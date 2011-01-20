Theres a lot of people who view this as the preference.



Theres nothing Klopp has done since introducing the system that suggests its his preference. We didnt prioritise that profile of player this summer and extended the contract of our back up LB who doesnt fit this profile.



Maybe Klopp wants to eventually move to a LB/LCB hybrid player. That may be next season, in 2 years. Equally it might not be his preference at all - at this point at least. Because other teams are set up in this way does t mean Klopp will mimic this exactly.



The otter thing I wanted to say is that Tsimikas being back up doesnt necessarily mean hes the long term option at left back. Well have some of our transition plans for players and positions already at the club - either purchased or coming through the youth system. For other players/positions well just go out and buy tgat replacement when needed (although we should have recruitment plans around that). Personally I think the club have done well transitioning from players. Its never going to be a completely smooth process and to expect so is unrealistic. It generally weve done well to revamp both our forward line and midfield over the last 3 seasons or so.



I think sometimes we take for granted what we actually have on our hands. Whether we get a CB that can deputise at LB is one thing, but I am quite certain we are not going to get a combo LCB / LB as a replacement for Robbo or Tsimikas.



Helpful comments guys, really interesting discussion.I agree that Tsimikas being back up doesn't mean he's the long term option at RB. I'm assuming he's not and will need to replace robbo with someone not at the club.As for whether we can read off events what Klopp wants to do at LB. I don't think Tsimikas' contract being extended tells us much either way. He won't be on that much per week, we're protecting his value, we've extended the likes of philips and Adrian in the past and neither contract renewal has told us anything at all about how we're actually going to use them. We extended Adrian in the summer and promptly decided not to register him for Europe!Regarding the Robbo position thing, I think Robertson's role has probably changed a bit since the system change. I suspect most think that he's playing a little bit differently now than he was pre inverting Trent and asking different things of our 8s. That means we may not want a LCB who can play LB but, equally, I'm not convinced we'll want a Robbo v. 2 assuming the system as it currently is stays the same. So the idea that nothing suggests a shift to the type of LB we want isn't, for me, quite right. As for not targeting that sort of player over the summer. Come on Jookie, this is what you pick others up on. We simply don't know who we targeted and we simply don't know why we didn't sign more players - maybe like you said we knew we couldn't sign everyone we thought we needed this summer and owing to perceived priory and opportunity we ended up with the players we got. What we can do is assess what we've actually done with the LB, which has seen some change, assess the system over against other similar setups and assess the actual on pitch performance and speculate about what the system could do with to improve.Oh totally, I may well be doing that. We see it with Jones at the moment very clearly I reckon. People have immediately put Gravenberch ahead of him in the depth chart because Grav is the shiny new toy. That said I don't think I'm doing it in this case.