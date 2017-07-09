« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2184083 times)

Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71640 on: Today at 01:11:44 pm »
Doak is the Salah replacement. Just like Ibe *checks notes* replaced Sterling. We're good.
Offline Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71641 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:37:42 am
It's why, I don't think going after Lavia, for example, in 12-18 months is that far fetched if he has restricted playing time at Chelsea and wants to move on.

How often do top 6 clubs do business with us though? I'm struggling to think of any besides Oxlade from Arsenal in 2017. Feels like none of them are keen on selling to us compared to how often they deal with each other.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71642 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:32:36 am
Crap sources but we're supposed be interested in Lloyd Kelly for January.
We were allegedly keen towards the end of the window.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71643 on: Today at 01:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:14:00 pm
How often do top 6 clubs do business with us though? I'm struggling to think of any besides Oxlade from Arsenal in 2017. Feels like none of them are keen on selling to us compared to how often they deal with each other.

Not that often but the general business between Top 6 clubs is more than it's ever been.

Worth bearing in mind that in the last few years we've been consierabbly better than the other Top 6 clubs bar City. Only their best players would have gotten into our squad. And those clubs would have been reluctant to sell a rival a better player unless the contract situation dictated that.

I think Chelsea would have sold us Mount this summer. He just chose another club. I think they'd sell us someone that deem expendable or someone they have a contract situation with. I think it'd be the same for Tottenham and Arsenal. Probably not City or United though
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71644 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?

Doak is too young and too underdeveloped to be planned as Salah's replacement. Of course, the kid might continue his development this season, and eventually end up as Salah's successor ...
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71645 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:21:10 pm
Doak is too young and too underdeveloped to be planned as Salah's replacement. Of course, the kid might continue his development this season, and eventually end up as Salah's successor ...

I agree,have high hopes for him and am a self confessed Doak ultra.

We will buy a 'replacement' if/when Mo leaves but if Doak develops close to that level too the better for us.
Online Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71646 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71647 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?

If Doak is the answer. WTF is the question?
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71648 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:19:09 pm
If Doak is the answer. WTF is the question?
Players who have the first name Ben, Alex?
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71649 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

I think its fair to speak of the good work done by the club, otherwise its hypocritical to only ever discuss the mistakes theyve made, of which there have been plenty of articles and opinion pieces over the summer.
Online Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71650 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:26:50 pm
I think its fair to speak of the good work done by the club, otherwise its hypocritical to only ever discuss the mistakes theyve made, of which there have been plenty of articles and opinion pieces over the summer.

Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71651 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:42:37 pm
Probably wise to keep schtum if we feel we underpaid no?

Who is "we"?
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71652 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 03:12:30 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/study-claims-liverpool-underpaid-42-million-for-mac-allister-and-szoboszlai/

Another one of these stupid articles publicising the fact we got "value" during the summer transfer window. Hate these write ups where we congratulate ourselves for being smarter than everyone else.

This has got nothing to do with the club. 
