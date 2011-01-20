I think it will depend where we are in January will decide what we do, we lose Salah for the Entire month I believe, if we are in contention i think we keep him, if not and top four or five, we may sell £200+ mill is alot of money and could really help our defence and bring in a decent 21 year old RW, looking towards next Year should we get Andre we will only really need a Mo/Szoboszlia (if Szobo takes Mo's role) which Gravenberch may be suited too, or Elliot, and a couple of CB one starter and one backup, so we could basically need LCB starter to replace/share with VVD , a Backup RB depending on what happens with Ramsey, a backup for Konate (unless Joe Gomez continues though I think he is a better RB and/or LCB , and perhaps a replacement for Robbo maybe Lloyd Kelly as seems to be mentioned recently



We lose Matip - Thiago - Robbo* - Salah**



Matip - Quansah?

Thiago - Andre?

Robbo - Lloyd Kelly?

Salah - No idea



* Robbo if still in decline

** Salah if sold or does not get contract renewed.



I also see the Mbappe rumours in french media have started again - maybe this time .... though if i was RM i would go for Halland as they have Vinicius Jr , so theres a CHANCE !



Addition : should we be in contention then we have to get Andre and a defender or two in the winter break , as we are almost barebones already in defence (please dont say Endo is a defender).