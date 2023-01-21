Interesting one when thinking back to Coutinho situation.



Klopp obviously had Coutinho as part of his long term plans. However once he indicated he wanted to leave my impression was that Klopp was a willing seller at the right price and at the right time. Hence us keeping him for another half a season.



With Salah, I suspect itll come down to his preference to leave or stay. I think if Salah carergorically said he wanted to leave then Id guess that Klopp would look to move him on, as long as financials and timing suits Liverpool.



Exactly, Klopp only wants players who want to be here, look at Mane, once he said he wanted to go, Jurgen just got on with it.It's why Klopp's teams are so good, they want to come to play for him, they respond to him and once they don't want to be there he is happy to replace them with someone who does. That's why it's not about the money and why I don't give a monkey's toss about not getting Caicedo or Lavia. Anyone who tries to join us, tries on the pitch as well. That's key to the Salah position, we say we are not selling, listen to what Mo says and then, once he decides he wants to leave, we maximise the cash for the interests of the club and the team.