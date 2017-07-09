How often do top 6 clubs do business with us though? I'm struggling to think of any besides Oxlade from Arsenal in 2017. Feels like none of them are keen on selling to us compared to how often they deal with each other.



Not that often but the general business between Top 6 clubs is more than it's ever been.Worth bearing in mind that in the last few years we've been consierabbly better than the other Top 6 clubs bar City. Only their best players would have gotten into our squad. And those clubs would have been reluctant to sell a rival a better player unless the contract situation dictated that.I think Chelsea would have sold us Mount this summer. He just chose another club. I think they'd sell us someone that deem expendable or someone they have a contract situation with. I think it'd be the same for Tottenham and Arsenal. Probably not City or United though