Just want to slightly revise my view on VdB. Good luck to him! If he makes it back to Anfield and is able to show us what he can do, he might be worth a spot in the group of, say 5, central defenders.
In the near to mid term I see two central defensive signings, to replace Matip, and to start to phase out Van Dijk. Konate, Gomez and now Quansah, look like they will be here for a while, so it will be tough for Sepp VdB to force his way into the pecking order, but as with any promising young player, I dont want to be so definitive as saying never, as you just dont know.
Good luck to him.