LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71840 on: Today at 10:54:20 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:49:30 am
Much like Katie Price, have we moved on from Andre?

Think we could go back in for him in Jan, if the price is right
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71841 on: Today at 10:56:56 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:46:48 am
Massive hollow tipped 7.62 bullet dodged with Mount, injury prone and on £300k a week.

Sbozo is levels above Mount and luckily our data showed it, guessing Andre was  lighting up Spearman's data charts, sadly some other club will get him now.

Good to see Alison rewarded, he's the best in the World.

Mount is just too much of a luxury player and needs the right structure around him which is why United was a bad fit in particular and we needed to build a new structure and get the right cogs in place. He's always done better in more defensive minded sides (Southgate and Tuchel with the likes of Kante or Rice behind him).

Ultimately we weren't getting him from Chelsea for 40 million and he wanted to go to United anyway so it was a non-stater.

BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71842 on: Today at 10:59:34 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:49:30 am
Much like Katie Price, have we moved on from Andre?

He dumped us like a two bit whore.  :(

Interesting to see Klopp playing a model breaker with Endo. Like Brendan did with his insistence on buying Benteke that ultimate killed him.  :o
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71843 on: Today at 11:00:30 am
I think Mount would've been fine in our system, we play with two advanced 8s, which is right in his wheelhouse.  Why he went to Utd, where he plays the same position as Fernandes, makes no sense to me.  Other than it being for the money, of course.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71844 on: Today at 11:00:52 am
I don't follow closely, but I don't recognise the name Will Spearman. Has he been in our analytics team a long while?
Online PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71845 on: Today at 11:01:41 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:00:30 am
I think Mount would've been fine in our system, we play with two advanced 8s, which is right in his wheelhouse.  Why he went to Utd, where he plays the same position as Fernandes, makes no sense to me.  Other than it being for the money, of course.

Probably feels he's better than Pernando?
£40m and comparable salary seems about right. Maybe £50 at a push?
BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71846 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:00:30 am
I think Mount would've been fine in our system, we play with two advanced 8s, which is right in his wheelhouse.  Why he went to Utd, where he plays the same position as Fernandes, makes no sense to me.  Other than it being for the money, of course.

It was always about the money. We would have put him on serious performance related bonuses which he would never agree to. And didn't. Thankfully.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71847 on: Today at 11:03:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:00:52 am
I don't follow closely, but I don't recognise the name Will Spearman. Has he been in our analytics team a long while?

Big Willy's been here about 5 years I think
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71848 on: Today at 11:19:41 am
Hopefully Steamin Willy Spearmons data stuff has calmed the nerves of those who think data no longer matters when it comes to signing footballers.

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71849 on: Today at 11:22:35 am
I don wonder if we got Gravenberch earlier we may not have overpaid on Endo.
Not really much room to get Andre now even with Thiago leaving next summer.

