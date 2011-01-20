All Of Konate, Virgil, Gomez and Quansah can play both CB positions. Gomez can play RB, probably other too.

Robertson a legend and still doing the job well but Im not sure banking on him as the full time starter into next season is a great idea.

LB has to be one of the priorities next summer



But there seems to be a presupposition that Robbo will enter somewhat of a steep decline. He actually looks after himself quite well, and there is every indication that he could play at a decent level well into his 30s. Writing him off for me seems to be quite premature, considering we have some rather injury prone CBs at the moment that need sorting.Lets think of it in another way, Quansah seems to be an exciting prospect that may do well, but pencilling in him now, and writing off the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas, is just crazy talk if you ask me.