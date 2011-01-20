I still believe that most top footballers, especially the younger ones, see success on the pitch as their number one goal. That may change when they get into their 30's & seek a big payout. But I highly doubt the support in Saudi will ever come close to the passion & excitement shown by European crowds.
It's also location. We used to use the excuse a lot that we couldn't attract players because 'it wasn't London'. Although it was a bit of a cop out, the Klopp factor has balanced that out significantly.
Players also want to spend most of their career in places like Barcelona, Madrid, London etc. It's not just the money with PSG for example, as it's one of the leading cities as well.
Yeah, players will go to Saudi for 2-3 years to rake in a big contract, but they won't want to spend their career there and their wife certainly won't and then you factor kids into it as well.