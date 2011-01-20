« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71560 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 04:06:57 pm
Why are people so sure that Salah will go next year? He could go in 3 years and it would still be a huge deal for them, abd he would get paid huge money. Salah will likely stay for as long as he wants. That may be one year, or it may be three or four.

Probably because he will be 32 next summer, and they will throw a ridiculous amount of money at him. For them, he is the ultimate prize, due to him being the best Arab player ever. Of course, I'd love for him to stay and retire at LFC, but I think that he will go there next summer, and we will use the money that we will get for him to buy a proper replacement ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71561 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:03:12 pm
Probably because he will be 32 next summer, and they will throw a ridiculous amount of money at him. For them, he is the ultimate prize, due to him being the best Arab player ever. Of course, I'd love for him to stay and retire at LFC, but I think that he will go there next summer, and we will use the money that we will get for him to buy a proper replacement ...

I hope we dont.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71562 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm
Well the other options are keeping him for another year and let him go for free or somehow get him to sign another contract, who knows if Salah even wants that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71563 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm
Can't imagine he'll sign a new contract, think we'll cash in on him in the summer.  The talk of a potential January transfer isn't convincing me, unless we happen to be languishing in mid-table, I think he'll see the season out at the very least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71564 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:20:46 pm
I expect Mo to go in summer 2024, when we also have a chance to buy another wide forward. Mind you, at that point, he might be tempted to stay and win another CL with us! Its tough to know what will happen, but summer 2024 seems on the cards.

As for now, Im glad a line can be drawn under it. We have started well and have lots of reason to be filled with hope for the season ahead. Bring it on!

Either he'll need to renew next year or we'll need to sell next summer. Even Trent is in a similar boat, although you'd expect him to sign, we need to get that sorted.

Selling Mo at 32 for a big fee with a year left would be shrewd business really. Better than losing him at 33 for nothing. Be a wretch to lose him when he does leave but you don't know when players are going to fall off a cliff once on the wrong side of 30. It would allow us to build more of a pressing front line and replace him that way.

Having said that i'd rather lose him for nothing in 2025 IF it meant he led us to the title or a CL win in 2024/25 because you can't put a price on that, that's the only way we could carry that. In pure business terms though it's sell or renew next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71565 on: Today at 05:58:58 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:15:44 pm
Can't imagine he'll sign a new contract, think we'll cash in on him in the summer. 
The fact Ornstein says there are 'good relations' between the parties suggests we, as well as they, have wanted to establish that for the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71566 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm
The idea of good relations between Liverpool and the Saudi's bothers me. I still think there was a degree of destabilisation in their approaches to us. Why would they not have thought to approach us about Salah in July? Their approach is absurd and unsporting, tapping up the players and expecting them to be sold for low money because they plan to pay them a big wage. Still about 3 hours to go before their window closes, leaving me hoping they leave Salah alone for now. Stay firm FSG!.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71567 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm
If you look @ Salah's Liverpool career and how he has spoken when questioned it's absolutely clear he loves the Premier League and even more the Champions League..look @ the social he put out when top 4 was unachievable last season...he was proper disappointed

Money talks, but a competitive season and a return to CL qualification and I wouldn't be surprised if he sees out the remainder of his contract..he's as durable as it gets and he has ample years to sample Saudi football somewhere down the line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71568 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:57:09 pm
The idea of good relations between Liverpool and the Saudi's bothers me. I still think there was a degree of destabilisation in their approaches to us. Why would they not have thought to approach us about Salah in July? Their approach is absurd and unsporting, tapping up the players and expecting them to be sold for low money because they plan to pay them a big wage. Still about 3 hours to go before their window closes, leaving me hoping they leave Salah alone for now. Stay firm FSG!.

I think these unprofessional clowns got the impression that Liverpool players were ripe for picking after we'd seemingly allowed Henderson and Fabinho to leave the club without a murmur. They probably didn't really understand why we let those players go.

This summer for the Saudis has been akin to some of the mad splurges by Manchester City when Abu Dhabi first took over in 2008, they didn't know what to do with the money and it took them 3 years to get it right. The point is if the Saudis are in it for the long haul and actually enact the right recruitment and development structure throughout these clubs then as Klopp said there's a major existential threat to the current status of European football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71569 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:10:39 pm
I think these unprofessional clowns got the impression that Liverpool players were ripe for picking after we'd seemingly allowed Henderson and Fabinho to leave the club without a murmur. They probably didn't really understand why we let those players go.

This summer for the Saudis has been akin to some of the mad splurges by Manchester City when Abu Dhabi first took over in 2008, they didn't know what to do with the money and it took them 3 years to get it right. The point is if the Saudis are in it for the long haul and actually enact the right recruitment and development structure throughout these clubs then as Klopp said there's a major existential threat to the current status of European football.

I still believe that most top footballers, especially the younger ones, see success on the pitch as their number one goal. That may change when they get into their 30's & seek a big payout. But I highly doubt the support in Saudi will ever come close to the passion & excitement shown by European crowds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71570 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:19:30 pm
I still believe that most top footballers, especially the younger ones, see success on the pitch as their number one goal. That may change when they get into their 30's & seek a big payout. But I highly doubt the support in Saudi will ever come close to the passion & excitement shown by European crowds.

That can change quickly though with the money on offer, we used to think the same about the clown show at Manchester City during the first few years after the takeover. The players will follow the money, and if the Saudis can help FIFA make the Club World Cup a genuinely big prize, then a new generation of footballers won't mind playing for clubs in the Middle East. The biggest red flag this summer for me has been the transfer of Gabriel Veiga to Al Ahli, that's the kind of young player that they'll target in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71571 on: Today at 07:27:34 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:19:30 pm
I still believe that most top footballers, especially the younger ones, see success on the pitch as their number one goal. That may change when they get into their 30's & seek a big payout. But I highly doubt the support in Saudi will ever come close to the passion & excitement shown by European crowds.
Loads of players leave top clubs across Europe and South America to join relegation battling clubs in the Premier League for money though. Like I get that the Premier League has a much higher standing compared to Saudi Arabia, but they wouldn't be doing this if footballers weren't massively money driven.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71572 on: Today at 07:28:19 pm
Sorry if this has been discussed before but given that the squad is so thin at the back, why on earth did the club loan out Nat Phillips? I don't remember him being that bad, and Klopp has spoken highly of him in the past. Can we recall him from Celtic if needed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71573 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 07:28:19 pm
Sorry if this has been discussed before but given that the squad is so thin at the back, why on earth did the club loan out Nat Phillips? I don't remember him being that bad, and Klopp has spoken highly of him in the past. Can we recall him from Celtic if needed?


He's behind Quansah who is already our 5th choice CB.

Personally IMO he's also not very good, particularly for our current system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71574 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 07:28:19 pm
Sorry if this has been discussed before but given that the squad is so thin at the back, why on earth did the club loan out Nat Phillips? I don't remember him being that bad, and Klopp has spoken highly of him in the past. Can we recall him from Celtic if needed?


Our preference to flip to a back 3 of late may require a more mobile CH, not feeling Nat, is that.

Tho I could be wrong as the Big German knows way more than I and all on here.

Just roll with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71575 on: Today at 08:14:36 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:05:48 pm
If you look @ Salah's Liverpool career and how he has spoken when questioned it's absolutely clear he loves the Premier League and even more the Champions League..look @ the social he put out when top 4 was unachievable last season...he was proper disappointed

Money talks, but a competitive season and a return to CL qualification and I wouldn't be surprised if he sees out the remainder of his contract..he's as durable as it gets and he has ample years to sample Saudi football somewhere down the line

That may be so, but Sarah dislikes the Champions League, and her view prevails.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71576 on: Today at 08:14:37 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:55:54 pm
Our preference to flip to a back 3 of late may require a more mobile CH, not feeling Nat, is that.

Tho I could be wrong as the Big German knows way more than I and all on here.

Just roll with it.

A good season from Phillips in SPL could get him back to being a 8-10M asset next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71577 on: Today at 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:27:34 pm
Loads of players leave top clubs across Europe and South America to join relegation battling clubs in the Premier League for money though. Like I get that the Premier League has a much higher standing compared to Saudi Arabia, but they wouldn't be doing this if footballers weren't massively money driven.

Going to a Premier League club allows you to earn more money and test yourself at one of the highest levels of your profession.

Going to Saudi League allows you to earn even more money but you arent testing yourself anywhere close to an elite level in your profession.

To me thats the big difference. Both would be driven by money but moving to PL is also a career/talent challenge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71578 on: Today at 08:24:13 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:19:30 pm
I still believe that most top footballers, especially the younger ones, see success on the pitch as their number one goal. That may change when they get into their 30's & seek a big payout. But I highly doubt the support in Saudi will ever come close to the passion & excitement shown by European crowds.

It's also location. We used to use the excuse a lot that we couldn't attract players because 'it wasn't London'. Although it was a bit of a cop out, the Klopp factor has balanced that out significantly.

Players also want to spend most of their career in places like Barcelona, Madrid, London etc. It's not just the money with PSG for example, as it's one of the leading cities as well.

Yeah, players will go to Saudi for 2-3 years to rake in a big contract, but they won't want to spend their career there and their wife certainly won't and then you factor kids into it as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71579 on: Today at 08:56:44 pm
Just tuned into SSN to see if they were donning the black armbands yet re: Salah to Saudi

They werent, but the amount of backtracking going on is hilarious. That Kavah dickhead saying it was all a bit of a game and Saudi knew they were never going to get him.

Didnt stop you putting up your Breaking News Salah bid yellow banner up for a week though did it.

I thought when Tyler finally jacked Id stop hating Sky, but no.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71580 on: Today at 09:07:43 pm
Did Tyler jack every night?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71581 on: Today at 09:45:14 pm
:lmao

Quote
Something to share.

We were offered stupid money to sell our account to 🇸🇦 media company so they can control the transfer news. Hence why we been quiet in the last few months. I would had become multi millionaire.

We pulled out last minute as it didn't feel right on human level losing this account just for 💷💷💷

Life isn't always about 💷.

I made the decision to carry on being the number one account for exclusive football news

Indy Kaila on form :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71582 on: Today at 09:56:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:07:43 pm
Did Tyler jack every night?
He'd rather jack
Then watch Fleetwood with Mac Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71583 on: Today at 09:59:49 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:56:42 pm
He'd rather jack
Then watch Fleetwood with Mac Red
Get out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71584 on: Today at 10:03:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:59:49 pm
Get out
;D

Glad to find another connoisseur
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #71585 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm
so is that it now? its over & i can read the forum again, he's stayin and we're gonna win the league under the radar?
