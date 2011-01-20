Regardless of whether Mo moves now, in January, next summer or the year after, we definitely need to start trying to figure out how to play without him.
The thing is that players like Mo is a unicorn. How are we going to find a player who gets 30 goal involvements a year, who is left-footed and plays from the right? Cant think of too many that could do it but then Im not a football encyclopaedia like some are on here so Im sure theres at least one other.
So then, whats the plan? Are going to persist with a 433 or is there a plan to change formation and tactics away from inverted wingers.