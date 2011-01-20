« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1791 1792 1793 1794 1795 [1796]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2212028 times)

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71800 on: Today at 04:21:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:26:06 am
All Of Konate, Virgil, Gomez and Quansah can play both CB positions. Gomez can play RB, probably other too.
Robertson a legend and still doing the job well but Im not sure banking on him as the full time starter into next season is a great idea.
LB has to be one of the priorities next summer

But there seems to be a presupposition that Robbo will enter somewhat of a steep decline. He actually looks after himself quite well, and  there is every indication that he could play at a decent level well into his 30s. Writing him off for me seems to be quite premature, considering we have some rather injury prone CBs at the moment that need sorting.

Lets think of it in another way, Quansah seems to be an exciting prospect that may do well, but pencilling in him now, and writing off the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas, is just crazy talk if you ask me.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71801 on: Today at 06:57:52 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:21:11 am
But there seems to be a presupposition that Robbo will enter somewhat of a steep decline. He actually looks after himself quite well, and  there is every indication that he could play at a decent level well into his 30s. Writing him off for me seems to be quite premature, considering we have some rather injury prone CBs at the moment that need sorting.

Lets think of it in another way, Quansah seems to be an exciting prospect that may do well, but pencilling in him now, and writing off the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas, is just crazy talk if you ask me.
Penciling  in Quansah seems pretty fair as he going get games this year but he going have earn the 4th cb role for next season(it very possible somebody else is also brought too)
If there not at least a possible successor LB on the roster next season would have questions and idk how 3 Left backs get carried on the senior roster.
I'm not sold on Robertson aging well as he been a pressing monster type from LB and not the most comfortable player in tight spaces. He going to drop off at some point, if at Liverpool at least have the replacement on the roster.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71802 on: Today at 07:55:33 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:57:52 am
Penciling  in Quansah seems pretty fair as he going get games this year but he going have earn the 4th cb role for next season(it very possible somebody else is also brought too)
If there not at least a possible successor LB on the roster next season would have questions and idk how 3 Left backs get carried on the senior roster.
I'm not sold on Robertson aging well as he been a pressing monster type from LB and not the most comfortable player in tight spaces. He going to drop off at some point, if at Liverpool at least have the replacement on the roster.

The problem with succession planning in that position is that, historically, we've often gone through years and players without having someone decent there. LBs of the standard we demand are rare, and Tsimikas, dismissed by some here, is at least as good as our average standard there.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71803 on: Today at 08:01:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
Good left backs are always a rare commodity. There aren't many of them.

Took us about 25 years just to find one (at least that we could keep fit more than 5 minutes).

Was Staunton our last good one, in your view? I never knew why Souness got rid of him.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 1791 1792 1793 1794 1795 [1796]   Go Up
« previous next »
 