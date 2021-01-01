« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71760 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.

come on now!

hes a good squad player on and off the pitch. That comes first.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71761 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.
Or he be staying
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71762 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
To protect his value. Nothing more imo.

I think it also might be because he's part of the squad and an able back up for Robertson.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71763 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm
His Souvlaki and Tsiki Gyros's are an integral and irreplaceable part of the team spirit and cheap at the price.


Actually, sure he's second fiddle but if we were playing a CL final and Robbo went down you wouldn't worry about throwing him on for a second. So he's well worth having about. In fact dont get me thinking on how long we went without a decent lb that wasn't made of glass, decades i believe it was or felt like. Dossenas and Insua's all over the shop. Cisshokho.

Fully competent two way team guy suits me down to the ground. Plus he's hilarious especially when he gets mad.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71764 on: Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71765 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm
His Souvlaki and Tsiki Gyros's are an integral and irreplaceable part of the team spirit and cheap at the price.


Actually, sure he's second fiddle but if we were playing a CL final and Robbo went down you wouldn't worry about throwing him on for a second. So he's well worth having about. In fact dont get me thinking on how long we went without a decent lb that wasn't made of glass, decades i believe it was or felt like. Dossenas and Insua's all over the shop. Cisshokho.

Fully competent two way team guy suits me down to the ground. Plus he's hilarious especially when he gets mad.

And remember who was our other option that summer? Jamal fucking Lewis.

Not sure Klopp is that sold on him though, he only really plays when Robbo is injured or in desperate need of a rest rather than as a genuine rotation option. You need back ups though anyway, the squad would be stronger and more complete if we had a right back version of Tsimikas to  back up Trent.
Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71766 on: Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.
Very similiar to Diaz in style. Love it. Sign him up!  :)
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71767 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71768 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Sign Antonio Nusa. That is all.

Guaranteed to sign for Madrid.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71769 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
I think it also might be because he's part of the squad and an able back up for Robertson.

Not sure, doesnt get enough games.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71770 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...

We wasted him last year sending him to a basket case Schalke and then he got injured anyway. May as well have let him continue at Preston where he was their best defender. Basically had a wasted year. Hopefully makes up for it this season.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71771 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm
We wasted him last year sending him to a basket case Schalke and then he got injured anyway. May as well have let him continue at Preston where he was their best defender. Basically had a wasted year. Hopefully makes up for it this season.

He would have played regularly at Schalke, if not for the injury. Anyway, he is fit now (knocks wood), and looks pretty good. I was surprised to see that he is quite fast, for a lad of his size ...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71772 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
Not sure, doesnt get enough games.

Probably because Robertson is clearly first choice.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71773 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
I watched Sepp for the Dutch U-21 team in Skopje today. We are underestimating the kid. If he stays fit and continues his development at Mainz, I can easily see him on our squad next season ...
It kinda two things, Quansah might have passed even if he keep developing, Not sure he comebacks to be the 5th CB. He also right footed.
I would love him to work out just not sure there a path right now(could change).
That injury timing last year hurt his chances it feels like.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71774 on: Today at 07:24:30 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Probably because Robertson is clearly first choice.

He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71775 on: Today at 07:28:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:30 am
He is but he seems even a step down in level compared to players who are rotated a lot.

Don't agree, think he's been fine when he's played and there don't seem any plans to get him out of the club either.
