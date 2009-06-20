« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71480 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
I agree Peter, Andre is old hat now...
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71481 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
He would be Thiago replacement in the squad 6 months early.

Even with Thiago gone, we will have 7 midfielders beyond next summer: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. For 3 spots ...
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71482 on: Today at 12:21:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:04 am
I agree Peter, Andre is old hat now...

Yeah, we already forgot about Dre.

(Sorry, just flogging that joke one more time.)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71483 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)


Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.

UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.

On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.

So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...  ::)



Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71484 on: Today at 12:37:17 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:24:13 am
Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.

UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.

On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.

So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...  ::)
Shit
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71485 on: Today at 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:17 am
Shit

It is shit, but we need to be there in order to maximize our commercial revenues ...
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71486 on: Today at 01:02:49 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:07:23 am
Some of you are playing football manager, we already have enough young midfielders as it is, we dont need a Thiago replacement.
I agree on the young midfielder but it was more of 6 depth and could do other roles(Inverting Fb). If Thiago staying probably don't need but would think want 1 who can play multiple roles in the squad in deeper area.
Currently at the club if I was listing by likely preferred area deeper midfielder type would be Gravenberch(I think), Bajcetic, Endo, Thiago and Trent comes in from right back and makes a 2.
Preferred as more advanced types would be Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott. some of the deeper can play more forward and same the other way. That pretty balanced.
Based on how more lately what Klopp wanted in term of squad it seems to be 7 defender(1 rb, 4 cbs, 2 LB)(8 this season Quansah included), 8 Midfielder and 5 forwards.
So probably should be next season Defenders, 1 RB trent, 4 CB(Virgil, Konate, Gomez , Quansah(?)), 2 Lb(robertson, ?(Tsimikas has 1 year left and very good squad player), 8 Midfielders Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, ?. 5 Forward Diaz, Jota,Nunez, Salah(?) with 2 or 3 Goalies.
Can register 25 players but also likely be about 22 or 23

It much easier for depth reason oh we need somebody to fill a winger or Full back spot just move a midfielder then move somebody from those positions into midfield. It also really hard to have 3 Left backs specifically too as normally Left backs don't play much more then left back.

I dont really see how that playing football manager too much. The biggest need imo next summer finding a Robertson replacement(he turns 30 this season and played a lot of football in a position that requires a lot) could be buying, could be one of the young LBs too. also is Salah staying and where Virgil still at in terms ability to do a lot of minutes is Quansah ready for very heavy minutes if needed. Thiago staying or leaving a question too and having versatile time player who help in multiple positions would be good too
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71487 on: Today at 01:08:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:15:44 am
Even with Thiago gone, we will have 7 midfielders beyond next summer: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. For 3 spots ...
yea I get that. Clark may be added too that(McConnell maybe also not as sure). I feel like Backup RB could just be a Midfield inverting there too, so having one could be helpful. Endo, Bajcetic are the 2 I think the most can do that. Andre could if he was brought for that with playing Midfield instead of switching inverting sides.
Klopp generally had 8 Midfielders at the squad. he going rotate a lot for minutes even with players who play a lot of minutes.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71488 on: Today at 04:37:52 am »
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71489 on: Today at 05:58:55 am »
By next year Baj will be flying out of the blocks. We won't need another No.6 Unless Endo turns out to be a dud. Even that, we can probably wait.
Online RJH

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71490 on: Today at 06:29:02 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:24:13 am
Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.

UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.

On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.

So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...  ::)






The ranking points are based mainly on match results - 2 for a win, 1 for a draw - same in all comps.
Competition progress gives some additional points, with CL giving a few more than the others.


Sevilla only got 21 last season because they only ended up in the Europa after doing badly in the CL, and never won both legs of any of the knock out rounds.
The fact that LFC are starting in the group stages means winning the EL would almost certainly give more points than Sevilla got.
West Ham got 29 ranking points last year for winning the Conference, in part because they won all 6 of their group stage games.

You can see what the current 2020-24 period ranking looks like here:
https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/trank2025.html

LFC currently 4th, 20 points ahead of Benfica in 11.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71491 on: Today at 07:50:56 am »
Would Andre be a 6 for us? It's never been clear to me whether he could play as a single pivot DM. Not because I know anything about him, but because the chat about him has never made it clear.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71492 on: Today at 07:58:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:15:44 am
Even with Thiago gone, we will have 7 midfielders beyond next summer: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. For 3 spots ...

Tend to agree with this. I think you always want a bit of leeway in your squad to allow further signings to be made. If we get Andre, well have eight midfielders and the club would want all of them to be here for the next 3/4 years minimum. Maybe with the exception of Endo, who has a four year contract but who could of course leave before it ends. So I think if you get Andre youre maybe a bit boxed in in terms of future moves, which might be fine but equally you might want the flex to sign the next great midfielder when he comes along? Dont get me wrong, Id happily take him I just think the ship has sailed.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71493 on: Today at 09:02:50 am »
Will be good tomorrow when this Saudi transfer window ends and we can stop seeing BBC begging for clicks by touting Salah every two fucking seconds.

Currently have Salah top of their headlines with his latest transfer news live!, which is of course the same as its been all week.

Bunch of desperate c*nts.
Online paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71494 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:02:50 am
Will be good tomorrow when this Saudi transfer window ends and we can stop seeing BBC begging for clicks by touting Salah every two fucking seconds.

Currently have Salah top of their headlines with his latest transfer news live!, which is of course the same as its been all week.

Bunch of desperate c*nts.
every time I see it I think of Colin Firth in Fever Pitch "will you please please please please please just fucking fuck off"
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71495 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:02:50 am
Will be good tomorrow when this Saudi transfer window ends and we can stop seeing BBC begging for clicks by touting Salah every two fucking seconds.

Currently have Salah top of their headlines with his latest transfer news live!, which is of course the same as its been all week.

Bunch of desperate c*nts.
I just looked at the BBC live reporting;

9:09 - 'Mo Salah - the story so far'

8:41 - 'If Salah stays I really believe Liverpool can make a challenge'

8:33 - 'Will Salah's 'competitive' streak be key?'

8:18 - 'Salah going nowhere'

8:11 - Salah has left his mark at Liverpool

8:02 - Will Salah make the move?

7:55 - Would you sell for £200m?

7:37 - Could Salah still head for Saudi?

Etc, etc.
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71496 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:12:19 am
every time I see it I think of Colin Firth in Fever Pitch "will you please please please please please just fucking fuck off"
That's a film i refuse to watch.

That's on my lifetime blacklist.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71497 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
There should be some accountibilty on this Salah bollocks - there won't be of course
But people like Fjotoft and Ben Jacobs and of course Sky Sports many others reported a second "bid" and a sale and a move as if it was all certain to happen

As far as we can tell all that happened was a sounding out phone call with Gordon in which they floated some numbers and were told he's not for sale.. no actual formal bid, no second bid, nothing from the player to cause or try and get a move and very little chance at any stage that he was moving

And yet all reported as if its a thing or ongoing story and with a good chance he'll be sold
Everyone that's done this is basically generating free PR for a barbaric regime - the story only came from them and only serves them
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71498 on: Today at 10:04:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:52:27 am
There should be some accountibilty on this Salah bollocks - there won't be of course
But people like Fjotoft and Ben Jacobs and of course Sky Sports many others reported a second "bid" and a sale and a move as if it was all certain to happen

As far as we can tell all that happened was a sounding out phone call with Gordon in which they floated some numbers and were told he's not for sale.. no actual formal bid, no second bid, nothing from the player to cause or try and get a move and very little chance at any stage that he was moving

And yet all reported as if its a thing or ongoing story and with a good chance he'll be sold
Everyone that's done this is basically generating free PR for a barbaric regime - the story only came from them and only serves them
Its so short sighted from Sky,
Loving all this Saudi gossip & transfer news but if Salah left it would be a HUGE loss the PL brand. A player leaving near his peak.
with the inflation crisis & attention spans now far shorter. IF Saudi start taking the PL stars near their peak the PL & Sky will be in big trouble.
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71499 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:52:27 am
There should be some accountibilty on this Salah bollocks - there won't be of course
But people like Fjotoft and Ben Jacobs and of course Sky Sports many others reported a second "bid" and a sale and a move as if it was all certain to happen

As far as we can tell all that happened was a sounding out phone call with Gordon in which they floated some numbers and were told he's not for sale.. no actual formal bid, no second bid, nothing from the player to cause or try and get a move and very little chance at any stage that he was moving

And yet all reported as if its a thing or ongoing story and with a good chance he'll be sold
Everyone that's done this is basically generating free PR for a barbaric regime - the story only came from them and only serves them

In Fjortoffs case you would think that there would have been some accountability when he tweeted that wed bid for Bellingham about an hour before Liverpool, en masse, made it clear that we wouldnt be signing him. You couldnt have timed that any better to show him up for being absolutely full of shit but of course he just claims we did bid and that it was rejected which of course is almost certainly bollocks.

As you say, nothing will come from it and the likes of him and Jacobs will be back tweeting shite next time theres any transfer news.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71500 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:04:50 am
Its so short sighted from Sky,
Loving all this Saudi gossip & transfer news but if Salah left it would be a HUGE loss the PL brand. A player leaving near his peak.
with the inflation crisis & attention spans now far shorter. IF Saudi start taking the PL stars near their peak the PL & Sky will be in big trouble.

Sky building up a story of Liverpools star player leaving creates views/clicks for Sky. Thats all its about. I doubt Sky really want to lose a star player from their primary asset.

Whether Sky cover this story or not will have no bearing on whether Liverpool would sanction a move or not.

Id say just ignore it. Reckon Ive watched SkySporrs news less than 10 times in the last 10 years despite having access to it.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71501 on: Today at 10:22:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:48 am
In Fjortoffs case you would think that there would have been some accountability when he tweeted that wed bid for Bellingham about an hour before Liverpool, en masse, made it clear that we wouldnt be signing him. You couldnt have timed that any better to show him up for being absolutely full of shit but of course he just claims we did bid and that it was rejected which of course is almost certainly bollocks.

As you say, nothing will come from it and the likes of him and Jacobs will be back tweeting shite next time theres any transfer news.

Everything that appears in the press regarding a transfer is only there to benefit the selling club, the buying club or the player/agent.

Its never normally a balanced account of events and likely from 1 source (or 1 side of the story). The fact a journalist is privy to any of the details and allowed to share them publicly is only possible, Id guess in most cases, because the source of the information has an ulterior motive for the info to be public knowledge.

Always worth bearing in mind when reading any news on transfer - whether positive or negative. Its generally one side of the story and not a balanced account of what is happening.
Online RJH

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71502 on: Today at 10:24:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:48 am
In Fjortoffs case you would think that there would have been some accountability when he tweeted that wed bid for Bellingham about an hour before Liverpool, en masse, made it clear that we wouldnt be signing him. You couldnt have timed that any better to show him up for being absolutely full of shit but of course he just claims we did bid and that it was rejected which of course is almost certainly bollocks.

As you say, nothing will come from it and the likes of him and Jacobs will be back tweeting shite next time theres any transfer news.


With Ben Jacobs, he was also one of the few people who reported that Liverpool had bid 60m for Lavia.

I didn't see any of the more reliable sources ever confirm that.

Only other notable journalist I can see was Jacob Steinberg in the Guardian, who reports on Chelsea.
Online paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71503 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:49:34 am
That's a film i refuse to watch.

That's on my lifetime blacklist.
Its decent, but I wouldnt force someone to watch it or anything
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71504 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:24:39 am

With Ben Jacobs, he was also one of the few people who reported that Liverpool had bid 60m for Lavia.

I didn't see any of the more reliable sources ever confirm that.

Only other notable journalist I can see was Jacob Steinberg in the Guardian, who reports on Chelsea.

On Lavia, there are direct quotes from the Brighton executive arent there?
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71505 on: Today at 10:54:08 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:22:37 am
Everything that appears in the press regarding a transfer is only there to benefit the selling club, the buying club or the player/agent.

Its never normally a balanced account of events and likely from 1 source (or 1 side of the story). The fact a journalist is privy to any of the details and allowed to share them publicly is only possible, Id guess in most cases, because the source of the information has an ulterior motive for the info to be public knowledge.

Always worth bearing in mind when reading any news on transfer - whether positive or negative. Its generally one side of the story and not a balanced account of what is happening.

Call me cynical but with Fjortoff he always seems to get this information in relation to huge transfers which will create a tonne of engagement for him etc.

Im not convinced that its anything other than him making stuff up, or at best relying on tenuous links, to post things to get people to engage with  especially with the blue tick ad revenue that is now on Twitter / X.

I do agree with the point generally though.
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71506 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:54:08 am
Call me cynical but with Fjortoff he always seems to get this information in relation to huge transfers which will create a tonne of engagement for him etc.

Im not convinced that its anything other than him making stuff up, or at best relying on tenuous links, to post things to get people to engage with  especially with the blue tick ad revenue that is now on Twitter / X.

I do agree with the point generally though.

Romano earns £100k a month from ad generation off twitter engagement. That tells you everything you need to know about anyone else with a blue tick, their morals and motives.
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71507 on: Today at 11:02:23 am »
I would prefer we keep Salah as long as possible. But as annoying as all this drama had been. At least we have time to prepare if there is a price we'd sell him for. I 100% prefer they came in for him at a time we wouldn't sell as opposed to earlier in the summer when there's a chance we might have. That's how I look at it anyway.

I do think that if we have chance for the league Salah would want to see that through in January too so wouldn't be pushing for a move then. That's not me saying he would ever push for a move though.  He's such an ambitious player its still hard for me to see him in Saudi when he still has so much to give.
Online jambutty

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71508 on: Today at 11:03:53 am »
So we get Gravenburch now, Andre in January when we sell Mo for 200m then sign Mbappe and add 1 or 2 young stud CBs.

Al's right.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71509 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:02:23 am
I would prefer we keep Salah as long as possible. But as annoying as all this drama had been. At least we have time to prepare if there is a price we'd sell him for. I 100% prefer they came in for him at a time we wouldn't sell as opposed to earlier in the summer when there's a chance we might have. That's how I look at it anyway.

I do think that if we have chance for the league Salah would want to see that through in January too so wouldn't be pushing for a move then. That's not me saying he would ever push for a move though.  He's such an ambitious player its still hard for me to see him in Saudi when he still has so much to give.

I know i'm dreaming but it would be fantastic if he came out and said he just couldn't leave us for a league as uncompetitive and morally ignorant as the Saudi league. It would restore some of my faith in the football world and make him a true legend for eternity.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #71510 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:08:23 am
I know i'm dreaming but it would be fantastic if he came out and said he just couldn't leave us for a league as uncompetitive and morally ignorant as the Saudi league. It would restore some of my faith in the football world and make him a true legend for eternity.

Be good but Mo seems switched on he doesnt really speak about much and that is probably wise thing to do as he not want to burn any bridges so to speak.

He could come out and blame Klopp for blocking the move and tell everyone he wore rainbow laces, maybe ?!
