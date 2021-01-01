Massive hollow tipped 7.62 bullet dodged with Mount, injury prone and on £300k a week.



Sbozo is levels above Mount and luckily our data showed it, guessing Andre was lighting up Spearman's data charts, sadly some other club will get him now.



Good to see Alison rewarded, he's the best in the World.



Mount is just too much of a luxury player and needs the right structure around him which is why United was a bad fit in particular and we needed to build a new structure and get the right cogs in place. He's always done better in more defensive minded sides (Southgate and Tuchel with the likes of Kante or Rice behind him).Ultimately we weren't getting him from Chelsea for 40 million and he wanted to go to United anyway so it was a non-stater.