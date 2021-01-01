His Souvlaki and Tsiki Gyros's are an integral and irreplaceable part of the team spirit and cheap at the price.





Actually, sure he's second fiddle but if we were playing a CL final and Robbo went down you wouldn't worry about throwing him on for a second. So he's well worth having about. In fact dont get me thinking on how long we went without a decent lb that wasn't made of glass, decades i believe it was or felt like. Dossenas and Insua's all over the shop. Cisshokho.



Fully competent two way team guy suits me down to the ground. Plus he's hilarious especially when he gets mad.