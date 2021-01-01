Some of you are playing football manager, we already have enough young midfielders as it is, we dont need a Thiago replacement.



I agree on the young midfielder but it was more of 6 depth and could do other roles(Inverting Fb). If Thiago staying probably don't need but would think want 1 who can play multiple roles in the squad in deeper area.Currently at the club if I was listing by likely preferred area deeper midfielder type would be Gravenberch(I think), Bajcetic, Endo, Thiago and Trent comes in from right back and makes a 2.Preferred as more advanced types would be Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott. some of the deeper can play more forward and same the other way. That pretty balanced.Based on how more lately what Klopp wanted in term of squad it seems to be 7 defender(1 rb, 4 cbs, 2 LB)(8 this season Quansah included), 8 Midfielder and 5 forwards.So probably should be next season Defenders, 1 RB trent, 4 CB(Virgil, Konate, Gomez , Quansah(?)), 2 Lb(robertson, ?(Tsimikas has 1 year left and very good squad player), 8 Midfielders Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, ?. 5 Forward Diaz, Jota,Nunez, Salah(?) with 2 or 3 Goalies.Can register 25 players but also likely be about 22 or 23It much easier for depth reason oh we need somebody to fill a winger or Full back spot just move a midfielder then move somebody from those positions into midfield. It also really hard to have 3 Left backs specifically too as normally Left backs don't play much more then left back.I dont really see how that playing football manager too much. The biggest need imo next summer finding a Robertson replacement(he turns 30 this season and played a lot of football in a position that requires a lot) could be buying, could be one of the young LBs too. also is Salah staying and where Virgil still at in terms ability to do a lot of minutes is Quansah ready for very heavy minutes if needed. Thiago staying or leaving a question too and having versatile time player who help in multiple positions would be good too