until 35 because of his fitness level and conditioning standards. No player can replace his output for us immediately. Not Mbappe or anyone else. We'll get lots of money but our first XI will have a drop off, however small, when Mo.leaves.
