Much like Katie Price, have we moved on from Andre?
Massive hollow tipped 7.62 bullet dodged with Mount, injury prone and on £300k a week.Sbozo is levels above Mount and luckily our data showed it, guessing Andre was lighting up Spearman's data charts, sadly some other club will get him now.Good to see Alison rewarded, he's the best in the World.
I think Mount would've been fine in our system, we play with two advanced 8s, which is right in his wheelhouse. Why he went to Utd, where he plays the same position as Fernandes, makes no sense to me. Other than it being for the money, of course.
I don't follow closely, but I don't recognise the name Will Spearman. Has he been in our analytics team a long while?
