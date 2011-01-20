« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1790 1791 1792 1793 1794 [1795]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2210034 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,459
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71760 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.

come on now!

hes a good squad player on and off the pitch. That comes first.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71761 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.
Or he be staying
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71762 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.

I think it also might be because he's part of the squad and an able back up for Robertson.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71763 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm »
His Souvlaki and Tsiki Gyros's are an integral and irreplaceable part of the team spirit and cheap at the price.


Actually, sure he's second fiddle but if we were playing a CL final and Robbo went down you wouldn't worry about throwing him on for a second. So he's well worth having about. In fact dont get me thinking on how long we went without a decent lb that wasn't made of glass, decades i believe it was or felt like. Dossenas and Insua's all over the shop. Cisshokho.

Fully competent two way team guy suits me down to the ground. Plus he's hilarious especially when he gets mad.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,416
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71764 on: Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm »
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71765 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm
His Souvlaki and Tsiki Gyros's are an integral and irreplaceable part of the team spirit and cheap at the price.


Actually, sure he's second fiddle but if we were playing a CL final and Robbo went down you wouldn't worry about throwing him on for a second. So he's well worth having about. In fact dont get me thinking on how long we went without a decent lb that wasn't made of glass, decades i believe it was or felt like. Dossenas and Insua's all over the shop. Cisshokho.

Fully competent two way team guy suits me down to the ground. Plus he's hilarious especially when he gets mad.

And remember who was our other option that summer? Jamal fucking Lewis.

Not sure Klopp is that sold on him though, he only really plays when Robbo is injured or in desperate need of a rest rather than as a genuine rotation option. You need back ups though anyway, the squad would be stronger and more complete if we had a right back version of Tsimikas to  back up Trent.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71766 on: Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.
Very similiar to Diaz in style. Love it. Sign him up!  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71767 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm »
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71768 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.

Guaranteed to sign for Madrid.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71769 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
I think it also might be because he's part of the squad and an able back up for Robertson.

Not sure, doesnt get enough games.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71770 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...

We wasted him last year sending him to a basket case Schalke and then he got injured anyway. May as well have let him continue at Preston where he was their best defender. Basically had a wasted year. Hopefully makes up for it this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71771 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm
We wasted him last year sending him to a basket case Schalke and then he got injured anyway. May as well have let him continue at Preston where he was their best defender. Basically had a wasted year. Hopefully makes up for it this season.

He would have played regularly at Schalke, if not for the injury. Anyway, he is fit now (knocks wood), and looks pretty good. I was surprised to see that he is quite fast, for a lad of his size ...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71772 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
Not sure, doesnt get enough games.

Probably because Robertson is clearly first choice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71773 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...
It kinda two things, Quansah might have passed even if he keep developing, Not sure he comebacks to be the 5th CB. He also right footed.
I would love him to work out just not sure there a path right now(could change).
That injury timing last year hurt his chances it feels like.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71774 on: Today at 07:24:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Probably because Robertson is clearly first choice.

He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71775 on: Today at 07:28:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:30 am
He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.

Don't agree, think he's been fine when he's played and there don't seem any plans to get him out of the club either.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71776 on: Today at 08:06:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:30 am
He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.
Tsimikas has the Best Min/Assists in the PL era at Liverpool(with 10 plus assists) topping Jermaine  Pennant  and Trent. He a very good backup at LB
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1700159397333250213
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71777 on: Today at 08:21:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:30 am
He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.

Tsimikas compares well with our average standard of LB, historically. There is less available in some positions than others (mainly due to left footedness), and he's as good as you can expect for the role we have.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71778 on: Today at 08:36:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:21:18 am
Tsimikas compares well with our average standard of LB, historically. There is less available in some positions than others (mainly due to left footedness), and he's as good as you can expect for the role we have.

Yeah I find it strange that people are hoping for a better option as a back up LB. If you want someone to ultimately displace Robbo, fair enough that's not Tsimikas, but as a second choice LB, he's great.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71779 on: Today at 08:47:13 am »
Tsimikas would be a starter in a majority of PL teams.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71780 on: Today at 08:51:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:06:35 am
Tsimikas has the Best Min/Assists in the PL era at Liverpool(with 10 plus assists) topping Jermaine  Pennant  and Trent. He a very good backup at LB
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1700159397333250213

Yeah but if hes ahead of Trent you know there are issues with sample size. The issue with Tsimikas is if Robbo drops off (and it may be paranoid after last year but hes the obvious person to start struggling with the miles in the legs and Klopps intensity) then hes not ever going to be good enough to become first choice. As a backup hes absolutely brilliant.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:08 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71781 on: Today at 09:08:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/
Appears Mainz have a buy option.
Van Den Berg is another Grujic it is obvious Klopp doesnt rate him.
I always think when Klopp doesnt give a player a pre season it is a very bad sign.
Its why I think Carvalho & even Ramsay have no future.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71782 on: Today at 09:58:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:08:49 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/
Appears Mainz have a buy option.
Van Den Berg is another Grujic it is obvious Klopp doesnt rate him.
I always think when Klopp doesnt give a player a pre season it is a very bad sign.
Its why I think Carvalho & even Ramsay have no future.

Van Den Berg, Carvalho and Ramsay all seem to me to be the perfect moneyball signings. Very cheap, if they have an ounce of skill or do well on loan you get your money back, with a bit of interest. Looking at all Klopp's signings, the best ones have all costs some major coin, at least £20m or more. Robo was the exception I admit!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71783 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm »
Tsimikas is a great back up, as good as you can reasonably hope to retain. Whenever we get to the point where we replace Robbo, (hopefully not for a good while yet) I would imagine we will go for someone higher up than Tsimikas, so he will remain a back up. If at some point he wants more, there are a lot of teams he could do a good job for, lower down than Liverpool, but as things stand the position is well covered.

Van den Berg - I agree with the view that he wont make it here. Good player and will have a good career, but we need very good or better.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71784 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:08:49 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/
Appears Mainz have a buy option.
Van Den Berg is another Grujic it is obvious Klopp doesnt rate him.
I always think when Klopp doesnt give a player a pre season it is a very bad sign.
Its why I think Carvalho & even Ramsay have no future.

The only thing obvious is that you don't know what you are talking about. Origi's career should have been enough to teach you a lesson ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,405
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71785 on: Today at 02:24:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:57:00 pm
The only thing obvious is that you don't know what you are talking about. Origi's career should have been enough to teach you a lesson ...

Thought the thread got locked previously for people talking down to other posters like this?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71786 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:46:50 pm
Tsimikas is a great back up, as good as you can reasonably hope to retain. Whenever we get to the point where we replace Robbo, (hopefully not for a good while yet) I would imagine we will go for someone higher up than Tsimikas, so he will remain a back up. If at some point he wants more, there are a lot of teams he could do a good job for, lower down than Liverpool, but as things stand the position is well covered.


That was my first thought with the Tsimikas deal - that we were protecting ourselves in the event that Robbo moves on. He'll be 30 later this season so his time as a starter is obviously going to come to an end relatively soon. Will he be happy to become a squad player or will he struggle with it? If the latter, he may elect to move on to somewhere else where he can start. In that case, having Tsimikas as a bit of continuity would be useful while we bring in another option (be that a signing or a youth prospect).
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,957
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71787 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:51:36 am
Yeah but if hes ahead of Trent you know there are issues with sample size. The issue with Tsimikas is if Robbo drops off (and it may be paranoid after last year but hes the obvious person to start struggling with the miles in the legs and Klopps intensity) then hes not ever going to be good enough to become first choice. As a backup hes absolutely brilliant.

But that's the whole point about being a backup, in that they're not the first choice.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,053
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71788 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:08:49 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/
Appears Mainz have a buy option.
Van Den Berg is another Grujic it is obvious Klopp doesnt rate him.
I always think when Klopp doesnt give a player a pre season it is a very bad sign.
Its why I think Carvalho & even Ramsay have no future.

Dont think Klopp doesnt rate them , just doing whats best for their career development at this stage
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71789 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm »
Van den berg is a great talent, fast, strong 6ft4 can pass the ball, wouldnt see why we would let him go without letting him have a chance in the first team.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71790 on: Today at 05:17:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:08:49 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/mainz-hint-at-stay-beyond-1-season-for-sepp-van-den-berg-will-remain-undisclosed/
Appears Mainz have a buy option.
Van Den Berg is another Grujic it is obvious Klopp doesnt rate him.
I always think when Klopp doesnt give a player a pre season it is a very bad sign.
Its why I think Carvalho & even Ramsay have no future.

Probably, but often a player just isn't in his plans for that season. Ramsay needed to prove his fitness and go away and get games (which he still hasn't), so was worth getting his loan sorted. Bradley had proved himself over a full season in EFL and got the pre-season opportunity.

Carvalho was a strange one as Klopp went from playing him a lot to not at all very quickly.

VDB is someone we seemed to have a clear progression for when he was doing well in Preston. When you start flogging them to Germany on loan it's hard to see a way back. Taiwo was the same. Do well there and it boosts their market value and the transfer kitty, flop and they're even more out of favour.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71791 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:15:54 pm
Van den berg is a great talent, fast, strong 6ft4 can pass the ball, wouldnt see why we would let him go without letting him have a chance in the first team.

Agree he is still young in defender terms learning his craft in a good league.

Also even though he is Dutch I think he is homegrown ??

Can play CB/RB too.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71792 on: Today at 05:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:51:36 am
Yeah but if hes ahead of Trent you know there are issues with sample size. The issue with Tsimikas is if Robbo drops off (and it may be paranoid after last year but hes the obvious person to start struggling with the miles in the legs and Klopps intensity) then hes not ever going to be good enough to become first choice. As a backup hes absolutely brilliant.
yes that fair concern considering robertson age and minutes he played and agree on sample size.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71793 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
Just want to slightly revise my view on VdB. Good luck to him! If he makes it back to Anfield and is able to show us what he can do, he might be worth a spot in the group of, say 5, central defenders.

In the near to mid term I see two central defensive signings, to replace Matip, and to start to phase out Van Dijk. Konate, Gomez and now Quansah, look like they will be here for a while, so it will be tough for Sepp VdB to force his way into the pecking order, but as with any promising young player, I dont want to be so definitive as saying never, as you just dont know.

Good luck to him.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71794 on: Today at 06:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
And remember who was our other option that summer? Jamal fucking Lewis.

Not sure Klopp is that sold on him though, he only really plays when Robbo is injured or in desperate need of a rest rather than as a genuine rotation option. You need back ups though anyway, the squad would be stronger and more complete if we had a right back version of Tsimikas to  back up Trent.

Jamal who-is?  ;D

Agree on both counts. With Europa maybe Robbo might get rested a bit more, I've objected to occasional reports of his total sporting death here and there but he is off the boil a tad atm. It may well be he could use a little less flogging and a little more rest, seeing how he's high intensity as a trademark and the number of games he plays and has played every year for club and country.  Obviously joe is the rb alternative but hes also the CB alternative so a Tsimikas RB version would also suit me just fine.

We have been moving from front to back rather than the traditional "Spine" back to front in terms of the rebuild so the next couple of windows we should be looking at these things most likely. A handful of high quality young defenders would really have this team looking pretty robust. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71795 on: Today at 06:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:15:54 pm
Van den berg is a great talent, fast, strong 6ft4 can pass the ball, wouldnt see why we would let him go without letting him have a chance in the first team.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:18:28 pm
Agree he is still young in defender terms learning his craft in a good league.

Also even though he is Dutch I think he is homegrown ??

Can play CB/RB too.

Agreed. I wish people stop writing off these young players, just because they need their daily dose of negativity ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1790 1791 1792 1793 1794 [1795]   Go Up
« previous next »
 