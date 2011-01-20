Your lack of understanding would probably come down to you having invented people wanting more, more, more when the reality is more like people wanting another DM, the ones you mention include a number like Jones and Mac that are clearly unsuitable as an every game option in a run of games and then the rest are obviously unproven, far too many on here have already pencilled Bajcetic into the role when the majority of the games he played last season were with Fab not replacing him. Also, while Jones obviously needs a decent amount of minutes at his age, Bajcetic needs his managing carefully still and Elliott looks to be more a flexible option off the bench than particularly a midfielder in our system.



We've needed to move players on and we've needed more legs and quality and we've added that.



We're now well stocked unless we go after a top drawer DM next year or something. Anything we get out of Thiago is a bonus anyway this season and hopefully Bajcetic steps up more.



The defence and potentially a replacement for Salah is now the priority next year though.



I'm pretty sure I haven't invented them. I don't think they're the majority, don't even think there's that many of them, but they definitely exist.As to the rest of it, I take your point, but respectfully disagree. I think we're fine, numberswise, in midfield/defensive midfield. In an ideal world I would have preferred to have not bought Endo and instead got a Tchouameni/Caicedo level DM in, but that didn't happen for a variety of reasons. Maybe bring Andre in for Thiago, maybe not, either way I'm pretty ok with it. On balance I'd maybe even prefer not to given that I really like the idea of giving Jones/Elliott/Gravenberch/Bajcetic enough minutes to A) develop into the quality players I believe they can be and B) keep them happy enough so they don't agitate to leave and then we have to go through the whole buying more lads process again. I genuinely think we've got the best crop of young midfielders in the game here right now (except maybe for Madrid, but theirs are a bit further forward in their development) and I'd rather not block their progress.Agree with this. Intrigued to see what happens with Salah. Personally I'd like to see him stay beyond this season, but can see why FSG might see the value in getting a decent fee for him next summer. Don't know much about up and coming RWs, that Georgian lad seems ace but is more left sided, Bakayoko looks fun but is still pretty raw, Pino, Chukwueze maybe? It seems to be a hard position to buy for, especially when your looking to replace one of our greatest ever players. Whoever it is will almost certainly be a step down at least, sad to say.