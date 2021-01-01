I dont know if RAWK has a statute of limitations? 😂
If not, we should continue to prosecute summer 2022, as we didnt strengthen the midfield when we could have/should have.
Or - and I know this is crazy, but we could draw a line under it and move on! We just bought four new midfielders to go with Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic. The age of the group has come down dramatically, the quality and athleticism has gone up, and the decks have been cleared of a lot of older, or injury prone players on high wages.
Klopp 2.0 is emerging before our eyes.
I cant wait to see what the season will bring.