Interesting ideas. 4231 with 3 midfielders behind Nunez? Theres just no way a Klopp team is going to play 5 midfielders behind a number 9. Guardiola kinda does that but a Klopp team? Dont see it. I guess Jota or Gapko becomes our 10 in this scenario but if they dont, because I think Id rather Elliot or Szoboslai to be a 10 than either of those 2 then youve got 3 forwards who arent starting games and who dont really shot anywhere aside from the no. 9 position. In terms of Trent I think you maximise him by getting him central as much as possible AND reduce the need for him to play with his back to goal as much as possible. Which is basically what were already doing. So Im not sure going back to wide fullbacks does actually maximise Trent. The more central he is the more options he has for passing the ball and the more dangerous his vision and wand of a right foot is.



My thinking is very much that in the 9 youll have Jota and Nunez, with Gakpo playing the false 9/10 behind the striker. The square peg for the round hole is then Diaz, who could still be used effectively depending on opponent and what were trying to do. Like if were playing against a Villa who are looking to defend in the middle third more you could arguably play him instead of say Jones in left 8 role and get him to play a bit closer to Nunez and exploit the spade behind. I guess what Im saying is that having a Diaz provides us with options.On the maximising Trent thing, Im curious as to how far were going to allow him to drop to pick up the ball to be effective. At the moment Im thinking opposition coaches are looking at the somewhat small sample size and thinking if we dont press him, its gonna be a problem but the uniqueness of the positions thats hes allowed to pick up will make it difficult tactically.Personally, can see the 4231 being a thing long term. But then I am a fan of that system.