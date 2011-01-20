« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2213525 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71800 on: Today at 04:21:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:26:06 am
All Of Konate, Virgil, Gomez and Quansah can play both CB positions. Gomez can play RB, probably other too.
Robertson a legend and still doing the job well but Im not sure banking on him as the full time starter into next season is a great idea.
LB has to be one of the priorities next summer

But there seems to be a presupposition that Robbo will enter somewhat of a steep decline. He actually looks after himself quite well, and  there is every indication that he could play at a decent level well into his 30s. Writing him off for me seems to be quite premature, considering we have some rather injury prone CBs at the moment that need sorting.

Lets think of it in another way, Quansah seems to be an exciting prospect that may do well, but pencilling in him now, and writing off the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas, is just crazy talk if you ask me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71801 on: Today at 06:57:52 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:21:11 am
But there seems to be a presupposition that Robbo will enter somewhat of a steep decline. He actually looks after himself quite well, and  there is every indication that he could play at a decent level well into his 30s. Writing him off for me seems to be quite premature, considering we have some rather injury prone CBs at the moment that need sorting.

Lets think of it in another way, Quansah seems to be an exciting prospect that may do well, but pencilling in him now, and writing off the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas, is just crazy talk if you ask me.
Penciling  in Quansah seems pretty fair as he going get games this year but he going have earn the 4th cb role for next season(it very possible somebody else is also brought too)
If there not at least a possible successor LB on the roster next season would have questions and idk how 3 Left backs get carried on the senior roster.
I'm not sold on Robertson aging well as he been a pressing monster type from LB and not the most comfortable player in tight spaces. He going to drop off at some point, if at Liverpool at least have the replacement on the roster.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71802 on: Today at 07:55:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:57:52 am
Penciling  in Quansah seems pretty fair as he going get games this year but he going have earn the 4th cb role for next season(it very possible somebody else is also brought too)
If there not at least a possible successor LB on the roster next season would have questions and idk how 3 Left backs get carried on the senior roster.
I'm not sold on Robertson aging well as he been a pressing monster type from LB and not the most comfortable player in tight spaces. He going to drop off at some point, if at Liverpool at least have the replacement on the roster.

The problem with succession planning in that position is that, historically, we've often gone through years and players without having someone decent there. LBs of the standard we demand are rare, and Tsimikas, dismissed by some here, is at least as good as our average standard there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71803 on: Today at 08:01:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
Good left backs are always a rare commodity. There aren't many of them.

Took us about 25 years just to find one (at least that we could keep fit more than 5 minutes).

Was Staunton our last good one, in your view? I never knew why Souness got rid of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71804 on: Today at 09:14:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:55:33 am
The problem with succession planning in that position is that, historically, we've often gone through years and players without having someone decent there. LBs of the standard we demand are rare, and Tsimikas, dismissed by some here, is at least as good as our average standard there.
Im fine with Tsimikas in the squad. I would expect to see a Left back in next summer more then any other position currently, CB maybe 1, is another Midfielder added?, what is done with Salah.
the recruitment staff and Klopp have done a great job finding player and making sure they fit, I would feel pretty good about them finding a Leftback.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71805 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:01:02 am
Was Staunton our last good one, in your view? I never knew why Souness got rid of him.
Because he wanted to replace him with "hard man" Julian Dicks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71806 on: Today at 09:46:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:01:02 am
Was Staunton our last good one, in your view? I never knew why Souness got rid of him.

Pretty much. Souness was hampered a bit by the 3 foreigner rule at the time. So we ended up with the likes of Dicks and Stewart replacing good Irish/Welsh players etc. It wasn't a vintage era for English players (the Graham Taylor era).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71807 on: Today at 10:35:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:01:02 am
Was Staunton our last good one, in your view? I never knew why Souness got rid of him.

Staunton wasnt a poor left back but he wasnt a great one either.

Was a much better player at Villa (playing a back 5) than at Liverpool.

Think loads of the Irish lads over rate him based on Ireland performances rather than what he was like at Liverpool.
« Reply #71808 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:35:30 am
Staunton wasnt a poor left back but he wasnt a great one either.

Was a much better player at Villa (playing a back 5) than at Liverpool.

Think loads of the Irish lads over rate him based on Ireland performances rather than what he was like at Liverpool.

I would describe him as solid/decent.  Better than Dicks, anyway.


Quote
In a move engineered by West Ham's then-Assistant Manager Harry Redknapp, Dicks was transferred in order to bring in new players. Liverpool manager Graeme Souness, on the recommendation of Redknapp, watched Dicks play in a West Ham match against Swindon Town on 11 September 1993. Souness thought Dicks to be "my kind of player" [24] and signed him for Liverpool that week in a swap deal which involved David Burrows and Mike Marsh moving to West Ham. Extra money received by West Ham from the transfer was used by Redknapp to buy veteran striker, Lee Chapman.[25] Dicks' signing had been part of an effort by Souness to "toughen up" the Liverpool team as he had planned to pair him with fellow hard man, Neil Ruddock.[26]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71809 on: Today at 10:45:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:45:40 am
Because he wanted to replace him with "hard man" Julian Dicks.

Thats not factually correct.

Staunton was sold in 1991. Dicks was bought in 1993.

We played a season 91/92 where I think a combination of Burrows, Jones, Ablett and Nicol played left back.

Staunton was manly sold because of the foreigners rule. He was a 22 year old left back with <100 Liverpool appearances in total when he was sold. It was the wrong decision to sell him but theres a level of revisionism of what Staunton was at Liverpool and why he was sold. That revisionism comes from what he did subsequently with Villa and Ireland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71810 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:41:00 am
I would describe him as solid/decent.  Better than Dicks, anyway.


Solid/decent is a good description. He was better than Julian Dicks but he wasnt replaced by Dicks (not immediately anyway).

Riise (who had huge limitations) and Aurelio (who had significant fitness issues) were both miles better than Staunton at Liverpool. Robertson is levels above Staunton. Id suspect Tsimikas is at least his equal in terms of Liverpool career.

Staunton was better than Dicks, Burrows, Ziege, Cissokho

Probably similar level to Bjornbye.

Moreno is difficult to place due to his variability in performance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71811 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 12, 2023, 08:47:31 pm
Not sure Klopp is that sold on him though, he only really plays when Robbo is injured or in desperate need of a rest rather than as a genuine rotation option. You need back ups though anyway

Tsimikas is a back up player. Played about 60 times and has about 3200 mins in 3 seasons. When you look at his career he hasnt played that much at all for someone who is 27. Think hes made about 200 senior appearance in total.

In terms of genuine squad options and rotation/back ups, I think you need a mix. You need 17-18 players, and in certain positions, where there is strong competition for places. Tgat competition drives players on but equally for certain players and roles its unlikely 99% of players can play that role at a high level for 50 games a season.

Equally there are players and positions where your starters dont need to share 60 games in a season between the equally. You need a back up who can rotate in for 10-15 games a season and/or various sub appearances. Itd maker no sense to waste resources on a back up who was of higher quality and cost. Its why younger players fit the bill for this role so often.

I genuinely dont think Ive seen a tea ever have 2 bangers for every position. 22 players of relatively equal ability competing for places in the team. Its unrealistic from a cost perspective but additionally would be a nightmare for a manager to handle and manage.

For me, squad players like Tsimikas and Kelleher are worth their weight in gold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71812 on: Today at 11:20:59 am »
I should clarify that I like Tsimikas as a backup and if he were a right back hed be absolutely perfect, because weve got our RB sorted for the best 10 years hopefully. The only issue with him is, and it may be unnecessarily pessimistic, the concerns about Robbo. The way he plays the game, the intensity Klopp demands, the miles in his legs and his weakness at a more measured play style mean Im not sure I want to be relying on him in 18 months time. But if Tsimikas is the backup LB we wont have much choice. Tsimikas is great in an emergency, or to give Robbo a break. But not suitable as the new first choice LB, which is what its possible well need sooner rather than later. The preference, if we do stick with the current system, is a LCB ASAP who could take minutes from both VVD and Robertson. A player good enough in both positions to play for us will cost a lot of money though.

Its a similar story at left forward. For years theres been no point having proper backup to Salah there. Hes been too good and too robust. But as he ages the quality of the backup youd ideally have goes up. Now you cant have your ideal everywhere on the pitch but I do think that the incumbents status affects the quality of the backup youd ideally want. Its one place we went wrong in midfield. We didnt have Henderson and Fabinhos replacements ready to go so we were basically screwed once those 2 lost their legs on our pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71813 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:51:50 am


Moreno is difficult to place due to his variability in performance.

I believe he was placed in Villarreal.
« Reply #71814 on: Today at 12:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:20:59 am
The preference, if we do stick with the current system, is a LCB ASAP who could take minutes from both VVD and Robertson. A player good enough in both positions to play for us will cost a lot of money though.


Theres a lot of people who view this as the preference.

Theres nothing Klopp has done since introducing the system that suggests its his preference. We didnt prioritise that profile of player this summer and extended the contract of our back up LB who doesnt fit this profile.

Maybe Klopp wants to eventually move to a LB/LCB hybrid player. That may be next season, in 2 years. Equally it might not be his preference at all - at this point at least. Because other teams are set up in this way does t mean Klopp will mimic this exactly.

The otter thing I wanted to say is that Tsimikas being back up doesnt necessarily mean hes the long term option at left back. Well have some of our transition plans for players and positions already at the club - either purchased or coming through the youth system. For other players/positions well just go out and buy tgat replacement when needed (although we should have recruitment plans around that). Personally I think the club have done well transitioning from players. Its never going to be a completely smooth process and to expect so is unrealistic.  It generally weve done well to revamp both our forward line and midfield over the last 3 seasons or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71815 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:12:50 pm
The otter thing I wanted to say


They hate United as well


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71816 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:20:59 am
I should clarify that I like Tsimikas as a backup and if he were a right back hed be absolutely perfect, because weve got our RB sorted for the best 10 years hopefully. The only issue with him is, and it may be unnecessarily pessimistic, the concerns about Robbo. The way he plays the game, the intensity Klopp demands, the miles in his legs and his weakness at a more measured play style mean Im not sure I want to be relying on him in 18 months time. But if Tsimikas is the backup LB we wont have much choice. Tsimikas is great in an emergency, or to give Robbo a break. But not suitable as the new first choice LB, which is what its possible well need sooner rather than later. The preference, if we do stick with the current system, is a LCB ASAP who could take minutes from both VVD and Robertson. A player good enough in both positions to play for us will cost a lot of money though.

Its a similar story at left forward. For years theres been no point having proper backup to Salah there. Hes been too good and too robust. But as he ages the quality of the backup youd ideally have goes up. Now you cant have your ideal everywhere on the pitch but I do think that the incumbents status affects the quality of the backup youd ideally want. Its one place we went wrong in midfield. We didnt have Henderson and Fabinhos replacements ready to go so we were basically screwed once those 2 lost their legs on our pitch.

It is always preferable when you buy a player who can provide flexibility in multiple positions. But having said that, I am not of the belief that Klopp is looking at a change in system like you say he is. If anything, he probably wants to keep the tactical flexibility, for in game or injury influenced situations.

We also have to think that having combo centre / wing back type players means that said player may be limited in offensive terms. Very few players in the world can play up and down the pitch and still have the physical characteristics to be a Klopp type CB (i.e. strong and aerially dominant).

If such a unicorn exists I am all for it. But personally I think having offensively gifted LBs like we do serves a very important purpose. If Trent was ever pulled out of the game, we can always put Gomez in and allow Robbo / Tsimikas to push forward like theyve always have. If we ended up with another Gomez like clone on the left, I imagine we will look rather toothless. This doesnt necessarily apply to the non-Trent situations either, it happens now too when Trent moves into his midfield position and Robbo pushes forward.

I think sometimes we take for granted what we actually have on our hands. Whether we get a CB that can deputise at LB is one thing, but I am quite certain we are not going to get a combo LCB / LB as a replacement for Robbo or Tsimikas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71817 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm »
Helpful comments guys, really interesting discussion.

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:12:50 pm
Theres a lot of people who view this as the preference.

Theres nothing Klopp has done since introducing the system that suggests its his preference. We didnt prioritise that profile of player this summer and extended the contract of our back up LB who doesnt fit this profile.

Maybe Klopp wants to eventually move to a LB/LCB hybrid player. That may be next season, in 2 years. Equally it might not be his preference at all - at this point at least. Because other teams are set up in this way does t mean Klopp will mimic this exactly.

The otter thing I wanted to say is that Tsimikas being back up doesnt necessarily mean hes the long term option at left back. Well have some of our transition plans for players and positions already at the club - either purchased or coming through the youth system. For other players/positions well just go out and buy tgat replacement when needed (although we should have recruitment plans around that). Personally I think the club have done well transitioning from players. Its never going to be a completely smooth process and to expect so is unrealistic.  It generally weve done well to revamp both our forward line and midfield over the last 3 seasons or so.

 I agree that Tsimikas being back up doesn't mean he's the long term option at RB. I'm assuming he's not and will need to replace robbo with someone not at the club.

As for whether we can read off events what Klopp wants to do at LB. I don't think Tsimikas' contract being extended tells us much either way. He won't be on that much per week, we're protecting his value, we've extended the likes of philips and Adrian in the past and neither contract renewal has told us anything at all about how we're actually going to use them. We extended Adrian in the summer and promptly decided not to register him for Europe!

Regarding the Robbo position thing, I think Robertson's role has probably changed a bit since the system change. I suspect most think that he's playing a little bit differently now than he was pre inverting Trent and asking different things of our 8s. That means we may not want a LCB who can play LB but, equally, I'm not convinced we'll want a Robbo v. 2 assuming the system as it currently is stays the same. So the idea that nothing suggests a shift to the type of LB we want isn't, for me, quite right. As for not targeting that sort of player over the summer. Come on Jookie, this is what you pick others up on. We simply don't know who we targeted and we simply don't know why we didn't sign more players - maybe like you said we knew we couldn't sign everyone we thought we needed this summer and owing to perceived priory and opportunity we ended up with the players we got. What we can do is assess what we've actually done with the LB, which has seen some change, assess the system over against other similar setups and assess the actual on pitch performance and speculate about what the system could do with to improve.


Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:17:53 pm
I think sometimes we take for granted what we actually have on our hands. Whether we get a CB that can deputise at LB is one thing, but I am quite certain we are not going to get a combo LCB / LB as a replacement for Robbo or Tsimikas.

Oh totally, I may well be doing that. We see it with Jones at the moment very clearly I reckon. People have immediately put Gravenberch ahead of him in the depth chart because Grav is the shiny new toy. That said I don't think I'm doing it in this case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71818 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:25:31 pm
Come on Jookie, this is what you pick others up on. We simply don't know who we targeted and we simply don't know why we didn't sign more players - maybe like you said we knew we couldn't sign everyone we thought we needed this summer and owing to perceived priory and opportunity we ended up with the players we got.

I agree we may not have bought a LB/LCB hybrid for many reasons. Available funds, right players being available at right price, not actually wanting one etc..

I suppose my point is that we didnt prioritise the available funds and resources to buying one of these types of players this summer. Since then weve extended the contract of our back up LB. Might be because we are protecting the value of Tsimikas. Could be because we just a standard LB in this system. No-one really knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71819 on: Today at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:51:50 am
Solid/decent is a good description. He was better than Julian Dicks but he wasnt replaced by Dicks (not immediately anyway).

Riise (who had huge limitations) and Aurelio (who had significant fitness issues) were both miles better than Staunton at Liverpool. Robertson is levels above Staunton. Id suspect Tsimikas is at least his equal in terms of Liverpool career.

Staunton was better than Dicks, Burrows, Ziege, Cissokho

Probably similar level to Bjornbye.

Moreno is difficult to place due to his variability in performance.

For those thinking Tsimikas isn't as good as other options in other positions, LB has been a sustained weakness for us over the years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71820 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
Stan Staunton was absolutely terrific for Ireland at Centre back in his later years, even in a flat back four. Really really good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71821 on: Today at 03:38:42 pm »
Staunton would actually be a great fit in this back three we play.
