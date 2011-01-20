I expect Mo to go in summer 2024, when we also have a chance to buy another wide forward. Mind you, at that point, he might be tempted to stay and win another CL with us! Its tough to know what will happen, but summer 2024 seems on the cards.



As for now, Im glad a line can be drawn under it. We have started well and have lots of reason to be filled with hope for the season ahead. Bring it on!



Either he'll need to renew next year or we'll need to sell next summer. Even Trent is in a similar boat, although you'd expect him to sign, we need to get that sorted.Selling Mo at 32 for a big fee with a year left would be shrewd business really. Better than losing him at 33 for nothing. Be a wretch to lose him when he does leave but you don't know when players are going to fall off a cliff once on the wrong side of 30. It would allow us to build more of a pressing front line and replace him that way.Having said that i'd rather lose him for nothing in 2025 IF it meant he led us to the title or a CL win in 2024/25 because you can't put a price on that, that's the only way we could carry that. In pure business terms though it's sell or renew next year.