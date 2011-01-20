« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

schumi_pete:
Today at 08:35:16 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:23:28 am
Marcus Thuram scored last night, we were linked to his younger brother Khephren.

Ah my bad.. I thought it was Khephren (based on the headline as I didn't watch the game).

But Khephren has had a terrific start to the Ligue 1 season. He seems to be putting it all together now.. there was a reason why we were interested ! Hopefully Gravenberch proves to be a good one for us !
Hysterical Fool:
Today at 08:37:31 am
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
Sorry if this has been discussed before but given that the squad is so thin at the back, why on earth did the club loan out Nat Phillips? I don't remember him being that bad, and Klopp has spoken highly of him in the past. Can we recall him from Celtic if needed?

Squad isnt thin though 
Boaty McBoatface:
Today at 08:42:00 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:35:16 am
Ah my bad.. I thought it was Khephren (based on the headline as I didn't watch the game).

But Khephren has had a terrific start to the Ligue 1 season. He seems to be putting it all together now.. there was a reason why we were interested ! Hopefully Gravenberch proves to be a good one for us !
Yeah you can see why we were so interested in him. The club will definitely be following his progress.
Doc Red:
Today at 08:49:06 am
Quite honestly, I think Salah will leave by next summer, regardless of how the season unfolds.
Just ticks too many boxes. FSG would be loathe to keep him another year so he can go on a free when they stand to cash in on anything above 100mill.
From his perspective, he can become the highest paid player on the planet, and has already won the lot with us (including what we'll win this year! :wave).

Having that much budget to try find a replacement, especially if the transfer committee is already working on the case from now, allows more flexibility for Klopp than one extra season with Salah and the usual summer budget valuation discussions. Additionally, from a sporting perspective, it isn't as if Salah is in his mid 20s growing into his peak. It would be great to keep him for a couple more years, but his position can't be the only one that doesn't see change after all these years. Difficult decisions will have to be made.

The opportunity cost of keeping Salah for another season after this one ,just weighs far too heavy to ignore, in my opinion. However, if I hear rumblings of contract extensions as we near the winter, I'd be pleasantly surprised. Would love another 3 seasons of Salah, but I think the contract discussions ran their course the last time and this will be as good as it gets for him financially. At least from his Liverpool contract.

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:42:00 am
Yeah you can see why we were so interested in him. The club will definitely be following his progress.

I think the ship has sailed. We've brought in 4 midfielders this window, and he wasn't one of them. His valuation wasn't beyond our limits. It seems we went down a different rabbit hole. By next summer his price will surely have shot beyond our valuation expectations.
MonsLibpool:
Today at 08:52:26 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:49:06 am
Quite honestly, I think Salah will leave by next summer, regardless of how the season unfolds.
Just ticks too many boxes. FSG would be loathe to keep him another year so he can go on a free when they stand to cash in on anything above 100mill.
From his perspective, he can become the highest paid player on the planet, and has already won the lot with us (including what we'll win this year! :wave).

Having that much budget to try find a replacement, especially if the transfer committee is already working on the case from now, allows more flexibility for Klopp than one extra season with Salah and the usual summer budget valuation discussions. Additionally, from a sporting perspective, it isn't as if Salah is in his mid 20s growing into his peak. It would be great to keep him for a couple more years, but his position can't be the only one that doesn't see change after all these years. Difficult decisions will have to be made.

The opportunity cost of keeping Salah for another season after this one ,just weighs far too heavy to ignore, in my opinion. However, if I hear rumblings of contract extensions as we near the winter, I'd be pleasantly surprised. Would love another 3 seasons of Salah, but I think the contract discussions ran their course the last time and this will be as good as it gets for him financially. At least from his Liverpool contract.
I would give him a one year-extension then bring his replacement in next season to allow the new signing to bed in. Replacing Mo directly is too much change IMO. Last season,  he was of the opinion that we struggled due to our new attackers adapting to our pressing patterns.
Knight:
Today at 08:57:15 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:27:44 am
Regardless of whether Mo moves now, in January, next summer or the year after, we definitely need to start trying to figure out how to play without him.

The thing is that players like Mo is a unicorn. How are we going to find a player who gets 30 goal involvements a year, who is left-footed and plays from the right? Cant think of too many that could do it but then Im not a football encyclopaedia like some are on here so Im sure theres at least one other.

So then, whats the plan? Are going to persist with a 433 or is there a plan to change formation and tactics away from inverted wingers.

You don't try and replace Salah's numbers because, like you say, he's a unicorn. Instead you reinvest the money well. It's possible we'll decide by next summer that Diaz's production isn't high enough on the left for a team without Salah in it and so you bring in a new wide forward and seek to move either Diaz, Jota or Gapko on.* You replace Salah and hope to get decent production from whoever it is. And then you rely on Nunez to start scoring the goals that he's capable of, and in an attack more built around him he'll almost certainly manage. So in goal scoring terms Nunez becomes the Salah replacement. You probably also make use of the money at 6 and CB, like when we didn't replace Coutinho with his fee but massively improved the team anyway.

*This scenario feels unlikely but it would be really good to see Diaz's production take a leap this year.
killer-heels:
Today at 08:57:46 am
Salah is in a great position because of his 2 year contract. He can next summer decide either to have a likely crack at the CL and then move for a free, knowing he will get big money wherever he goes. Its definitely not assumed that he leaves next summer.
Fromola:
Today at 09:00:19 am
The club will probably want to make use of the Saudi league for a big fee for Mo next year. His contract expired in 2023 prior to his extension, how much would we have got for him in 2022 (at 30)? We wouldn't sell to a PL club and only PSG at a push might have spent big on him but you still wouldn't be talking the kind of numbers banded about now. Now you're still looking at a huge fee at 32 potentially next year, or even the year after if he renews. Traditionally players massively lose value in their 30s but with this being a retirement league, value holds more. Henderson was worth fuck all in the market at 33 otherwise, let's face it.

It's either sell or renew next year. I'd like to see him renew and see out the rest of Klopp's time here but then it gets to a point where he's got to accept reduced minutes and we seen how that went down with Henderson. Not to mention the opening day at Chelsea. There comes a time where it financially makes sense and then although you can't replace his quality, you can replace him by bringing younger legs into the attack at least and bringing more of a press back.

What we can't do is allow Mo's agent to fuck us over and leave for nothing in 2025.



killer-heels:
Today at 09:01:04 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:15 am
You don't try and replace Salah's numbers because, like you say, he's a unicorn. Instead you reinvest the money well. It's possible we'll decide by next summer that Diaz's production isn't high enough on the left for a team without Salah in it and so you bring in a new wide forward and seek to move either Diaz, Jota or Gapko on.* You replace Salah and hope to get decent production from whoever it is. And then you rely on Nunez to start scoring the goals that he's capable of, and in an attack more built around him he'll almost certainly manage. So in goal scoring terms Nunez becomes the Salah replacement. You probably also make use of the money at 6 and CB, like when we didn't replace Coutinho with his fee but massively improved the team anyway.

*Unlikely but it would be really good to see Diaz's production take a leap this year.

Even if you take out Salah, between them Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo should score more than enough goals and also if you factor in Szboszlai then there should be enough.

However, as others have mentioned before, of our forwards only Salah and Nunez want to stretch the defence, with the other three wanting the ball to feet. I think primarily we should be looking for an attacker who likes to run in behind and who is getting around 10 domestic goals at least.

That does rule out a number of players like that Napoli winger, Leao etc. But for our side I think its important we have another player who wants to run in on goal and not clog up the middle third.
Knight:
Today at 09:03:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:04 am
Even if you take out Salah, between them Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo should score more than enough goals and also if you factor in Szboszlai then there should be enough.

However, as others have mentioned before, of our forwards only Salah and Nunez want to stretch the defence, with the other three wanting the ball to feet. I think primarily we should be looking for an attacker who likes to run in behind and who is getting around 10 domestic goals at least.

That does rule out a number of players like that Napoli winger, Leao etc. But for our side I think its important we have another player who wants to run in on goal and not clog up the middle third.

I'm not sure those 4 do score enough. They definitely don't without Nunez hitting big numbers and/or some genuine improvement in minutes per goal involvement from Diaz and, maybe Gapko (I'm not sure what his are).
killer-heels:
Today at 09:17:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:03:50 am
I'm not sure those 4 do score enough. They definitely don't without Nunez hitting big numbers and/or some genuine improvement in minutes per goal involvement from Diaz and, maybe Gapko (I'm not sure what his are).

In terms of starts, Jota and Nunez are practically 1 in 2 numbers, better even in the case of Jota. Diaz is 1 in 3 and Gakpo was around 1 in 2.5. There are plenty of goals in there and if you factor in us signing someone else and maybe Szboszlai being a 1 in 3/1 in 4 man then you should have enough.

The key thing is not to try to create an impossible situation when/if Salah goes. Yes he scores a lot of goals but we cant be looking at players scoring 10 goals say now and deem that not good enough in any potential new signing. They dont need to be banging in 30 goals a season, just be getting 1 in 2.5 or better in terms of starts.

Salah now is scoring at the rate he was when we signed him for Roma. We just need to find someone who can stretch the defence, will be getting around 10 goals domestically at least and then we can look to scale his numbers up when he joins.
Sangria:
Today at 09:27:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:04 am
Even if you take out Salah, between them Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo should score more than enough goals and also if you factor in Szboszlai then there should be enough.

However, as others have mentioned before, of our forwards only Salah and Nunez want to stretch the defence, with the other three wanting the ball to feet. I think primarily we should be looking for an attacker who likes to run in behind and who is getting around 10 domestic goals at least.

That does rule out a number of players like that Napoli winger, Leao etc. But for our side I think its important we have another player who wants to run in on goal and not clog up the middle third.

Jota wants to stretch the opposition defence. Like Robbie Keane, he has the wits to work the defence. Like Keane, he doesn't quite have the pace to make himself a fearsome proposition a la Salah and Mane.
killer-heels:
Today at 09:32:09 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:27:54 am
Jota wants to stretch the opposition defence. Like Robbie Keane, he has the wits to work the defence. Like Keane, he doesn't quite have the pace to make himself a fearsome proposition a la Salah and Mane.

Yep but he is more someone who works himself into that situation, working off a player who has forced their backline to drop deeper. For us whilst he wasnt doing the Bobby role when he play alongside Mane and Salah, he would generally play off the back of them doing the legwork of stretching the defence.

Whoever we sign needs to have pace as well as being someone who wants to stretch the defence. Those players generally will deliver good numbers.

A lot of players have been mentioned like Leao and Saka and whilst all of those players are good, most of the wingers mentioned want the ball to feet.
Wabaloolah:
Today at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?
Fromola:
Today at 09:39:30 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:36:55 am
Is it just me who thinks that Doak is the planned Salah replacement?

More likely Dom if from within with Doak another option.
jacobs chains:
Today at 09:47:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:01:15 am
Oh, I dont know in his case.  Hes more of a comedy account. Hes not like the Grizz Khans etc

He's pretty funny these days and doesn't take himself seriously.
Kenny's Jacket:
Today at 09:52:07 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:30 am
More likely Dom if from within with Doak another option.

Hes started off great in midfield, would be madness to move him
Knight:
Today at 10:12:00 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:48 am
In terms of starts, Jota and Nunez are practically 1 in 2 numbers, better even in the case of Jota. Diaz is 1 in 3 and Gakpo was around 1 in 2.5. There are plenty of goals in there and if you factor in us signing someone else and maybe Szboszlai being a 1 in 3/1 in 4 man then you should have enough.

The key thing is not to try to create an impossible situation when/if Salah goes. Yes he scores a lot of goals but we cant be looking at players scoring 10 goals say now and deem that not good enough in any potential new signing. They dont need to be banging in 30 goals a season, just be getting 1 in 2.5 or better in terms of starts.

Salah now is scoring at the rate he was when we signed him for Roma. We just need to find someone who can stretch the defence, will be getting around 10 goals domestically at least and then we can look to scale his numbers up when he joins.

You may well be right. I think this season (assuming no serious injuries) will tell us more about the goal involvement capabilities of Diaz and Gapko. We're struggling for data at the moment and Diaz will hopefully improve - the goal against Chelsea was a good sign, it's the sort of run Mane did. And I'd be very surprised if this Liverpool midfield didn't score quite a few more than our midfield in years gone by. Btw I reckon goal involvement is better than goals alone because Salah is a creator as well as a goalscorer. We'll need to replace his goals and his assists.
killer-heels:
Today at 10:20:03 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:12:00 am
You may well be right. I think this season (assuming no serious injuries) will tell us more about the goal involvement capabilities of Diaz and Gapko. We're struggling for data at the moment and Diaz will hopefully improve - the goal against Chelsea was a good sign, it's the sort of run Mane did. And I'd be very surprised if this Liverpool midfield didn't score quite a few more than our midfield in years gone by. Btw I reckon goal involvement is better than goals alone because Salah is a creator as well as a goalscorer. We'll need to replace his goals and his assists.

We are not signing a single player (realistically) who will replace Salah’s goals and assists. Short of signing Mbappe or Vinicius Jr, its not happening.

What we have to do is find a player that improves the side and helps us win. There is an argument that if goalscoring and stretching play is the priority then you bring in a striker and play a 4-4-2, with Szboszlai/Diaz/Jota/Doak playing off the right wing.
JackWard33:
Today at 10:20:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:12:00 am
You may well be right. I think this season (assuming no serious injuries) will tell us more about the goal involvement capabilities of Diaz and Gapko. We're struggling for data at the moment and Diaz will hopefully improve - the goal against Chelsea was a good sign, it's the sort of run Mane did. And I'd be very surprised if this Liverpool midfield didn't score quite a few more than our midfield in years gone by. Btw I reckon goal involvement is better than goals alone because Salah is a creator as well as a goalscorer. We'll need to replace his goals and his assists.

It's an incredibly small sample size but he's made those runs a lot more in the first 4 games than previously for us
His xg per shot this season is at 0.15 compared to 0.09 in his time with us previously  (it was 0.18 at Porto) ... so he's shooting from much more dangerous locations.... and his xg is 0.47 (where Mane was at)
It could be absolutely NOTHING .. its 4 games and a couple of big chances doesn't make a summer (as the old saying goes) ... but it could also be that he's playing higher with the midfield functioning and has been coached to attack the box more... something to keep an eye on at least
classycarra:
Today at 10:20:51 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:27:54 am
Jota wants to stretch the opposition defence. Like Robbie Keane, he has the wits to work the defence. Like Keane, he doesn't quite have the pace to make himself a fearsome proposition a la Salah and Mane.
Luckily, unlike Keane, he's really good at football
