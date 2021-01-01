« previous next »
I agree Peter, Andre is old hat now...
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
He would be Thiago replacement in the squad 6 months early.

Even with Thiago gone, we will have 7 midfielders beyond next summer: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. For 3 spots ...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:04 am
I agree Peter, Andre is old hat now...

Yeah, we already forgot about Dre.

(Sorry, just flogging that joke one more time.)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)


Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.

UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.

On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.

So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...  ::)



Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:24:13 am
Bit of a side note but there's a fair chance we'll qualify.

UEFA has 12 sides competing. Four are the four CL winners, the other 8 are the next highest ranked sides over the four years (so 20/21, 21/22, 22/23 and 23/24). If UEFA use a similar system to the one they use for club coefficients, and I can't see any reason why they wouldn't, we are currently sixth. Chelsea, City and Real are all in the top 8, so as it stands it's likely that the clubs in 11th and probably 12th in the four year rankings will qualify.

On the bright side, we'll get fewer points this year, being in the Europa League. On the depressing side, the year that won't count from the current rankings (19/20) is a fairly poor year for us. I CBA to do the maths to adjust for the removal of the 19/20 scores from everyone, and it's all academic anyway as no one has their 23/24 points yet, but I reckon if we had a strong Europa League run we're almost guaranteed to qualify. By comparison, Sevilla won the Europa and got 21 points last year. Confusingly Roma came second and got 22 - not sure if this is because Sevilla qualified by dropping out of the CL and Roma but will assume so. Leverkusen made the semi finals and got 19 points, the same number that we got for making the last 16 of the CL.

So yeah, a fairly good Europa League run and we'll be off to Fifa's glitzy World Club Cup in 2025...  ::)
Shit
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:17 am
Shit

It is shit, but we need to be there in order to maximize our commercial revenues ...
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:07:23 am
Some of you are playing football manager, we already have enough young midfielders as it is, we dont need a Thiago replacement.
I agree on the young midfielder but it was more of 6 depth and could do other roles(Inverting Fb). If Thiago staying probably don't need but would think want 1 who can play multiple roles in the squad in deeper area.
Currently at the club if I was listing by likely preferred area deeper midfielder type would be Gravenberch(I think), Bajcetic, Endo, Thiago and Trent comes in from right back and makes a 2.
Preferred as more advanced types would be Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott. some of the deeper can play more forward and same the other way. That pretty balanced.
Based on how more lately what Klopp wanted in term of squad it seems to be 7 defender(1 rb, 4 cbs, 2 LB)(8 this season Quansah included), 8 Midfielder and 5 forwards.
So probably should be next season Defenders, 1 RB trent, 4 CB(Virgil, Konate, Gomez , Quansah(?)), 2 Lb(robertson, ?(Tsimikas has 1 year left and very good squad player), 8 Midfielders Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, ?. 5 Forward Diaz, Jota,Nunez, Salah(?) with 2 or 3 Goalies.
Can register 25 players but also likely be about 22 or 23

It much easier for depth reason oh we need somebody to fill a winger or Full back spot just move a midfielder then move somebody from those positions into midfield. It also really hard to have 3 Left backs specifically too as normally Left backs don't play much more then left back.

I dont really see how that playing football manager too much. The biggest need imo next summer finding a Robertson replacement(he turns 30 this season and played a lot of football in a position that requires a lot) could be buying, could be one of the young LBs too. also is Salah staying and where Virgil still at in terms ability to do a lot of minutes is Quansah ready for very heavy minutes if needed. Thiago staying or leaving a question too and having versatile time player who help in multiple positions would be good too
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:15:44 am
Even with Thiago gone, we will have 7 midfielders beyond next summer: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. For 3 spots ...
yea I get that. Clark may be added too that(McConnell maybe also not as sure). I feel like Backup RB could just be a Midfield inverting there too, so having one could be helpful. Endo, Bajcetic are the 2 I think the most can do that. Andre could if he was brought for that with playing Midfield instead of switching inverting sides.
Klopp generally had 8 Midfielders at the squad. he going rotate a lot for minutes even with players who play a lot of minutes.
