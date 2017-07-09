« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:11:44 pm
Doak is the Salah replacement. Just like Ibe *checks notes* replaced Sterling. We're good.
Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:14:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:37:42 am
It's why, I don't think going after Lavia, for example, in 12-18 months is that far fetched if he has restricted playing time at Chelsea and wants to move on.

How often do top 6 clubs do business with us though? I'm struggling to think of any besides Oxlade from Arsenal in 2017. Feels like none of them are keen on selling to us compared to how often they deal with each other.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:14:09 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 10:32:36 am
Crap sources but we're supposed be interested in Lloyd Kelly for January.
We were allegedly keen towards the end of the window.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:14:00 pm
How often do top 6 clubs do business with us though? I'm struggling to think of any besides Oxlade from Arsenal in 2017. Feels like none of them are keen on selling to us compared to how often they deal with each other.

Not that often but the general business between Top 6 clubs is more than it's ever been.

Worth bearing in mind that in the last few years we've been consierabbly better than the other Top 6 clubs bar City. Only their best players would have gotten into our squad. And those clubs would have been reluctant to sell a rival a better player unless the contract situation dictated that.

I think Chelsea would have sold us Mount this summer. He just chose another club. I think they'd sell us someone that deem expendable or someone they have a contract situation with. I think it'd be the same for Tottenham and Arsenal. Probably not City or United though
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:21:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?

Doak is too young and too underdeveloped to be planned as Salah's replacement. Of course, the kid might continue his development this season, and eventually end up as Salah's successor ...
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:34:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 02:21:10 pm
Doak is too young and too underdeveloped to be planned as Salah's replacement. Of course, the kid might continue his development this season, and eventually end up as Salah's successor ...

I agree,have high hopes for him and am a self confessed Doak ultra.

We will buy a 'replacement' if/when Mo leaves but if Doak develops close to that level too the better for us.
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:19:09 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?

If Doak is the answer. WTF is the question?
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:19:09 pm
If Doak is the answer. WTF is the question?
Players who have the first name Ben, Alex?
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

I think its fair to speak of the good work done by the club, otherwise its hypocritical to only ever discuss the mistakes theyve made, of which there have been plenty of articles and opinion pieces over the summer.
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:42:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm
I think its fair to speak of the good work done by the club, otherwise its hypocritical to only ever discuss the mistakes theyve made, of which there have been plenty of articles and opinion pieces over the summer.

Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 03:59:50 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:42:37 pm
Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?

Who is "we"?
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

This has got nothing to do with the club. 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:32:45 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:42:37 pm
Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?

We paid exactly the amount they wanted, it's the only reason he signed an extension.

Probably best to keep schtum if you didn't know that.
stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:42:37 pm
Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?

Why? It changes nothing. We paid the players' release clauses, that's it. I think the article or the "study" are completely useless, because the whole calculating the value of a player is just a load of bollocks.
cipher

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:41:53 pm
I agree we're likely not going to find a direct Salah replacement with it comes to goals/assists as there are only a handful of those players in the world.  However, I'd say we've done a pretty good job expanding the creativity of our forwards/midfielders compared to the title/CL winning seasons so if Salah does go next summer, we may not suffer as much depending on who comes in.

Another thought is that the replacement may not be stylistically similar to Salah.  For example, I could see us moving someone from the current squad (Nunez, Szobo etc) into Salah's position and then bringing in a more central oriented forward.   Given this, what are people thought's on someone like Ferguson from Brighton?  We seem to have a good relationship with Brighton after this summer transfer window and he'll likely be moving on in the next year or two to a bigger team.  Klopp hasn't utilized this style of player in the past, but if he sees a fit it could be an interesting evolution of our attack.  In my opinion, Ferguson could evolve to have a Rooney/Haaland type impact give his physical attributes and goal scoring ability.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  7, 2023, 11:10:14 pm
A main argument over renewing Salah was we couldn't afford to lose him for nothing (as we would have this year).
Why couldn't we?
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 06:41:53 pm
I agree we're likely not going to find a direct Salah replacement with it comes to goals/assists as there are only a handful of those players in the world.  However, I'd say we've done a pretty good job expanding the creativity of our forwards/midfielders compared to the title/CL winning seasons so if Salah does go next summer, we may not suffer as much depending on who comes in.

Another thought is that the replacement may not be stylistically similar to Salah.  For example, I could see us moving someone from the current squad (Nunez, Szobo etc) into Salah's position and then bringing in a more central oriented forward.   Given this, what are people thought's on someone like Ferguson from Brighton?  We seem to have a good relationship with Brighton after this summer transfer window and he'll likely be moving on in the next year or two to a bigger team.  Klopp hasn't utilized this style of player in the past, but if he sees a fit it could be an interesting evolution of our attack.  In my opinion, Ferguson could evolve to have a Rooney/Haaland type impact give his physical attributes and goal scoring ability.

My dream in this scenario is to move Szobo into Salah's spot and sign Florian Wirtz to play Szobo's spot. Actually, I'd keep Szobo where he is to cash in on his defensive nous and energy, but someone yelled at me that Wirtz wasn't a RW and I don't want to get yelled at again, even though I think he'd be the bee's knees there.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:29:22 pm
I think there is a good chance that we will move Diaz to the right when Salah leaves ...
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
Why couldn't we?

Well it wouldn't have made sense to lose a 100 million pound plus asset for nothing, while still in his prime, if we had the chance to keep him. Therefore we smashed the wage structure a bit to make sure he stayed.

We'll be in the same boat next year. Sell or renew.



Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
Well it wouldn't have made sense to lose a 100 million pound plus asset for nothing, while still in his prime, if we had the chance to keep him. Therefore we smashed the wage structure a bit to make sure he stayed.

We'll be in the same boat next year. Sell or renew.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:20:03 am
We are not signing a single player (realistically) who will replace Salahs goals and assists. Short of signing Mbappe or Vinicius Jr, its not happening.

What we have to do is find a player that improves the side and helps us win. There is an argument that if goalscoring and stretching play is the priority then you bring in a striker and play a 4-4-2, with Szboszlai/Diaz/Jota/Doak playing off the right wing.
Mo from Fbref has a career at Liverpool .77 XPXG plus assist per 90 with .84  NPGA per 90 over that span.
Nunez had NPXG plus assist of .93 last season obv his finishing was bad. Jota the only other player to at liverpool to have a NPXGA over .8 wth Salah here
Nunez can provide that production with shot getting ability too. However I think regardless is looking for more Shots from Wingers and Midfield with it. MAc Allister at Brighton had 2.44 shots per 90 which is 97th percentile from the midfield. Szoboszlai around 2, same with Elliott, Jones is not that high right  now.
Replace Salah with doing over multiple player is a good plan however Nunez has the talent to produce Salah like numbers.
Basically going from 3 guys who can get a shots(Mostly Salah) to 4 or 5 who can get 2 plus shots per 90. In the title winning shot only had 3 players over it Mo was at 4, Firmino at 2.98, Mane at 2.52, ox was 2.42(Only played 1485 minutes) so Trent was 4th on the team in shots, OX was 5, Gini 6, then Virgil 7.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Obviously this will rumble on over the next 12 months but if I was to place money on it I think Salah stays. As others have said over the last few pages hes already had the kitchen sink thrown at him and the only thing weve heard is his agent saying he wouldnt have signed a deal last summer just to leave 12 months down the track.

Added onto that we have no CL football this season so it wouldve been the perfect opportunity to leave. After we qualify this season I cant see any chance of him agitating for a move next summer.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:11:34 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm
My dream in this scenario is to move Szobo into Salah's spot and sign Florian Wirtz to play Szobo's spot. Actually, I'd keep Szobo where he is to cash in on his defensive nous and energy, but someone yelled at me that Wirtz wasn't a RW and I don't want to get yelled at again, even though I think he'd be the bee's knees there.

WIRTZ IS NOT!!! A RIGHT WING!!!!

how many times! Damn it man. Show me one other decent Florian plays wing on either side. Its just not a thing. Not even in Watford. 



n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:14:26 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:57:15 am
You don't try and replace Salah's numbers because, like you say, he's a unicorn. Instead you reinvest the money well. It's possible we'll decide by next summer that Diaz's production isn't high enough on the left for a team without Salah in it and so you bring in a new wide forward and seek to move either Diaz, Jota or Gapko on.* You replace Salah and hope to get decent production from whoever it is. And then you rely on Nunez to start scoring the goals that he's capable of, and in an attack more built around him he'll almost certainly manage. So in goal scoring terms Nunez becomes the Salah replacement. You probably also make use of the money at 6 and CB, like when we didn't replace Coutinho with his fee but massively improved the team anyway.

*This scenario feels unlikely but it would be really good to see Diaz's production take a leap this year.

To counter this to a degree, Salah has those numbers because we play massively through him and why wouldnt you when you have a player of that quality.

Ive been a big believer that in the long run we are going to be a 4-2-3-1 type team with Nunez leading the line. Whether the 3 is gonna use inverted wingers I dont know but I can see a world where its more like two wide 8s like Jones and Szob with a 10 and width from the fullbacks again as being potentially the best way of getting the most out of Darwin.

In Elliott and Gakpo, youve got two more 10 type players, and Id argue you could use Szob in that space too.

Im not suggesting that Salah has limited us in any way, I think when you have a unicorn you try to build around it but I feel like the next phase for is how to build around our other unicorn in Trent. Think were well on our way personally, and if were genuinely looking to make up the numbers across the board then my suggestion is possibly start looking at better attacking fullbacks in the next couple of windows.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:30:13 am
The Extension of Tsimikas is interesting. I think he an excellent back up LB type(and is very accepting of his role, and seems great around the squad) and always solid when he comes in. Dont think he good enough to be the full time starter per say. LB in same way need to be dealt with next summer(could be chambers or Scanlon ready for more games too). So will be interesting to see what happens.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:08:58 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

If we're so great at finding value where the fuck where we a year ago when we pissed a season away after letting the midfield rot?

No doubt we got 2 great deals there but we have to act far quicker to plug gaps or weaknesses in the squad and general squad planning.
Victor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:13:37 am
We may well see a Gakpo Nunez Diaz front 3 next season.  We may even see it tried out this year.  Were well stocked up front
Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:53:51 am
Quote from: Victor on Today at 08:13:37 am
We may well see a Gakpo Nunez Diaz front 3 next season.  We may even see it tried out this year.  Were well stocked up front
given the fact the Afcon is in January you may well be correct
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:48:01 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:14:26 am
To counter this to a degree, Salah has those numbers because we play massively through him and why wouldnt you when you have a player of that quality.

Ive been a big believer that in the long run we are going to be a 4-2-3-1 type team with Nunez leading the line. Whether the 3 is gonna use inverted wingers I dont know but I can see a world where its more like two wide 8s like Jones and Szob with a 10 and width from the fullbacks again as being potentially the best way of getting the most out of Darwin.

In Elliott and Gakpo, youve got two more 10 type players, and Id argue you could use Szob in that space too.

Im not suggesting that Salah has limited us in any way, I think when you have a unicorn you try to build around it but I feel like the next phase for is how to build around our other unicorn in Trent. Think were well on our way personally, and if were genuinely looking to make up the numbers across the board then my suggestion is possibly start looking at better attacking fullbacks in the next couple of windows.

Interesting ideas. 4231 with 3 midfielders behind Nunez? Theres just no way a Klopp team is going to play 5 midfielders behind a number 9. Guardiola kinda does that but a Klopp team? Dont see it. I guess Jota or Gapko becomes our 10 in this scenario but if they dont, because I think Id rather Elliot or Szoboslai to be a 10 than either of those 2 then youve got 3 forwards who arent starting games and who dont really shot anywhere aside from the no. 9 position. In terms of Trent I think you maximise him by getting him central as much as possible AND reduce the need for him to play with his back to goal as much as possible. Which is basically what were already doing. So Im not sure going back to wide fullbacks does actually maximise Trent. The more central he is the more options he has for passing the ball and the more dangerous his vision and wand of a right foot is.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:37:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:58 am
If we're so great at finding value where the fuck where we a year ago when we pissed a season away after letting the midfield rot?

No doubt we got 2 great deals there but we have to act far quicker to plug gaps or weaknesses in the squad and general squad planning.
You guys know that the club didn't commission and then publish that study and article right... relax
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:40:03 am
Linked to Antonio Nusa, young player who plays for Norway. Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for £23m.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:13:09 pm
Did that kid on the right wing for PSV end up staying put? People have mentioned him as a potential post Salah replacement. I've only saw him play against Rangers and have to say I thought he looked electrifying. Not the greatest sample size but one to watch out for if clubs are already putting in big money bids for him.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:02:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:01 am
Interesting ideas. 4231 with 3 midfielders behind Nunez? Theres just no way a Klopp team is going to play 5 midfielders behind a number 9. Guardiola kinda does that but a Klopp team? Dont see it. I guess Jota or Gapko becomes our 10 in this scenario but if they dont, because I think Id rather Elliot or Szoboslai to be a 10 than either of those 2 then youve got 3 forwards who arent starting games and who dont really shot anywhere aside from the no. 9 position. In terms of Trent I think you maximise him by getting him central as much as possible AND reduce the need for him to play with his back to goal as much as possible. Which is basically what were already doing. So Im not sure going back to wide fullbacks does actually maximise Trent. The more central he is the more options he has for passing the ball and the more dangerous his vision and wand of a right foot is.

It does seem like a slightly curious shout for a new formation when we would still have Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Diaz in our squad even if Salah left, you are not going to want to be wasting that much talent and expecting more minutes out of your pool of midfielders.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:19:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:58 am
If we're so great at finding value where the fuck where we a year ago when we pissed a season away after letting the midfield rot?

No doubt we got 2 great deals there but we have to act far quicker to plug gaps or weaknesses in the squad and general squad planning.

You must be fun at parties.
do you have an opinion on the Big Bang?  "They let the fucking gravity escape. What a mess"

C'mon From's. We got 92 points the year before came 30 playing minutes and 2 goals from winning the Quad.  Its a lot easier in retrospect. Fab's was only 28 and imperious at that time. If we had replaced him during last years summer window people would have called for the transfer team to be held for psychiatric evaluation. 

"pissing away a season after letting the midfield rot" certainly has a large grain of truth to it (especially in retrospect) but its also the harshest possible way to look at or frame what actually happened.   
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:32:28 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:19:13 pm
You must be fun at parties.
do you have an opinion on the Big Bang?  "They let the fucking gravity escape. What a mess"

C'mon From's. We got 92 points the year before came 30 playing minutes and 2 goals from winning the Quad.  Its a lot easier in retrospect. Fab's was only 28 and imperious at that time. If we had replaced him during last years summer window people would have called for the transfer team to be held for psychiatric evaluation. 

"pissing away a season after letting the midfield rot" certainly has a large grain of truth to it (especially in retrospect) but its also the harshest possible way to look at or frame what actually happened.   


While people weren't asking for him to specifically be replaced in that summer, the amount of people wanting us to have signed a new midfielder during that window were certainly shown to be correct and it also overlooks the point that if we had actually signed one then it would have resulted in less minutes for both Fab and Hendo, which would have in all likelihood resulted in a slower decline for them and a higher level of performance from them when they did play.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:39:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?
To replace Salah, we'd need as close to a like-for-like as possible. Doak is too inexperienced.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:40:22 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:30:13 am
The Extension of Tsimikas is interesting. I think he an excellent back up LB type(and is very accepting of his role, and seems great around the squad) and always solid when he comes in. Dont think he good enough to be the full time starter per say. LB in same way need to be dealt with next summer(could be chambers or Scanlon ready for more games too). So will be interesting to see what happens.
He's the perfect squad player. I honestly don't mind him staying.
