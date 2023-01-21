« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2202153 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71720 on: Yesterday at 03:10:17 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:01:52 am
That's way too many minutes its not gonna work.  ;D

Isnt that the birth years. Wait Im confused 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71721 on: Yesterday at 11:16:42 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 10, 2023, 07:26:07 pm
Id be stunned if FSG didnt take an opportunity, if presented, to sell Salah and replace him with 3 Szoboslai level signings in key areas of the park.

Is it FSG making the call on whether we sell Salah or not?

Is it it more Klopp/recruitment team making that call in the financial parameters set by FSG?

Have we ever had FSG sell a key player that Klopp wanted to keep? I know there was some stuff about contract extensions for older players but very little detail about those circumstances.

Just interested since theyre a few people saying FSG wont refuse an offer for Salah and wondering if people view that as selling against Klopps will.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71722 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:16:42 am
Is it FSG making the call on whether we sell Salah or not?

Is it it more Klopp/recruitment team making that call in the financial parameters set by FSG?

Have we ever had FSG sell a key player that Klopp wanted to keep? I know there was some stuff about contract extensions for older players but very little detail about those circumstances.

Just interested since theyre a few people saying FSG wont refuse an offer for Salah and wondering if people view that as selling against Klopps will.

The key question is if Salah actively wants to move. If FSG are up for making £200 million on an asset (and so getting a transfer kitty 'for free' as it were) and if Salah is up for moving I can't see Klopp playing spoiler. He was up for selling Coutinho after all, presumably (I'm making an educated guess here) because he knew Coutinho wanted to move and because he saw the value of being able to sort the GK, DM and CB positions with the money. However, if Salah doesn't want to move and would rather see out the last year of his contract, I can't see Klopp pushing for him to go assuming Salah's numbers stay solid this year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71723 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:36:46 am
The key question is if Salah actively wants to move. If FSG are up for making £200 million on an asset (and so getting a transfer kitty 'for free' as it were) and if Salah is up for moving I can't see Klopp playing spoiler. He was up for selling Coutinho after all, presumably (I'm making an educated guess here) because he knew Coutinho wanted to move and because he saw the value of being able to sort the GK, DM and CB positions with the money. However, if Salah doesn't want to move and would rather see out the last year of his contract, I can't see Klopp pushing for him to go assuming Salah's numbers stay solid this year.

Interesting one when thinking back to Coutinho situation.

Klopp obviously had Coutinho as part of his long term plans. However once he indicated he wanted to leave my impression was that Klopp was a willing seller at the right price and at the right time. Hence us keeping him for another half a season.

With Salah, I suspect itll come down to his preference to leave or stay. I think if Salah carergorically said he wanted to leave then Id guess that Klopp would look to move him on, as long as financials and timing suits Liverpool.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71724 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:16:42 am
Is it FSG making the call on whether we sell Salah or not?

Is it it more Klopp/recruitment team making that call in the financial parameters set by FSG?

Have we ever had FSG sell a key player that Klopp wanted to keep? I know there was some stuff about contract extensions for older players but very little detail about those circumstances.

Just interested since theyre a few people saying FSG wont refuse an offer for Salah and wondering if people view that as selling against Klopps will.
You're correct here. As far as we know "FSG" don't force sell players to raise money, despite claims to the contrary. Certainly not players who are in Klopp's plan's still. Players who have left LFC during Klopp have mostly done so of their own choice, several times for no fee because they saw their contract out. No attempts were made to force sell them to make money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71725 on: Yesterday at 01:11:03 pm »
There is zero chance FSG would ever sell a player against Klopp's wishes. They aren't stupid.

And ultimately it doesn't make any difference to them because of the business model they run here. All our incomings get put back into the club so it's not like they would be pocketing any cash, it just means we will get spend more. This in turn brings it back to being a sporting decision and ultimately being down to Klopp (and the transfer committee). 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71726 on: Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 10, 2023, 07:26:07 pm
Id be stunned if FSG didnt take an opportunity, if presented, to sell Salah and replace him with 3 Szoboslai level signings in key areas of the park.

Didn't they do exactly the thing you're saying you'd be stunned by last week?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71727 on: Yesterday at 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm
Didn't they do exactly the thing you're saying you'd be stunned by last week?  ???
;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71728 on: Yesterday at 01:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
Interesting one when thinking back to Coutinho situation.

Klopp obviously had Coutinho as part of his long term plans. However once he indicated he wanted to leave my impression was that Klopp was a willing seller at the right price and at the right time. Hence us keeping him for another half a season.

With Salah, I suspect itll come down to his preference to leave or stay. I think if Salah carergorically said he wanted to leave then Id guess that Klopp would look to move him on, as long as financials and timing suits Liverpool.


Exactly, Klopp only wants players who want to be here, look at Mane, once he said he wanted to go, Jurgen just got on with it.


It's why Klopp's teams are so good, they want to come to play for him, they respond to him and once they don't want to be there he is happy to replace them with someone who does. That's why it's not about the money and why I don't give a monkey's toss about not getting Caicedo or Lavia. Anyone who tries to join us, tries on the pitch as well. That's key to the Salah position, we say we are not selling, listen to what Mo says and then, once he decides he wants to leave, we maximise the cash for the interests of the club and the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71729 on: Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 12:47:19 am
I don't think that we will be after any of those players. Try looking at quality young left footed central defenders, and maybe at quality young wide attackers, if Salah is to leave next summer. Apart from that, we are pretty much set:

Alisson - 1992
Kelleher - 1998
Adrian - 1987 (out of contract)
Pitaluga - 2002
Davies - 2003

Van Dijk - 1991
Konate - 1999
Gomez - 1997
Matip - 1991 (out of contract)
Quansah - 2003
Phillips - 1997
Williams - 2001

TAA - 1998
Robertson - 1994
Tsimikas - 1996
Bradley - 2003
Van den Berg - 2001
Ramsay - 2003

Mac Allister - 1998
Szoboszlai - 2000
Gravenberch - 2002
Thiago - 1991 (out of contract)
Endo - 1993
Jones - 2001
Elliott - 2003
Bajcetic - 2004
Frauendorf - 2004
Clark - 2005
Morton - 2002

Salah - 1992 (?)
Diaz - 1997
Nunez - 1999
Gakpo - 1999
Jota - 1996
Doak - 2005
Gordon - 2004
Carvalho - 2002

After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71730 on: Yesterday at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
Interesting one when thinking back to Coutinho situation.

Klopp obviously had Coutinho as part of his long term plans. However once he indicated he wanted to leave my impression was that Klopp was a willing seller at the right price and at the right time. Hence us keeping him for another half a season.

With Salah, I suspect itll come down to his preference to leave or stay. I think if Salah carergorically said he wanted to leave then Id guess that Klopp would look to move him on, as long as financials and timing suits Liverpool.

I've heard fellas IRL say to me in recent past that klopp has too much power and should stick to coaching. With straight-faced-confidence in that statement and it has baffled me, like how do people think they know which player is brought in by whose say-so? or let go for that matter too...

As far as i knew, no players would be bought or sold that klopp didn't have a say in, which isn't the same thing. And everything else is an assumption
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71731 on: Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg

Think Leipzig just bought Lukeba from Lyon a few weeks back.  Could have been someone we took a punt on - will go for an inflated price in the next year or 2
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71732 on: Yesterday at 03:36:21 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg
Antonio Silva is the one. Will cost a bomb though. Still annoyed we didn't get Lukeba for £27m, however there's one thing about Klopp and cbs. They have to be tall which is fine by me as height is important.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71733 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg

I like the idea about Pavlovic. He went to AS Monaco way too young, but he is developing really nice at Salzburg now ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71734 on: Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:36:21 pm
Antonio Silva is the one. Will cost a bomb though. Still annoyed we didn't get Lukeba for £27m, however there's one thing about Klopp and cbs. They have to be tall which is fine by me as height is important.


I was going to put him on there but Im pretty sure he plays on the right. He looks destined to be world class though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71735 on: Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg
I would be shocked if Klopp brought Hincapie or Lukeba to be a Center back, Klopp wants aerial dominant CBs. Pavlovic has the size for it and dont have his public league data etiher
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71736 on: Today at 12:53:10 am »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:36:38 pm
After some in-depth research (i.e looking at the most valuable u23 centerbacks on Transfermarket) I found a few who fit that profile:
  • Piero Hincapié, 21, Leverkusen
  • Castello Lukeba, 20, Leipzig
  • Strahinja Pavlovic, 22, RB Salzburg

How about Odilon Kossounou, 22, Leverkusen
