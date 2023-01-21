« previous next »
Marcus Thuram scored last night, we were linked to his younger brother Khephren.

Ah my bad.. I thought it was Khephren (based on the headline as I didn't watch the game).

But Khephren has had a terrific start to the Ligue 1 season. He seems to be putting it all together now.. there was a reason why we were interested ! Hopefully Gravenberch proves to be a good one for us !
Sorry if this has been discussed before but given that the squad is so thin at the back, why on earth did the club loan out Nat Phillips? I don't remember him being that bad, and Klopp has spoken highly of him in the past. Can we recall him from Celtic if needed?

Squad isnt thin though 
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Ah my bad.. I thought it was Khephren (based on the headline as I didn't watch the game).

But Khephren has had a terrific start to the Ligue 1 season. He seems to be putting it all together now.. there was a reason why we were interested ! Hopefully Gravenberch proves to be a good one for us !
Yeah you can see why we were so interested in him. The club will definitely be following his progress.
Quite honestly, I think Salah will leave by next summer, regardless of how the season unfolds.
Just ticks too many boxes. FSG would be loathe to keep him another year so he can go on a free when they stand to cash in on anything above 100mill.
From his perspective, he can become the highest paid player on the planet, and has already won the lot with us (including what we'll win this year! :wave).

Having that much budget to try find a replacement, especially if the transfer committee is already working on the case from now, allows more flexibility for Klopp than one extra season with Salah and the usual summer budget valuation discussions. Additionally, from a sporting perspective, it isn't as if Salah is in his mid 20s growing into his peak. It would be great to keep him for a couple more years, but his position can't be the only one that doesn't see change after all these years. Difficult decisions will have to be made.

The opportunity cost of keeping Salah for another season after this one ,just weighs far too heavy to ignore, in my opinion. However, if I hear rumblings of contract extensions as we near the winter, I'd be pleasantly surprised. Would love another 3 seasons of Salah, but I think the contract discussions ran their course the last time and this will be as good as it gets for him financially. At least from his Liverpool contract.

Yeah you can see why we were so interested in him. The club will definitely be following his progress.

I think the ship has sailed. We've brought in 4 midfielders this window, and he wasn't one of them. His valuation wasn't beyond our limits. It seems we went down a different rabbit hole. By next summer his price will surely have shot beyond our valuation expectations.
