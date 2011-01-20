« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1788 1789 1790 1791 1792 [1793]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2193362 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71680 on: Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
To replace Salah, we'd need as close to a like-for-like as possible. Doak is too inexperienced.

Not really. Nobody replaced Firmino but we've done ok since he left. Yes we should be after only players who are u in the same bracket but they don't need to play in a similar style.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71681 on: Yesterday at 03:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:19:13 pm
You must be fun at parties.
do you have an opinion on the Big Bang?  "They let the fucking gravity escape. What a mess"

C'mon From's. We got 92 points the year before came 30 playing minutes and 2 goals from winning the Quad.  Its a lot easier in retrospect. Fab's was only 28 and imperious at that time. If we had replaced him during last years summer window people would have called for the transfer team to be held for psychiatric evaluation. 

"pissing away a season after letting the midfield rot" certainly has a large grain of truth to it (especially in retrospect) but its also the harshest possible way to look at or frame what actually happened.   


The cataclysmic drop off was worse than I feared but, 'too old, too slow, too injury prone' was very clear to me and others that summer. Klopp's pushback about having enough midfielders was met with incredulity. It wasn't that hard at the time.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71682 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:40:03 am
Linked to Antonio Nusa, young player who plays for Norway. Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for £23m.
Never heard of him but have now seen him on YouTube. Sign him in January.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71683 on: Yesterday at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:48:01 am
Interesting ideas. 4231 with 3 midfielders behind Nunez? Theres just no way a Klopp team is going to play 5 midfielders behind a number 9. Guardiola kinda does that but a Klopp team? Dont see it. I guess Jota or Gapko becomes our 10 in this scenario but if they dont, because I think Id rather Elliot or Szoboslai to be a 10 than either of those 2 then youve got 3 forwards who arent starting games and who dont really shot anywhere aside from the no. 9 position. In terms of Trent I think you maximise him by getting him central as much as possible AND reduce the need for him to play with his back to goal as much as possible. Which is basically what were already doing. So Im not sure going back to wide fullbacks does actually maximise Trent. The more central he is the more options he has for passing the ball and the more dangerous his vision and wand of a right foot is.

My thinking is very much that in the 9 youll have Jota and Nunez, with Gakpo playing the false 9/10 behind the striker. The square peg for the round hole is then Diaz, who could still be used effectively depending on opponent and what were trying to do. Like if were playing against a Villa who are looking to defend in the middle third more you could arguably play him instead of say Jones in left 8 role and get him to play a bit closer to Nunez and exploit the spade behind. I guess what Im saying is that having a Diaz provides us with options.

On the maximising Trent thing, Im curious as to how far were going to allow him to drop to pick up the ball to be effective. At the moment Im thinking opposition coaches are looking at the somewhat small sample size and thinking if we dont press him, its gonna be a problem but the uniqueness of the positions thats hes allowed to pick up will make it difficult tactically.

Personally, can see the 4231 being a thing long term. But then I am a fan of that system.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71684 on: Yesterday at 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm
Never heard of him but have now seen him on YouTube. Sign him in January.

Pre-contract right now, to be safe.
Logged

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71685 on: Yesterday at 03:59:42 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Not really. Nobody replaced Firmino but we've done ok since he left. Yes we should be after only players who are u in the same bracket but they don't need to play in a similar style.

Gakpo definitely Firmino's replacement, just got him in half a season early due to circumstances.

Same scenario as with Diaz / Mane imo
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71686 on: Yesterday at 04:23:14 pm »
I dont know if RAWK has a statute of limitations? 😂

If not, we should continue to prosecute summer 2022, as we didnt strengthen the midfield when we could have/should have.

Or - and I know this is crazy, but we could draw a line under it and move on! We just bought four new midfielders to go with Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic. The age of the group has come down dramatically, the quality and athleticism has gone up, and the decks have been cleared of a lot of older, or injury prone players on high wages.

Klopp 2.0 is emerging before our eyes.

I cant wait to see what the season will bring.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:25:06 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71687 on: Yesterday at 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm
Never heard of him but have now seen him on YouTube. Sign him in January.

Yep made the same mistake,announce Nusa.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71688 on: Yesterday at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 08:13:37 am
We may well see a Gakpo Nunez Diaz front 3 next season.  We may even see it tried out this year.  Were well stocked up front

Well, that attacking lineup will certainly be tested when Mo goes to the AFCON in the winter. We'll see how well it works, with Diaz on the right side of the attack ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71689 on: Yesterday at 06:16:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Not really. Nobody replaced Firmino but we've done ok since he left. Yes we should be after only players who are u in the same bracket but they don't need to play in a similar style.

Gakpo has a lot of the same qualities as Firmino ...
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71690 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm »
Just saw a stat that after 4 games Mac and Szobo have already fully replaced Ox and Nabys minutes from last year.  :lmao I guess you could throw Melo in there too if you wanted to.

that'll be about 8 hours updating the charts for Peter coming up.  Get on it man.  What's it still gonna take to get past the Fabendo chasm?  I'd like a intensity/effectiveness modulation built in if you don't mind, so we can get some apples up against the oranges. Ta.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71691 on: Yesterday at 08:45:02 pm »
I think there's a pretty high chance Jota fills in for Salah during the AFCON, fitness permitting.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71692 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Not really. Nobody replaced Firmino but we've done ok since he left. Yes we should be after only players who are u in the same bracket but they don't need to play in a similar style.

You could also use Ian Rush as a good example as to how one great player leaving doesn't mean the team suffers. Prolific scorer for us who was sold to Juventus in 1987, but we signed Barnes, Beardsley, & Aldridge when he left & became of the best sides English football has ever seen.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71693 on: Today at 12:14:09 am »
I think it will depend where we are in January will decide what we do, we lose Salah for the Entire month I believe, if we are in contention i think we keep him, if not and top four or five, we may sell £200+ mill is alot of money and could really help our defence and bring in a decent 21 year old RW, looking towards next Year should we get Andre we will only really need a Mo/Szoboszlia (if Szobo takes Mo's role) which Gravenberch may be suited too, or Elliot, and a couple of CB one starter and one backup, so we could basically need LCB starter to replace/share with VVD , a Backup RB depending on what happens with Ramsey, a backup for Konate (unless Joe Gomez continues though I think he is a better RB and/or LCB , and perhaps a replacement for Robbo maybe Lloyd Kelly as seems to be mentioned recently

We lose Matip - Thiago - Robbo* - Salah**

Matip  - Quansah?
Thiago  -  Andre?
Robbo  -  Lloyd Kelly?
Salah   -  No idea

* Robbo if still in decline
** Salah if sold or does not get contract renewed.

I also see the Mbappe rumours in french media have started again - maybe this time .... though if i was RM i would go for Halland as they have Vinicius Jr , so theres a CHANCE !

Addition :  should we be in contention then we have to get Andre and a defender or two in the winter break ,  as we are almost barebones already in defence (please dont say Endo is a defender).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:39 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71694 on: Today at 07:45:04 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:23:14 pm
I dont know if RAWK has a statute of limitations? 😂

If not, we should continue to prosecute summer 2022, as we didnt strengthen the midfield when we could have/should have.

Or - and I know this is crazy, but we could draw a line under it and move on! We just bought four new midfielders to go with Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic. The age of the group has come down dramatically, the quality and athleticism has gone up, and the decks have been cleared of a lot of older, or injury prone players on high wages.

Klopp 2.0 is emerging before our eyes.

I cant wait to see what the season will bring.

No limitations. Kabak, Davies, and Melo has been and will be a familiar refrain for as long as RAWK exists, judging by posting history 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71695 on: Today at 07:45:39 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
Just saw a stat that after 4 games Mac and Szobo have already fully replaced Ox and Nabys minutes from last year.  :lmao I guess you could throw Melo in there too if you wanted to.

that'll be about 8 hours updating the charts for Peter coming up.  Get on it man.  What's it still gonna take to get past the Fabendo chasm?  I'd like a intensity/effectiveness modulation built in if you don't mind, so we can get some apples up against the oranges. Ta.

Lets do the math again 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71696 on: Today at 09:05:38 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
You could also use Ian Rush as a good example as to how one great player leaving doesn't mean the team suffers. Prolific scorer for us who was sold to Juventus in 1987, but we signed Barnes, Beardsley, & Aldridge when he left & became of the best sides English football has ever seen.

However, Salah isn't just a goalscorer a la Rush, but is a creator like Beardsley too. What we really need isn't a replacement for Salah, but a replacement for Salah, Firmino and Mane. We've got as close a Firmino replacement as possible already, and we have a Mane replacement. Given our midfield revamp, and even taking Elliott into account, we might not even need a direct Salah replacement. Since we have plenty of attackers who like the ball at their feet, a right sided left footed runner/scorer might suffice, a la Jared Bowen.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,886
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71697 on: Today at 09:14:19 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:19:13 pm
You must be fun at parties.
do you have an opinion on the Big Bang?  "They let the fucking gravity escape. What a mess"

C'mon From's. We got 92 points the year before came 30 playing minutes and 2 goals from winning the Quad.  Its a lot easier in retrospect. Fab's was only 28 and imperious at that time. If we had replaced him during last years summer window people would have called for the transfer team to be held for psychiatric evaluation. 

"pissing away a season after letting the midfield rot" certainly has a large grain of truth to it (especially in retrospect) but its also the harshest possible way to look at or frame what actually happened.   

It was painfully clear last August (with the window still open) that the midfield was done, basically from the first half at Fulham. You even had Van Dijk calling for midfielders to be signed.

It's not about replacing Fabinho, at that time, but he did need cover. We'd ran him into the ground. Wijnaldum had needed replacing for a year by that point and Henderson's legs were gone. First week of August and Thiago was long term injured as well.

In the run-in during 21/22 we were running on empty which you might expect, but gambling that Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago could carry us through another season while we waited for Bellingham spectacularly backfired (on all fronts).

We should not be sitting in the Europa League this season, we should be City's main challenger to win another weak looking CL that they're massive favourites to win again, but we massively fucked it up due to abysmal squad planning.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:34 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71698 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:14:19 am
It was painfully clear last August (with the window still open) that the midfield was done, basically from the first half at Fulham. You even had Van Dijk calling for midfielders to be signed.

It's not about replacing Fabinho, at that time, but he did need cover. We'd ran him into the ground. Wijnaldum had needed replacing for a year by that point and Henderson's legs were gone. First week of August and Thiago was long term injured as well.

In the run-in during 21/22 we were running on empty which you might expect, but gambling that Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago could carry us through another season spectacularly backfired.

We should not be sitting in the Europa League this season, we should be City's main challenger to win the CL, but we massively fucked up.
I agree with all of this. We've been entirely too complacent about replacing players and it's bit us in the ass a few times now.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,886
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71699 on: Today at 09:29:19 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:22:20 am
I agree with all of this. We've been entirely too complacent about replacing players and it's bit us in the ass a few times now.

And while people say "but we nearly won the quad". We only got back in the CL for that season by the skin of our teeth after failing to sign a centre back the previous year, then that summer we only signed one CB which was basically what we needed the year before, so other areas weren't addressed (i.e. replacing Wijnaldum).

We have a generational manager but really short-sighted decisions in transfer windows have seen seasons written off. Too often we operate a year behind and are then having to be reactive instead of keeping on top of things and buying from a position of strength.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 1788 1789 1790 1791 1792 [1793]   Go Up
« previous next »
 